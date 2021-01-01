Just a thought-exercise..

If you had to choose one of the teams to win, who would it be?



There are absolutely no positives to either side winning, so the question has to be who would you rather see lose.In my case, it's City, but only narrowly. First of all, they've never won it and they've been desperate to win it recently, so it would be great to see them fail again. Second, from a Liverpool perspective, another failure to win the Champions League may affect their self-confidence and performances into the next season, which can only help us. Even more so if we bump into them in the Champions League itself again.I don't expect Chelsea to be as much of a threat to us next season. And they've already won it once, so it wouldn't be a major change in their trophy count.If they had both never won it, I'd probably go with City.