My pick is coming, not drowning, swimming closer to you. When I weighed him up against far more experienced defenders, the problem was that they were shit. Schuurs isnt, even given lack of pedigree. Good young defender.Sent Hazell a PM but perhaps not about?
people like big dick nick.
Was wondering if anyone was ever going to pick Arnold Muhren, great pick this late in.
Actually surprised you lot haven't picked one particular CB and he was fairly solid.
The Muhren brothers and Davids in midfield, that will do
You can have a battle with Seedorf, Wouters and Neeskens, i am confident that not many midfields will be better if any
Just don't play Seedorf as the 6
Has Hazell just picked Teen De Wolfe?
I've sent a pm to Trend, but leeway today seeing as it's matchday.
The oldschool Dutch 3 at the back, i like it You seen mine?
I like my choices -- could go 4-4-2 diamond or 3-5-2 midfield overloaad or 3-4-3 attack attack until you break your back stackI will say this -- no Ron Vlaar or Johnny Heitinga for me.... whoosh.
Sarge. Every draft youve been in you talk about how great your team is and Im pretty sure you sink without trace each time.
Normally I big my team up in drafts and look in disgust at some of the states my glorious sides lose to. This time Im wondering how Ill scrape a win. Loads more balanced or just more dangerous looking sides. I didnt get any of my first 5 choices as my first pick and it spiralled from there My night cant be ruined though, I have witnessed the tandem glory of an LFC victory and Alissons moustache.
I usually like your team's so just looked at your picks. Jaysus it all went pear shaped with the perr schuurs pick. And you see the likes of hyypia and hulshoff picked following him. Shocking scenes
Car crash I was wondering how long Sami would stay available, on reflection Larsson, as good as he was, would have been ably replaced by one of two or three other forwards I cant believe havent been picked yet and I shouldve hoovered up Big Sami or one of the Ajax boys. Ill see what I can salvage.
Atleast you didn't pick Nathan Ake...You've got bergkamp. big vote winner and Henrik is a good pick. Especially with people like KingLuis and the big hair brigade.
