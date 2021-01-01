This was broadcast tonight on BBC 2.



The iPaper critic suggested that this was a cut or three above your average sports documentary, and he was right. Its a programme that explores football, and family, and the early years of the Celtic Tiger phenomenon, as well as (in a football context) the troubled history of Ulster. Importantly, it also deals with dementia.



I first saw Jack Charlton in the flesh at Anfield many moons ago, when Leeds visited Anfield. He and Shanks by all accounts got on, and its an open secret that Shanks tried to sign him in his early days as Liverpool boss. I also remember an F.A cup tie at the Racecourse ground when Wrexham hosted Middlesbrough and Jack was the borough manager. Many years later, I saw him fishing for salmon, on the Ridge Pool on the river Moy in Ballina, Co. Mayo, on our annual Irish fishing trip at Whitsun.



He was old school when it came to football philosophy, and he famously fell out with Eamon Dunphy over the direct style of play he employed as Ireland boss. But he also got Irelands players to press, when out of possession, in a way few other teams of that era did; and thus was in one important regard, ahead of his time.



Anyway, if you didnt catch it, try to watch it on catch up TV. You might shed a tear, but youll be pleased you did.