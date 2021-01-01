Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Total Oranje Football Draft
Author
Topic: Total Oranje Football Draft (Read 1277 times)
Sarge
Fucker
Believer
Posts: 64,246
Ahh Ha!!
Re: Total Oranje Football Draft
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 04:31:18 pm »
I actually did want big Ed.
Really good pick and one of the greats, if you say different you are wrong.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
