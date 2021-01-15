Seems like the younger fresher legs of Kante, Chilwelll, James, Mount, Havertz, and Pulisic paid off here. City off the back of several long seasons in a row ran out of gas. Glad to see Pep crying in his cardigan once more.
I'm not going to get upset over an oil team winning the odd CL here and there. But I really hope this doesn't turn into some kind of dynasty like the Spanish big 3 had last decade. That would be genuinely upsetting and depressing.
Wonder if some other team can be built properly and emerge to help us and Bayern push back PSG, City and Chelsea. Who knows.