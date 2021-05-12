Going to be really interesting to see how many Chelsea and City fans travel (regardless on if they can get a ticket)
First time in 2 years abroad (let alone out of your house), beer flowing, minimal restrictions on masks, travel, quarantine etc
PCR test before you can travel, PCR test 2 days before heading home, PCR test 2 days after getting back, loads won't be arsed with the hassle or the added £500 costs.
Added to that, due to red tape the missus has said its not even decided for deffo if brits can travel to Portugal for holidays, some companies have stopped taking bookings now due to the uncertainty.