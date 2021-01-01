Imagine if all the plastic clubs go through to the semifinals. Would suit this season well.



Yeah. Fucking depressing.Jesus. Imagine a semi final line up of Real, PSG, City and Chelsea. 🤮An indictment on modern football. The biggest shower of oil-fueled, state-sponsored twats you'll ever see.It says it all that out of those 4, I'd probably want Real to win it. 🙈Usually the European Royalty clubs find a way... often because of a passionate crowd in the second leg, or something... But without fans in the ground, football is now just a cock-waving, chequebook contest. Who has the most money, will win. May as well dispense with the formalities of the actual competitions and just check out who's oil-state has the biggest revenues on August 1st every year.