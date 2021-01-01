« previous next »
Champions League

Re: Champions League
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 04:25:02 am
I never used to mind Manchester City in the past .  Not so much these days but Id still rather they win champions league than Chelsea. That dislike is far too many years down the line to want to see Chelsea win
The old Manchester City no longer exist. What has replaced them is just a sportswashing entity with absolutely no resemblance to the club that had existed for over 100 years. Nobody likes Chelsea , or what Abramovich did, but even that pales into insignificance compared to the cheating in Manchesters  little part of Abu Dhabi.
Re: Champions League
Tariq Panja is reporting that UEFA want the CL semis and final in one city for a 'Finals Week', with one-off ties like they did last year in Lisbon or wherever it was during the pandemic.

'Why bother keeping a thing that works gloriously when you can fuck it up royally?' is practically the UEFA motto.

Still, great that they're the guardians of European football and all that.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:08:42 pm
The old Manchester City no longer exist. What has replaced them is just a sportswashing entity with absolutely no resemblance to the club that had existed for over 100 years. Nobody likes Chelsea , or what Abramovich did, but even that pales into insignificance compared to the cheating in Manchesters  little part of Abu Dhabi.
Still prefer them to do it than them racist c*nts to get 2
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:19:29 pm
Tariq Panja is reporting that UEFA want the CL semis and final in one city for a 'Finals Week', with one-off ties like they did last year in Lisbon or wherever it was during the pandemic.

'Why bother keeping a thing that works gloriously when you can fuck it up royally?' is practically the UEFA motto.

Still, great that they're the guardians of European football and all that.

Stupid move, no more 2nd leg comebacks like Barcelona 2 years ago[still feels like yesterday]

I believe UEFA are discussing scrapping away goals rule for tiebreakers, i think away goals should be scrapped for ties that go into extra time, it's unfair the away team in the 2nd leg, has an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal, if the match goes into extra time.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm
Still prefer them to do it than them racist c*nts to get 2
I wouldnt. I wont be watching it but Chelsea already have one anyway. The longer Abu Dhabi go without winning it the better.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Stupid move, no more 2nd leg comebacks like Barcelona 2 years ago[still feels like yesterday]

I believe UEFA are discussing scrapping away goals rule for tiebreakers, i think away goals should be scrapped for ties that go into extra time, it's unfair the away team in the 2nd leg, has an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal, if the match goes into extra time.

Yeah, weve been stung twice by Atletico Madrid by that rule in recent years.
Re: Champions League
Getting really excited about the big game on Sat. Can Brentford get back into the top flight since 1946? fascinating.

Not even gonna watch the other game. Reached back to find my giveaf fastball and discovered it was missing.

If i had to get a druther i think simple oligarch level mass theft and rapaciousness may be slightly less off putting than nation state level spending sportswashing routine warfare, torture and slavery in service of maintaining obscene opulence lifestyles for a select few, but overall dont like the owners, and i dont even really like the teams. Nothing super special about Chelsea and a heavy stench of mercenary about City, plus b silva and sterling in particular are quite odious.

I'll watch a highlights package but i dont think i can sit through 2 hours of that.
Re: Champions League
Am going to boycott it .hope they both lose ..but if have to pick one.ad want Chelsea to win it ..I hate city more now.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Stupid move, no more 2nd leg comebacks like Barcelona 2 years ago[still feels like yesterday]

I believe UEFA are discussing scrapping away goals rule for tiebreakers, i think away goals should be scrapped for ties that go into extra time, it's unfair the away team in the 2nd leg, has an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal, if the match goes into extra time.

Twice we've been fucked over by Atletico Madrid with that rule.

I'd rather keep away goals in normal time because it means less games going to extra time and penalties and gives the attacking team the incentive. Take away goals out and the away team will just bus park.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Stupid move, no more 2nd leg comebacks like Barcelona 2 years ago[still feels like yesterday]

I believe UEFA are discussing scrapping away goals rule for tiebreakers, i think away goals should be scrapped for ties that go into extra time, it's unfair the away team in the 2nd leg, has an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal, if the match goes into extra time.
Its also unfair that the away team has to play an extra 30 minutes away from home. I think the away goal rule is too far in the away team's favour but I can't see what else could be done to even it up.
Re: Champions League
Why is this thread even open.

The next football is the euros.
Re: Champions League
If they think our final game against Spurs was boring, then just wait until this upcoming game gets going. It will be incredibly boring.
Re: Champions League
I don't see why any Liverpool supporter would want to sit through watching this final unless you're forced to at gunpoint. One horrible club v another.

I didn't watch any of the Europa final until I heard it was looking like pens and then hilarity ensued.  No win situation tomorrow night.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:22 am
Why is this thread even open.

The next football is the euros.
good shout )
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 09:57:52 am
I don't see why any Liverpool would want to sit through watching this final unless you're forced to at gunpoint. One horrible club v another.

I didn't watch any of the Europa final until I heard it was looking like pens and then hilarity ensued.  No win situation tomorrow night.
Completely agree. This game is just a prime example of everything that is wrong with the game.
Re: Champions League
Fuck this match.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:05:51 am
Its also unfair that the away team has to play an extra 30 minutes away from home. I think the away goal rule is too far in the away team's favour but I can't see what else could be done to even it up.

away goals count in normal time but if its level then no extra time and straight to pens? but then I suppose the home team have an advantage again. not sure theres anyway to improve it
Re: Champions League
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 10:24:26 am
away goals count in normal time but if its level then no extra time and straight to pens? but then I suppose the home team have an advantage again. not sure there's anyway to improve it
I think the whole of extra time is generally shite at the moment as teams seem to just play for penalties.

My preference in general would be to scrap penalties and bring back golden goal. The extra time would be run as it used to in youth football. Unlimited extra time, golden goal and each team has to remove a player every 5 minutes.
Re: Champions League
For the good of all football, Chelsea has to win this weekend. Pep and City must continue to fail in Europe.

Plus Tuchel coming in and beating Pep to the Champions league in the time he has will be funny as fuck.
Re: Champions League
Only 2 bidders left for the CL trophy..
Who will be the highest bidder & purchase the Plastic League Champions (plc) of 2021?
Re: Champions League
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:36:14 am
For the good of all football, Chelsea has to win this weekend. Pep and City must continue to fail in Europe.

Plus Tuchel coming in and beating Pep to the Champions league in the time he has will be funny as fuck.

For the good of football, this final never gets played.

In the Blue corner, the thief from Russia and in the other Blue corner, the human rights abusers from Abu Dhabi.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 09:57:52 am
I don't see why any Liverpool supporter would want to sit through watching this final unless you're forced to at gunpoint. One horrible club v another.

I think a lot of the younger generation are football fans first and Liverpool supporters 2nd. They're easily identifiable as they use pet names for opposition players, follow opposition clubs/players/fan pages on twitter and the like.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:50:15 am
I think a lot of the younger generation are football fans first and Liverpool supporters 2nd. They're easily identifiable as they use pet names for opposition players, follow opposition clubs/players/fan pages on twitter and the like.

My son has been invited round to his mates house to watch the final. His mate has been a City fan for all of 2 years having previously supported Arsenal. :D

My son doesnt want to go because he doesnt want to be there if City win. Good lad.
Re: Champions League
I'd rather pour bleach in my eyes than watch it. It will be completely boycotted in our house.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:09:04 am
My son has been invited round to his mates house to watch the final. His mate has been a City fan for all of 2 years having previously supported Arsenal. :D

My son doesnt want to go because he doesnt want to be there if City win. Good lad.
Good lad. You should be proud 😊
Re: Champions League
Only God knows the fuck Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG were doing aaalllll this year in this tournament...  :butt  :butt  :butt  :fishslap :fishslap

 :hally :hally :hally
Re: Champions League
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:37:34 am
Only God knows the fuck Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG were doing aaalllll this year in this tournament...  :butt  :butt  :butt  :fishslap :fishslap

 :hally :hally :hally

Barcelona were being completely shit. Real Madrid were being very shit, but also pretty lucky coming up against teams in shit form ravaged by injury *ahem*. Bayern ended up relying on a Stoke reject because Lewa was injured. And PSG have Pochetino in charge.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:42:31 am
Barcelona were being completely shit. Real Madrid were being very shit, but also pretty lucky coming up against teams in shit form ravaged by injury *ahem*. Bayern ended up relying on a Stoke reject because Lewa was injured. And PSG have Pochetino in charge.
Hahhahaha!! Looll!!!  ;D  ;D  ;D

Re: Champions League
Based on the result above... PSG are useless!!! There I said it!!! Fucking, hell. What a useless!! Ergh.
Re: Champions League
Just think. Tomorrow, Man City could be as successful as Steaua Bucharest and Red Star Belgrade. Chelsea could be as successful as Nottingham Forest.
Re: Champions League
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:49:44 am
Just think. This time tomorrow, Man City could be as successful as Steaua Bucharest and Red Star Belgrade. Chelsea could be as successful as Nottingham Forest.
The saddest thing about it is the rest of the Premier League will have matched our European Cup total.

Liverpool will remain the most successful city either way though.
Re: Champions League
Im quite interested in the Brentford/Swansea game. Ill be giving this a miss though.
