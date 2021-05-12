Would be lovely if all 12000 fans boycotted and the stadium was empty bar the uefa delegates and sponsors.



Or even better if City and Chelsea agreed to just tell UEFA that they will be playing an a neutral venue in England on that night and they can either turn up and present the trophy to the winner or have no winner in 2021.Of course it will never happen in a million years, but it would be a proper victory for the fans after a year in which they have had almost literally nothing to cheer about.Instead we'll get more greed and hypocrisy from those who were encouraging those same fans to 'save football' just a few weeks ago.