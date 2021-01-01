« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League  (Read 38116 times)

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 10:15:26 pm »
darragh85,Veratti was PSGs best player by a mile. Id take him at Liverpool in a heartbeat.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 10:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:11:55 pm
@JoshRobinson23
Pretty remarkable post-match interviews from the PSG players on French tv to @LaurensJulien. Verratti and Herrera both saying PSG players were insulted by the ref, Bjorn Kuipers.

Verratti: He said f you. If I say f you, they give me 10 matches.

Probably didnt finish the sentence. probably said "fuck you guys suck without mbappe"  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,682
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 10:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:11:55 pm
@JoshRobinson23
Pretty remarkable post-match interviews from the PSG players on French tv to @LaurensJulien. Verratti and Herrera both saying PSG players were insulted by the ref, Bjorn Kuipers.

Verratti: He said f you. If I say f you, they give me 10 matches.

That does not surprise me in the slightest. Unreal how he allowed Fernandinho to get through that match without a booking and gave City everything all night
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 10:17:43 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:08:37 pm
Next is Neymar. im watching this guy for over ten years and i still cant figure it out. im not sure id even have him in my top 100 list of all time great brazilians. he is everything C Ronaldo and messi arent. another one who sold out on his career. he is a glorified robinho and i have seen little or nothing apart from one season at Barcelona to suggest otherwise. Horrible attitude and a total coward.

I don't get Neymar at all I really don't. Wouldn't have him anywhere near a Liverpool team. Great when you're 2 or 3 up in a game, when you need someone to fight like f**k he's a disgrace. A lot of people disagree and have him in the top 6 or 7 players in the world. Nowhere near for me
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,678
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 10:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:11:55 pm
@JoshRobinson23
Pretty remarkable post-match interviews from the PSG players on French tv to @LaurensJulien. Verratti and Herrera both saying PSG players were insulted by the ref, Bjorn Kuipers.

Verratti: He said f you. If I say f you, they give me 10 matches.
Kuipers let City get away with all sorts from literally the first minute
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,215
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 10:19:14 pm »
Quote from: red vinyl on Today at 10:15:26 pm
darragh85,Veratti was PSGs best player by a mile. Id take him at Liverpool in a heartbeat.

I wouldnt. His fitness record is atrocious.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 10:19:42 pm »
I dont think there should be any doubt that Poch is a good coach, but results here aside, why did they sack Tuchel? Also, not just saying that because hes done well at Chelsea, but what more were they gaining with Pochettino? Just a strange decision IMO.

Sad that them c*nts are through and probably have a hand on it but at least all concerned with PSG will be fucking gutted, theyd have loved to have won these, even in these shitty conditions of having no fans and it being the worst season in the tournaments history (bar the shambles that was that one-legged knock out thing last year in Lisbon)

Also, said it for a few years now but PSG's weakest spot IMO ... that midfield. Fucking poo.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 10:21:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:19:42 pm
I dont think there should be any doubt that Poch is a good coach, but results here aside, why did they sack Tuchel? Also, not just saying that because hes done well at Chelsea, but what more were they gaining with Pochettino? Just a strange decision IMO.

Sad that them c*nts are through and probably have a hand on it but at least all concerned with PSG will be fucking gutted, theyd have loved to have won these, even in these shitty conditions of having no fans and it being the worst season in the tournaments history (bar the shambles that was that one-legged knock out thing last year in Lisbon)

Also, said it for a few years now but PSG's weakest spot IMO ... that midfield. Fucking poo.

Because Tuchel is a twat who falls out with everyone he encounters. It'll happen at Chelsea in the not too distant future as well I'm sure.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 10:22:59 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:19:14 pm
I wouldnt. His fitness record is atrocious.

Okay il rephrase that then,a fit Veratti is a top class footballer.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,102
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 10:23:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:19:14 pm
I wouldnt. His fitness record is atrocious.

He'd fit right in then...
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 10:25:56 pm »
Haha
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 10:28:19 pm »
It's a nightmare .if we were in the champions league.next year I think we could get mbappe :butt
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,215
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 10:29:37 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 10:28:19 pm
It's a nightmare .if we were in the champions league.next year I think we could get mbappe :butt

No, we wouldnt.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,764
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm »
A healthy Verratti is probably #1 in his position, without a doubt, but he's injury record makes Sturridge look reliable
Logged

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 10:31:50 pm »
No one believes me but Neymar is fecking shite you know
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 10:35:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:31:32 pm
A healthy Verratti is probably #1 in his position, without a doubt, but he's injury record makes Sturridge look reliable

Straight swap for Keita ?  Lose lose all round
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 10:36:33 pm »
Well, there's something else for our team to put in their motivation bank for next season.

What City are doing this year has to serve as the drive for us to come back and prove a few points next season.

They will be a much better team with that fire in their bellies in a similar way to 2019/20.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,166
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 10:40:35 pm »
Fuck me

Wanting Madrid to win the Champs League

How awful

And if they go out tomorrow it has to be City

Cant have those neo nazis winning 2
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 10:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:11:55 pm
@JoshRobinson23
Pretty remarkable post-match interviews from the PSG players on French tv to @LaurensJulien. Verratti and Herrera both saying PSG players were insulted by the ref, Bjorn Kuipers.

Verratti: He said f you. If I say f you, they give me 10 matches.

Cry babies, man up.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 10:41:50 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:40:35 pm
Fuck me

Wanting Madrid to win the Champs League

How awful

And if they go out tomorrow it has to be City

Cant have those neo nazis winning 2

Agree.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 10:43:57 pm »
Don't know why anyone would have watched that tonight. It's not the football i once loved. The game has been ruined by the oil money and billionaires. City winning the champions league is inevitable but to be honest i and most others i know don't care as it's meaningless.
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 10:46:57 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:40:35 pm
Fuck me

Wanting Madrid to win the Champs League

How awful

And if they go out tomorrow it has to be City

Cant have those neo nazis winning 2
Good point. I had forgotten they have one already.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,166
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 10:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:43:57 pm
Don't know why anyone would have watched that tonight. It's not the football i once loved. The game has been ruined by the oil money and billionaires. City winning the champions league is inevitable but to be honest i and most others i know don't care as it's meaningless.

Everything city wins is meaningless

And theres more and more of them

And now the only way to compete is by becoming them, its become F1.

Starting to get less and less arsed if Im honest. Crazy Im even saying it
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,714
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 11:03:43 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 10:28:19 pm
It's a nightmare .if we were in the champions league.next year I think we could get mbappe :butt

You are giving that CherryRed a good run for their money tonight.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,283
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 11:13:26 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:40:35 pm
Fuck me

Wanting Madrid to win the Champs League

How awful

And if they go out tomorrow it has to be City

Cant have those neo nazis winning 2
If it's a City v Chelsea final I'll just be pretending it never happened and won't be watching it. There isn't even a lesser of 2 evils option there.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,283
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 11:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:43:57 pm
Don't know why anyone would have watched that tonight. It's not the football i once loved. The game has been ruined by the oil money and billionaires. City winning the champions league is inevitable but to be honest i and most others i know don't care as it's meaningless.
I watched it over at my Da's gaff. Had I been home I wouldn't have bothered. It was one of the most soul destroying games I've ever seen. Like watching a computer simulation of football that just felt utterly pointless and devoid of any drama or humanity.
Apart from when Di maria stomped on Fernadinho which was hilarious for about 5 seconds.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 11:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:43:57 pm
Don't know why anyone would have watched that tonight. It's not the football i once loved. The game has been ruined by the oil money and billionaires. City winning the champions league is inevitable but to be honest i and most others i know don't care as it's meaningless.


Well you should start caring.  I care because it's robbing real clubs from winning stuff in a legit way.

Yes it's meaningless, but every trophy they win is effectively stolen by cheating (FFP, doping etc) MEANING that a real club misses out.
 And it has to stop.

Can't just let them carry on making a mockery of the game.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 11:18:50 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:17:43 pm
I don't get Neymar at all I really don't. Wouldn't have him anywhere near a Liverpool team. Great when you're 2 or 3 up in a game, when you need someone to fight like f**k he's a disgrace. A lot of people disagree and have him in the top 6 or 7 players in the world. Nowhere near for me

He is the James Rodriguez of the galacticos, good looking lad for the image rights with a bit of superficial skill for the youtube clips but fundamentally less useful than Shaqiri
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,215
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 11:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:17:43 pm

Well you should start caring.  I care because it's robbing real clubs from winning stuff in a legit way.

Yes it's meaningless, but every trophy they win is effectively stolen by cheating (FFP, doping etc) MEANING that a real club misses out.
 And it has to stop.

Can't just let them carry on making a mockery of the game.

What are you going to do? Cry over it? Protest it?
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 11:20:41 pm »
£1.3bn buys you several league and FA cups, a few titles and a PL final place.

1 bastard team down, 3 to go, unfortunately I cannot have what I want so just want City to lose now (unless it effects us of course)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 11:27:48 pm »
Didn't watch it, won't watch tomorrow either nor the final. 6 hours of my life given over to ... other things !
But I've just read the match thread and it's priceless. A brilliant effort by all concerned. Beats the footie hands down.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Champions League
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 11:33:11 pm »
I will wake up in July and realise this season has just been a bad dream

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 