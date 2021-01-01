« previous next »
Re: Champions League
The 2021 Sportswashing / Champions League Final...





New Sportswashing £b+ PR Project* (Abu Dhabi) vs Old Sportswashing £b+ PR Project (Russia) - an 8pm kick off on Saturday 29th May.

* - denotes club originally thrown of the Champions League for 2 years for 'serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing & FFP Regulations' & failing to cooperate with the investigation.



Man City XI: tba.
Subs: tba.

Chelsea XI: tba.
Subs: tba.



The game is live in the UK on BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate - www.live-footballontv.com

The match is also free to watch in the UK on BTSport.com, BT Sport App, on YouTube, or on BT TV channel 430, on Sky channel 413, and on Virgin channel 532:-

www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/champions-league-final-free-live-stream-tv-channel

or live on the BT website here (from 6pm onwards) - www.bt.com/sport/watch/live-now/free-to-air?s_intcid=con_portal_sport_in-article_bt-sport_football_champions_league_final_htw



TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/3984933/manchester-city-vs-chelsea

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

FlashScores Page for the Final - www.flashscore.co.uk/match/SOX6BWXe/#match-summary (for live scores, line-ups, live in-games comms, etc)



BT Sport's...  'Manchester City vs Chelsea | UEFA Champions League Final 2020-21 | Live stream' (free & available in the UK. Program starts at 6pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mnO3QQY5Jwo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mnO3QQY5Jwo</a>

^ or click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnO3QQY5Jwo

or live on the BT website here - www.bt.com/sport/watch/enhanced-player/football/europa-league/2021/may/villarreal-v-manchester-united-final

No, BT are NOT doing this out of the kindness of their hearts - they are contractually obligated to show the Europa League & Champions League Finals on TV for free in the UK.



Useful Info:-

UEFA.com Champions League Final Preview - www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2029498--man-city-vs-chelsea/prematch/preview

www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleaguehttps://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague: www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_UEFA_Champions_League_Final

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_UEFA_Champions_League : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball : www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league

Team news and line-ups etc (around 60 minutes before kick off) - https://twitter.com/ManCity : https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC



Wikipedia Page for Sportswashing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sportswashing

Amnesty criticise Man City over sportswashing - www.theguardian.com/law/2018/nov/11/manchester-city-owners-accused-sportswashing-gulf-image (from 2018)

PSG and Man City sportswashing CL semi - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/psg-man-city-champions-league-sportwashing-b1838587.html (from 2021)

What is Sportswashing? City vs PSG - www.foottheball.com/explainer/sportswashing-manchester-city-psg-qatar-uae-world-cup-2022-super-league (from 2021)

Manchester City fans who cheerlead for Abu Dhabi - https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/manchester-city-abu-dhabi-uae-sports-washing-229247 (from 2018)

Sportswashing & tangled web of Europe's biggest clubs - www.theguardian.com/football/2019/feb/15/sportswashing-europes-biggest-clubs-champions-league-owners-sponsors-uefa

Matthew Syed explaining sportswashing. PSG, Chelsea and Man City (mainly Chelsea) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=yldrEFO2B78

How Sportswashing Is Taking Over Football (mainly Chelsea) - www.sportingferret.com/2020/07/16/how-sportswashing-is-taking-over-football

Sportswashing Of Corruption - www.fourthfloor.uk/football/the-sportswashing-of-corruption

Sportswashing: CL raise more questions - www.thelondoneconomic.com/sport/sportswashing-champions-league-semi-finals-raise-more-questions-about-football-ownership-264380



'RTÉ Sport's Richie Sadlier explains the unpopularity of RB Leipzig and PSG' (obviously, it similarly also applies to Manchester City & Chelsea too):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MyDO2hLmP_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MyDO2hLmP_E</a>




The Grauniad's Live CL / Sportswashing Final Match Blog: tba

BBC's Live CL / Sportswashing Final Match Blog: tba

RAWK's Manchester City thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.0

RAWK's Chelsea thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308183.0



Match Highlights - www.fullmatchesandshows.com : https://hdmatches.net : https://ourmatch.me : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : www.replaymatches.net

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Champions League
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 03:48:49 pm »
Nice summary of all the essential pre-match reading there Jason :lmao 👍
Re: Champions League
Nice summary of all the essential pre-match reading there Jason :lmao 👍

Thanks mate - just some background reading - sort of a 'Road to the Final' bio... ;)
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Champions League
Just a thought-exercise..
If you had to choose one of the teams to win, who would it be?

Has to be Chelsea, no?

Who would want Man City to win?!
Would be great to see City slip at the final hurdle when most journos are cheering them on.
Would certainly be easier to see Chelsea with 2 CL titles than it would seeing Man City all over the news for a good year branded as European Champions. Just doesn't sit right.


The harder question would be, who out of Man City and Man Utd in a CL Final!
Would be impossible to answer without requiring therapy straight after!
Re: Champions League
Just a thought-exercise..
If you had to choose one of the teams to win, who would it be?

Has to be Chelsea, no?

Who would want Man City to win?!
Would be great to see City slip at the final hurdle when most journos are cheering them on.
Would certainly be easier to see Chelsea with 2 CL titles than it would seeing Man City all over the news for a good year branded as European Champions. Just doesn't sit right.


The harder question would be, who out of Man City and Man Utd in a CL Final!
Would be impossible to answer without requiring therapy straight after!

Its a bit like which testicle do you want cutting off.

Chelsea for me only because they aren't actually banned from this for cheating, but their scum fans deserve nothing. Old school City fans are mainly OK, but their club is a shit stain on football.

Can't a meteorite just hit the stadium at 2am and they cancel it?
Re: Champions League
Just a thought-exercise..
If you had to choose one of the teams to win, who would it be?

Has to be Chelsea, no?

Who would want Man City to win?!
Would be great to see City slip at the final hurdle when most journos are cheering them on.
Would certainly be easier to see Chelsea with 2 CL titles than it would seeing Man City all over the news for a good year branded as European Champions. Just doesn't sit right.


The harder question would be, who out of Man City and Man Utd in a CL Final!
Would be impossible to answer without requiring therapy straight after!

Definitely Chelsea.
Just because I am hoping Mansour will eventually get bored or make big changes that mess them up.
Re: Champions League
Just a thought-exercise..
If you had to choose one of the teams to win, who would it be?

There are absolutely no positives to either side winning, so the question has to be who would you rather see lose. :)

In my case, it's City, but only narrowly. First of all, they've never won it and they've been desperate to win it recently, so it would be great to see them fail again. Second, from a Liverpool perspective, another failure to win the Champions League may affect their self-confidence and performances into the next season, which can only help us. Even more so if we bump into them in the Champions League itself again.

I don't expect Chelsea to be as much of a threat to us next season. And they've already won it once, so it wouldn't be a major change in their trophy count.

If they had both never won it, I'd probably go with City.
Re: Champions League
NEW: UEFA clubs competitions committee decides to scrap away goals rule in European football. Now needs ExCo approval. @martynziegler
Re: Champions League
NEW: UEFA clubs competitions committee decides to scrap away goals rule in European football. Now needs ExCo approval. @martynziegler

Encourage teams to play even more defensive instead of chasing an away goal now
Re: Champions League
Having my wife's family over for the Holiday weekend here in the states tomorrow.  Guessing the game will be on as they're all from South America and could give a crap about where ManC or Chelsea money came from.  Trying to hope that it's at least entertaining but the more I game it out in my head the best I can come up with is that I'll be drinking beers and it can't possibly be as bad as ManU/Villareal was.  Hopefully Brentford win earlier in style to take the edge of at least.
Re: Champions League
Scrapping after 90 mins makes sense, dont think it should apply in extra time.

Theyre more powerful than ever now though after PR disaster and backlash the clubs faced from Super League so all the stupid ideas will be coming out of the woodwork now.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:42:58 pm
NEW: UEFA clubs competitions committee decides to scrap away goals rule in European football. Now needs ExCo approval. @martynziegler

So stupid
Re: Champions League
Scrapping after 90 mins makes sense, dont think it should apply in extra time.

Theyre more powerful than ever now though after PR disaster and backlash the clubs faced from Super League so all the stupid ideas will be coming out of the woodwork now.

agreed, 90 mins is fine but it's dumb to continue it in extra time.
Re: Champions League
Encourage teams to play even more defensive instead of chasing an away goal now

More low scoring ties on the way. Remember the other year Mourinho playing for a 0-0 draw in an away first leg and then drew the second leg 1-1 at home and went out. Now he'd be rewarded with extra time.

It just means more games go to extra time as well, which means more football and more fatigue for players. Funny how every single competition change means more minutes or more games.
Re: Champions League
Away goals rule does bring more excitement to two legged ties. I dread to think how dull first legs are going to be now.
Re: Champions League
Stupid decision. The most exciting moments in ties are when a goal takes you straight from going out to winning the tie.
Re: Champions League
Persil clearly missed an opportunity.

Seeing the amount of laundering going on in this final, they'd have been ideal sponsors.

Re: Champions League
Won't be watching and if you do you are contributing to the sportwashing farce.
Re: Champions League
Won't be watching and if you do you are contributing to the sportwashing farce.
I think I'm washing my hair tomorrow night. That spectacle will have more credibility than the Sportswash Final.
Re: Champions League
Scrapping after 90 mins makes sense, dont think it should apply in extra time.

Theyre more powerful than ever now though after PR disaster and backlash the clubs faced from Super League so all the stupid ideas will be coming out of the woodwork now.
Away goals has been one of the longest serving rules in recent history that, I thought, were very positive for the game. I'd put it on par with the yellow/red cards (though that was older), goal-line technology and foam-marking wall distance (them still needing to survive the test of time). Those in charge have always tried to reshape the game sometimes with stupid rules like Golden Goal, Silver Goal, VAR that eventually find their path to obscurity.

What the abolishon of this this does is it brings forward less appealing tie breakers in group stages at the same time when group stages have become the norm.
Re: Champions League
I think I'm washing my hair tomorrow night. That spectacle will have more credibility than the Sportswash Final.

Me too


Re: Champions League
Me too
Judging by your username, you'll be washing your syrup.  :D
Re: Champions League
I think a lot of the younger generation are footballer primadona fans first and Liverpool supporters 2nd. They're easily identifiable as they use pet names for opposition players, follow opposition clubs/players/fan pages on twitter and the like.
This correction was brought to you by EA Sports Ultimate Team TM.
Re: Champions League
Away goals has been one of the longest serving rules in recent history that, I thought, were very positive for the game. I'd put it on par with the yellow/red cards (though that was older), goal-line technology and foam-marking wall distance (them still needing to survive the test of time). Those in charge have always tried to reshape the game sometimes with stupid rules like Golden Goal, Silver Goal, VAR that eventually find their path to obscurity.

What the abolishon of this this does is it brings forward less appealing tie breakers in group stages at the same time when group stages have become the norm.

I agree, it shouldnt be abolished at all. But I do think theres an argument for away goals not counting after both teams have had 90 mins respectively home and away and extra time is just a normal shootout.

Splitting hairs though as it seems were about to get rid of it entirely and get a load of boring knock out football. Sigh.
Re: Champions League
Champions League final and our Konate deal is being more talked about.  ;D
Re: Champions League
Judging by your username, you'll be washing your syrup.  :D

hahaha definitely ! Or else I'll just shave the old head over, and over, and over until that farce is over. Or as I've just heard it called, El Cashico
Re: Champions League
Away goals has been one of the longest serving rules in recent history that, I thought, were very positive for the game. I'd put it on par with the yellow/red cards (though that was older), goal-line technology and foam-marking wall distance (them still needing to survive the test of time). Those in charge have always tried to reshape the game sometimes with stupid rules like Golden Goal, Silver Goal, VAR that eventually find their path to obscurity.

What the abolishon of this this does is it brings forward less appealing tie breakers in group stages at the same time when group stages have become the norm.

I agree. Away goals ramps up the emotions when watching a game in Europe. That's a shame. What's football coming to eh ?  You have away goals going out of the game and seeing more and more of people laying down behind walls
Re: Champions League
Champions League final and our Konate deal is being more talked about.  ;D
Klopp and Edwards wanted to fuck them both up. :)
Re: Champions League
Judging by your username, you'll be washing your syrup.  :D
He didn't say where the hair was...

Had to turn off Granada reports before coz of the way they were rimming the cheating bastards  :no
Re: Champions League
I agree. Away goals ramps up the emotions when watching a game in Europe. That's a shame. What's football coming to eh ?  You have away goals going out of the game and seeing more and more of people laying down behind walls
What's next, bring back the (possibility of endless) replays on neutral venues?
Re: Champions League
He didn't say where the hair was...

Had to turn off Granada reports before coz of the way they were rimming the cheating bastards  :no

You've just put me off my supper.  :o

I was a little more cunning. I swerve Granada Reports whenever the Mancs or the Sportswashers are likely to feature.

The original Star Trek starts at 6pm, so I turn straight over.  :)
Re: Champions League
They introduced the away goals rule because most teams playing away in the first leg were aiming for 0-0. Now they want to abolish the rule because football has changed and teams don't do that any more. What could possibly go wrong?
Re: Champions League
Tell you what has pissed me off as well...
Noel fucking Gallagher saying that the cheating bastards have "earned" winning the European cup  :no
Fucking manc gobshite  :wanker
Re: Champions League
Tell you what has pissed me off as well...
Noel fucking Gallagher saying that the cheating bastards have "earned" winning the European cup  :no
Fucking manc gobshite  :wanker
Take no notice of him. The drugs have addled his few remaining brain cells.
Re: Champions League
You've just put me off my supper.  :o

I was a little more cunning. I swerve Granada Reports whenever the Mancs or the Sportswashers are likely to feature.

The original Star Trek starts at 6pm, so I turn straight over.  :)
My sincere apologies  :)   ;D

I love the original Star Trek series  :thumbup
Re: Champions League
Tell you what has pissed me off as well...
Noel fucking Gallagher saying that the cheating bastards have "earned" winning the European cup  :no
Fucking manc gobshite  :wanker
Perhaps he was talking about their benefactors in the sense of if I have had a few hundred million, I could earn an original Picasso.
Re: Champions League
Tell you what has pissed me off as well...
Noel fucking Gallagher saying that the cheating bastards have "earned" winning the European cup  :no
Fucking manc gobshite  :wanker

This may be a  controversial opinion, but Noel Gallagher may just talk shit.

His brother is as dumb as a  box of rocks, but he's not trying to keep himself relevant as a cheerleader for Abu Dhabi.
Re: Champions League
My sincere apologies  :)   ;D

I love the original Star Trek series  :thumbup
:)

Yes, the original Star Trek is brilliant.

Funny enough, in tonight's episode Kirk was asked to comment on Noel Gallagher's belief that Abu Dhabi FC have earned their CL Final place.

Re: Champions League
:)

Yes, the original Star Trek is brilliant.

Funny enough, in tonight's episode Kirk was asked to comment on Noel Gallagher's belief that Abu Dhabi FC have earned their CL Final place.


Excellent :lmao :lmao :lmao
