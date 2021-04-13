« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Quarter Finals  (Read 12891 times)

Online Mactavish

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
Chelsea 0 - 1 Porto; 10 minute highlights - www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/13/chelsea-vs-porto-highlights-full-match

PSG 0 - 1 Bayern Munich; 20 minute highlights - www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/04/13/paris-saint-germain-vs-bayern-munchen-highlights-full-match-2

I just get the word 'forbidden' in big black writing when I click on those links
Offline Caligula?

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm »
Imagine winning it with a back line of Kabak and Phillips  ;D
Offline Rush 82

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm
He is but a pretty odd time to mention it given that they lost at home tonight to a weaker side
I was listening to his post-match interview.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm »
City will muller PSG next round. Their names on it for me.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
City will muller PSG next round. Their names on it for me.
Not so sure - Poch has done Pep over in the CL before

:lmao
Offline OOS

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Imagine winning it with a back line of Kabak and Phillips  ;D

The thought of them two in a high line against Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria.  :-X

Neymar was a joy tonight. Up there with Messi in the most elegant ridiculous player I've seen in the flesh. Remembering the shouts that he'd flop when he moved to Barcelona, 'YouTube player', how wrong....
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm
Tuchel is distressingly competent

hes a very good coach, always has been. It was a weird RAWK thing that apparently he was a fraud.
Offline andy07

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm »
So turnaround a two goal deficit tomorrow, knock out Chelsea and beat City or PSG in the final. 😀

Cant see that happening, think we will be playing Dortmund in the final.
Offline Kekule

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm »
Quote from: trickynl on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
El human rights abusers

El Corruptico.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm
Here's hoping it is us and Dortmund in the Final.

That would be nice, but I have a feeling it will be LFC against Man City in the final. It is our destiny to go back to Istanbul, and effectively finish Guardiola's career at Man City there ...
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm
hes a very good coach, always has been. It was a weird RAWK thing that apparently he was a fraud.

Part of it is him being a bit of a dickhead, and also part of it (for me at least) was the early days of him being bigged up as "even better than Klopp" which lasted until we beat the in Europa, at which point it become clear he was not even half the coach Klopp is.
Offline rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
One thing that bugs the shit out of me that players do

When Bayern scored Sane is pointing desperately at the ball in the net to get it out and get it back to the centre spot

It was the 41st minute and you need 1 goal now

Hed have been better served to actually stop and think what he was doing throughout the entire match
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm
hes a very good coach, always has been. It was a weird RAWK thing that apparently he was a fraud.

There were some shambolic posts about his credentials in the Chelsea thread around the time he was hired.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm
He is but a pretty odd time to mention it given that they lost at home tonight to a weaker side

Was at a neutral ground, not Stamford Bridge 
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm
2 incredible games by Bayern and PSG , had Gnabry and lewandowski been fit Bayern wouldve won CL again this season.

I hope PSG knock city out, they have the strikers to damage anyone.


But apparently not having two of your best players available is no excuse, or so we've been told.  Bad Champions etc
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm
Was at a neutral ground, not Stamford Bridge

I saw the goal and I thought it looked different. Just thought it was red covers on the seats for some reason. Thanks for clearing that up.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm
That would be nice, but I have a feeling it will be LFC against Man City in the final. It is our destiny to go back to Istanbul, and effectively finish Guardiola's career at Man City there ...


I'd like to think you're right but I can see a PSG v Madrid final.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm

But apparently not having two of your best players available is no excuse, or so we've been told.  Bad Champions etc

They always wanted a Manchester club as champion last year anyway, so with it being back to "normal" now just re-write last year as a fluke, we are actually bad, and bobs your uncle!
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 10:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm
Part of it is him being a bit of a dickhead, and also part of it (for me at least) was the early days of him being bigged up as "even better than Klopp" which lasted until we beat the in Europa, at which point it become clear he was not even half the coach Klopp is.

oh for sure, he isnt a pleasant personality, and I cant stand him cos of how he left Mainz and how he behaved at Dortmund. 

I think at Dortmund, other teams fans where despearte for him to be better than Klopp and bigged him up accordingly, especially after Kloppo came to Liverpool. But all he ended up doing was try and ruin a lot of the good work done while Klopp was there.

But hes always been a very good coach. Well see if hes matured to the point of not falling out with everyone at this point in his career!
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm
If somebody said I could have 500/1 on that I dont think Id back it ;D

It is not that improbable... only a few games left for that to happen. ;D

Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Imagine winning it with a back line of Kabak and Phillips  ;D

There are cult heroes... and then there would be these two as cult heroes.

Maybe not quite as much Djimi Traore, but still spectacular.
Online kavah

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm

But apparently not having two of your best players available is no excuse, or so we've been told.  Bad Champions etc

ha ha  - right
Online CalgarianRed

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm »
The CL has been a great watch this season. Hopefully we get an exciting game tomorrow and tie is still on knife edge until the end just like today. If Real do go through, hope they win it coz every other club left is detestable.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm
The CL has been a great watch this season. Hopefully we get an exciting game tomorrow and tie is still on knife edge until the end just like today. If Real do go through, hope they win it coz every other club left is detestable.
It comes to something when Real Madrid could be the least detestable club left out of four, doesn't it?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #623 on: Today at 12:04:14 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
It comes to something when Real Madrid could be the least detestable club left out of four, doesn't it?

At least they're a proper club
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #624 on: Today at 12:10:28 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:04:14 am
At least they're a proper club

Hmm.  I guess at some point you have to let go of the past but I don't know here.......
Online Gaz75

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #625 on: Today at 12:14:58 am »
The last time we had Chelsea in the semi-finals and the final was in Istanbul........
Online Gaz75

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #626 on: Today at 12:16:56 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Imagine winning it with a back line of Kabak and Phillips  ;D
😁 Traore says hello
Online Mactavish

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #627 on: Today at 12:34:57 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:16:56 am
😁 Traore says hello

Djimi lad!
Online Gaz75

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals
« Reply #628 on: Today at 12:39:20 am »
