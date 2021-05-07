You have to remember that football is above Nnormal life, billions of people can have their lives disrupted for good reason, yes. Change the venue of the CL final that no fans will be going to so that two clubs don't have to fly 4,000 mile round trips on specially chartered planes for no apparent reason (given no match revenue), no, rules is rules. Why someone in Istabul would want to host it I don't know, let the Turks have next.



Oh, wait Gazprom have it lined up for next year, with crowds, get it now.



Play it at Port Vale