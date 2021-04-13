Interesting thing watching the QFs so far is the effect of injuries and teams missing key players.



Bayern for example really struggled missing Gnabry and Lewandowski from their front 3. Plug those into the Bayern team for both legs and they get through. On the flip side, PSG coped pretty well with a few defenders out injured and others going off during both games.



It provided a good example that getting good depth in your forward positions is really difficult, whilst in some cases defensive losses can be masked by poorer players and some system changes. Bayern are a super club in every sense of the word. Yet with Lewandowski out they were relying on a journeyman striker in one of their most important games of the season. Worth bearing in mind when people inevitably moan in the transfer thread this summer about Liverpool only having 4 belters to play up front and that every other top club has more options ('why only us?').



The other observation is that Leroy Sane continues to flatter to deceive. He played OK and was a threat last night but the end product isn't always there. He's 25 now and whilst having some highs, he's been hit and miss at City (before being binned), not had the best of starts at Bayern and not always been 1st choice at international level. Still time for him to make that leap and really fulfil his potential but it needs to come sooner rather than later.