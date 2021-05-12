« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League  (Read 56465 times)

Offline Back of the Bus

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2480 on: May 12, 2021, 05:02:36 am »
6,000 each instead of 4,000 each will be allowed to Porto.

Sponsors (UEFA family) allowed too without visas getting waived.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,412
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2481 on: May 12, 2021, 08:00:56 am »
Quote from: Back of the Bus on May 12, 2021, 05:02:36 am
6,000 each instead of 4,000 each will be allowed to Porto.

Sponsors (UEFA family) allowed too without visas getting waived.



£100+ for a Covid test to leave the UK, £100 for a covid test to leave Portugal, which must be taken 72 hours prior to departure and £100+ for the test 2 days after returning to the UK. Never mind the expense, how are City and Chelsea fans supposed to meet the the 72 hour requirements?
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,401
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2482 on: May 12, 2021, 08:04:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2021, 08:00:56 am
£100+ for a Covid test to leave the UK, £100 for a covid test to leave Portugal, which must be taken 72 hours prior to departure and £100+ for the test 2 days after returning to the UK. Never mind the expense, how are City and Chelsea fans supposed to meet the the 72 hour requirements?

Think you can take a lateral flow test for green list countries

Edit perhaps not
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2483 on: May 12, 2021, 09:23:25 am »
Would be lovely if all 12000 fans boycotted and the stadium was empty bar the uefa delegates and sponsors.

Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 320
  • ******
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2484 on: May 12, 2021, 03:50:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 12, 2021, 09:23:25 am
Would be lovely if all 12000 fans boycotted and the stadium was empty bar the uefa delegates and sponsors.

Or even better if City and Chelsea agreed to just tell UEFA that they will be playing an a neutral venue in England on that night and they can either turn up and present the trophy to the winner or have no winner in 2021.

Of course it will never happen in a million years, but it would be a proper victory for the fans after a year in which they have had almost literally nothing to cheer about.

Instead we'll get more greed and hypocrisy from those who were encouraging those same fans to 'save football' just a few weeks ago.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,412
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2485 on: May 12, 2021, 06:01:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 12, 2021, 09:23:25 am
Would be lovely if all 12000 fans boycotted and the stadium was empty bar the uefa delegates and sponsors.



UEFA would just sell the 12,000 tickets to anyone they could and not give a shit.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,600
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2486 on: May 12, 2021, 07:30:59 pm »
Lahoz to referee the final, Pep will be happy. :)
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2487 on: May 12, 2021, 08:52:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2021, 06:01:44 pm
UEFA would just sell the 12,000 tickets to anyone they could and not give a shit.

True but my idea was buy the tickets then not go.

Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,420
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2488 on: May 12, 2021, 09:27:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 12, 2021, 08:52:58 pm
True but my idea was buy the tickets then not go.



No way their fans dont go. Neither set are used to a European Cup final.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2489 on: May 12, 2021, 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on May 12, 2021, 09:27:15 pm
No way their fans dont go. Neither set are used to a European Cup final.

No course they wouldn't as neither club has the slightest bit of integrity.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2490 on: May 13, 2021, 11:46:49 am »
Final confirmed for Porto.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2491 on: May 13, 2021, 11:50:42 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 13, 2021, 11:46:49 am
Final confirmed for Porto.
Them sportswashing influencers will be busy trying to get 6000 fans to go.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,420
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2492 on: May 13, 2021, 11:51:25 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 13, 2021, 11:46:49 am
Final confirmed for Porto.

Going to be really interesting to see how many Chelsea and City fans travel (regardless on if they can get a ticket)

First time in 2 years abroad (let alone out of your house), beer flowing, minimal restrictions on masks, travel, quarantine etc
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Kop 306
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2493 on: May 13, 2021, 11:52:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on May 12, 2021, 10:04:30 pm
No course they wouldn't as neither club has the slightest bit of integrity.
Oh come off it lads.

Imagine being in a European Cup Final and not attending because you don't agree with UEFA. Chatting absolute bollocks here.

If we were in the final, we'd all want to go so get off your high horses.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,861
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2494 on: May 13, 2021, 11:58:40 am »
I'm pretty sure red Debs isnt a lad G a r y
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Kop 306
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2495 on: May 13, 2021, 12:00:25 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 13, 2021, 11:58:40 am
I'm pretty sure red Debs isnt a lad G a r y
Imagine being arsed
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,412
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2496 on: May 13, 2021, 12:33:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 13, 2021, 11:51:25 am
Going to be really interesting to see how many Chelsea and City fans travel (regardless on if they can get a ticket)

First time in 2 years abroad (let alone out of your house), beer flowing, minimal restrictions on masks, travel, quarantine etc

PCR test before you can travel, PCR test 2 days before heading home, PCR test 2 days after getting back, loads won't be arsed with the hassle or the added £500 costs.

Added to that, due to red tape the missus has said its not even decided for deffo if brits can travel to Portugal for holidays, some companies have stopped taking bookings now due to the uncertainty.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,481
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2497 on: May 13, 2021, 01:07:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2021, 12:33:48 pm
PCR test before you can travel, PCR test 2 days before heading home, PCR test 2 days after getting back, loads won't be arsed with the hassle or the added £500 costs.

Added to that, due to red tape the missus has said its not even decided for deffo if brits can travel to Portugal for holidays, some companies have stopped taking bookings now due to the uncertainty.

If ever there was a time to put the Manchester Ship Canal to good use. Could they not sail there?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,525
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2498 on: May 13, 2021, 01:09:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2021, 12:33:48 pm
PCR test before you can travel, PCR test 2 days before heading home, PCR test 2 days after getting back, loads won't be arsed with the hassle or the added £500 costs.

Added to that, due to red tape the missus has said its not even decided for deffo if brits can travel to Portugal for holidays, some companies have stopped taking bookings now due to the uncertainty.

There's some day and overnight trips being run, I wonder how they're getting around the testing regs.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,834
  • JFT96
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2499 on: May 13, 2021, 01:31:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 12, 2021, 10:04:30 pm
No course they wouldn't as neither club has the slightest bit of integrity.

You really think if we were in the final our tickets wouldnt sell? Theyd all be snapped up instantly and you cant blame the fans one bit either
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,412
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2500 on: May 13, 2021, 02:32:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 13, 2021, 01:07:06 pm
If ever there was a time to put the Manchester Ship Canal to good use. Could they not sail there?

We could mine it at our end ;D

Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 13, 2021, 01:09:56 pm
There's some day and overnight trips being run, I wonder how they're getting around the testing regs.

You can't as far as I know, you have to take the test 72 hours before departure from Portugal and cannot fly until you get the result and it has to be negative.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,525
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2501 on: May 13, 2021, 07:48:08 pm »
Apparently only day trips will be allowed now according to the Portuguese authorities.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57106803

That sounds like fun, getting all those flights away after the game.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,480
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2502 on: May 14, 2021, 02:27:13 am »
It really does feel like Istanbul is destined to only be used once we're ready to be in the final there. 

Really chuffed that these two horrid clubs won't be playing there this time.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,412
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2503 on: May 14, 2021, 07:30:18 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 13, 2021, 07:48:08 pm
Apparently only day trips will be allowed now according to the Portuguese authorities.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57106803

That sounds like fun, getting all those flights away after the game.

UEFA basically saying fuck you to the fans, we're having our annual jolly.

Sooner the ESL replaces the CL the better, it what the corrupt twats deserve.
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2504 on: May 14, 2021, 07:37:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2021, 07:30:18 am
UEFA basically saying fuck you to the fans, we're having our annual jolly.

Sooner the ESL replaces the CL the better, it what the corrupt twats deserve.

No Rob mate, its all about the fans , UEFA said so, you must be getting it wrong 😬😬😬
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2505 on: May 14, 2021, 07:41:22 am »
Is there any combination that will leave us out of Champion League even if we finish top four? With Manutd in the final of EL, and with Chelsea and City in the final of CL? I'm assuming we would have lost the place only if Arsenal went to the finals and won it?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Kop 306
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2506 on: May 14, 2021, 09:29:29 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 14, 2021, 07:41:22 am
Is there any combination that will leave us out of Champion League even if we finish top four? With Manutd in the final of EL, and with Chelsea and City in the final of CL? I'm assuming we would have lost the place only if Arsenal went to the finals and won it?
Yep, you said it. Only Arsenal could have stopped us. Even if Chelsea finish 5th and win the CL as long as we finish top 4 we'll be in the Champions league next season
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2507 on: May 14, 2021, 10:16:54 am »
Quote from: G a r y on May 14, 2021, 09:29:29 am
Yep, you said it. Only Arsenal could have stopped us. Even if Chelsea finish 5th and win the CL as long as we finish top 4 we'll be in the Champions league next season

Cheers, Gary.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,525
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2508 on: May 19, 2021, 04:02:22 pm »
Just seen the ticket prices for this:

Cat 1 - £515
Cat 2 - £386.50
Cat 3 - £154.50
Cat 4 - £60
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,754
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2509 on: May 19, 2021, 04:23:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 19, 2021, 04:02:22 pm
Just seen the ticket prices for this:

Cat 1 - £515
Cat 2 - £386.50
Cat 3 - £154.50
Cat 4 - £60

I know prices go up a bit with time but my ticket for Istanbul was off a guy who won it in the UEFA ballot an that set me back £350. Wouldn't even get you a Cat 2 seat now on a face value ticket! Crazy.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,412
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2510 on: May 19, 2021, 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 19, 2021, 04:02:22 pm
Just seen the ticket prices for this:

Cat 1 - £515
Cat 2 - £386.50
Cat 3 - £154.50
Cat 4 - £60

And yet FSG are the greedy bastards.....
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,931
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2511 on: May 20, 2021, 12:18:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 19, 2021, 04:02:22 pm
Just seen the ticket prices for this:

Cat 1 - £515
Cat 2 - £386.50
Cat 3 - £154.50
Cat 4 - £60
That is absolutely scandalous.  :o
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2512 on: May 20, 2021, 12:22:38 am »
Quote from: BoRed on May 12, 2021, 07:30:59 pm
Lahoz to referee the final, Pep will be happy. :)
Is this sarcasm? Please tell me this is sarcasm.  :lickin

EDIT: Did some research. He was the ref who sent off Pep in 2018 :lmao
« Last Edit: May 20, 2021, 12:27:37 am by Morgana »
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,600
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2513 on: May 20, 2021, 09:35:17 am »
Quote from: Morgana on May 20, 2021, 12:22:38 am
Is this sarcasm? Please tell me this is sarcasm.  :lickin

EDIT: Did some research. He was the ref who sent off Pep in 2018 :lmao

He was also ref when Monaco knocked them out in 2017. Pep blamed him that time, too. It's time to complete the hat-trick. :)
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2514 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm »
Pot 1

Villarreal
Atlético Madrid
Man City
Bayern Munich
Inter Milan
Lille
Sporting CP

Chelsea or Zenit

Pot 2

Real Madrid
Barcelona
Juventus
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Sevilla

Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,523
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2515 on: Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm »
Pot 1 looking very nice for us, avoid Bayern and we're good.  Think we can turn over Atletico if we're at full strength and Inter are champions of a weak Italian league.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,999
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2516 on: Today at 02:20:03 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm
Pot 1 looking very nice for us, avoid Bayern and we're good.  Think we can turn over Atletico if we're at full strength and Inter are champions of a weak Italian league.
Inter? No Conte-st.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,263
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2517 on: Today at 03:08:55 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm
Pot 1

Villarreal
Atlético Madrid
Man City
Bayern Munich
Inter Milan
Lille
Sporting CP

Chelsea or Zenit

Pot 2

Real Madrid
Barcelona
Juventus
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Sevilla

Dortmund will be in pot 3 if City win [Pot 2 if Chelsea win] on Saturday, others confirmed are

Pot 3
Porto
Ajax
RB Leipzig
Atalanta

Pot 3 or 4
Beşiktaş
Kyiv
Brugge

Pot 4
Milan
Wolfsburg

Milan have fallen that bad the last decade, that they're in pot 4. :o
Logged

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2518 on: Today at 04:25:02 am »
I never used to mind Manchester City in the past .  Not so much these days but Id still rather they win champions league than Chelsea. That dislike is far too many years down the line to want to see Chelsea win



Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 