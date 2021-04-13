Part of it is him being a bit of a dickhead, and also part of it (for me at least) was the early days of him being bigged up as "even better than Klopp" which lasted until we beat the in Europa, at which point it become clear he was not even half the coach Klopp is.



oh for sure, he isnt a pleasant personality, and I cant stand him cos of how he left Mainz and how he behaved at Dortmund.I think at Dortmund, other teams fans where despearte for him to be better than Klopp and bigged him up accordingly, especially after Kloppo came to Liverpool. But all he ended up doing was try and ruin a lot of the good work done while Klopp was there.But hes always been a very good coach. Well see if hes matured to the point of not falling out with everyone at this point in his career!