that has to be up there with the most embarrassing performances on such a high stage. PSG havent got much tradition but those players are an absolute disgrace to the club.



top of the list for me is that utter shit head Veratti. this petulant fucker sold out on his career to join this club and his career has been a major disappointment. When a big game comes around , Veratti is either injured, suspended, sick, injured or if he does manage to make the pitch he is non existent and loses his head. he was an absolute disgrace tonight both in terms of his play and his attitude.





Next is Neymar. im watching this guy for over ten years and i still cant figure it out. im not sure id even have him in my top 100 list of all time great brazilians. he is everything C Ronaldo and messi arent. another one who sold out on his career. he is a glorified robinho and i have seen little or nothing apart from one season at Barcelona to suggest otherwise. Horrible attitude and a total coward.



then there is Kimpembe. why is it that every young french cb seems to be so highly rated? he is awful



finally the complete and utter shite they had in central midfield. A player who couldnt get in the united team towards the end of his time there and a Roma reject who was shipped off to Russia because he wasnt good enough for them. IN the first leg they had Gueye who was average at Everton.



Also, Moise Kean couldnt even get in the Everton team. For all their money, you would think they would have a bit better than that.