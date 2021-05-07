« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League  (Read 50129 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2440 on: May 7, 2021, 08:33:07 pm »
By an oil well, in the middle of the nowhere, with no fans, that seems fitting place to play this cashdriven megafinal. A sign of what football will become.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,808
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2441 on: May 7, 2021, 08:34:36 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  7, 2021, 05:52:33 pm
Seriously hope it gets moved, might sound weird but I want us to be the only English club associated with winning a CL Final in Istanbul. Playing for a European Cup in miserable Birmingham is exactly what those bastards deserve.

If it's played in England it'll just have the feel of an FA Cup semi final or something, especially with crowd restrictions. The League Cup final was drab enough.

I'd rather they didn't play it in Istanbul either, but if no fans travel then the venue is pretty meaningless.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,597
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2442 on: May 7, 2021, 08:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May  7, 2021, 08:33:07 pm
By an oil well, in the middle of the nowhere, with no fans, that seems fitting place to play this cashdriven megafinal. A sign of what football will become.

Is Qatar on the red list? I'm sure they'd love to open a WC stadium with the oil clubs CL Final. A few brown envelopes could convince UEFA to move it there.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2443 on: May 7, 2021, 10:02:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  7, 2021, 08:35:06 pm
Is Qatar on the red list? I'm sure they'd love to open a WC stadium with the oil clubs CL Final. A few brown envelopes could convince UEFA to move it there.
How much further is Qatar from the UK (than Istanbul, I mean)? Club World Cup is all good but they might not want to move a European final to the Middle East.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
  • Picaro
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2444 on: May 7, 2021, 10:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on May  7, 2021, 10:02:41 pm
How much further is Qatar from the UK (than Istanbul, I mean)? Club World Cup is all good but they might not want to move a European final to the Middle East.

It can't be further than some of the Kazakh cities that host UEFA games.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2445 on: May 7, 2021, 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on May  7, 2021, 05:32:57 pm
Cant be moved to Wembley as its already in use that weekend.

Wonder if Villa Park will actually stage a CL final 😳
Just move it to Stoke.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2446 on: May 7, 2021, 10:49:30 pm »
A European final in Qatar outside of Europe 🤣🤣

I shouldnt laugh really as its probably the future and once they get it USA China Saudi will soon follow but as UEFA tell us its all about the fams
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 12:30:27 am »
they need to put a big fat asterisk beside this years champions league. has to be the cheapest one that will ever be won. i mean the winner never had to play an away leg in front of a full stadium.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 am »
^ What an image that was of Souness leading us out against Rome in 84.

Hope they can move this to the Uk. Crazy to play it in Turkey with Covid numbers so high there


Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,958
  • Free at last!
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 08:46:42 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 12:30:27 am
they need to put a big fat asterisk beside this years champions league. has to be the cheapest one that will ever be won. i mean the winner never had to play an away leg in front of a full stadium.

Said at the start of this season it was a huge mistake to have international and european football, all this travel in the middle of a pandemic is stupid and driven by greed. Domestic football was the only sensible option and even that should have been done with a shortened season to protect the players, but again FIFA/UEFA/PL all want their cash.

Ironic that this final will be contested by two money rich oil clubs and the venue is red listed for travel.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,288
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 08:53:54 am »
Fucking hell are Uefa actually seeing sense in not making fans travel, something we discussed on here in 2007.

Quote from: John C on May 24, 2007, 04:09:43 pm
Why can't UEFA earmark 4 stadiums at the beginning of the tournament, strategically located depending on who is in the final. The stadiums have months to prepare and be on standby to stage the final. Then after the semi's the closest to both teams is selected. The stadium has 3 or 4 weeks to make final preparations.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,894
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:53:54 am
Fucking hell are Uefa actually seeing sense in not making fans travel, something we discussed on here in 2007.


Is that a Royal we John?
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2452 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 am »
You have to remember that football is above Nnormal life, billions of people can have their lives disrupted for good reason, yes. Change the venue of the CL final that no fans will be going to so that two clubs don't have to fly 4,000 mile round trips on specially chartered planes for no apparent reason (given no match revenue), no, rules is rules. Why someone in Istabul would want to host it I don't know, let the Turks have next.

Oh, wait Gazprom have it lined up for next year, with crowds, get it now.

Play it at Port Vale
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:48:18 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline GAZINK

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • Hail Hail the Celts are Here
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2453 on: Yesterday at 12:19:12 pm »
Who gives a fuck anyway at this point.

The most underwhelming final since Liverpool vs Spurs  :P
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 01:22:33 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May  7, 2021, 10:31:13 pm
It can't be further than some of the Kazakh cities that host UEFA games.

There is a MAJOR Difference though - Kazakhstan are members of UEFA, their clubs compete in UEFA competitions, and therefore could actually (in a miracle) qualify for the final.  Because of their membership, UEFA control the rules of how many the stadium can hold, what it can be, etc.  Qatar are members of the CAF - UEFA have less than zero control over anything to do with the final (which could include, for example, the ceremonial beheading of both keepers if the Qatari government want it, taking things to the silly extreme you have by suggesting Qatar could host a UEFA event) and could violate FIFA rules as well by not having the match in a UEFA country
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 