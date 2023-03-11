« previous next »
Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!

The G in Gerrard

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 11, 2023, 08:45:57 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 11, 2023, 08:36:40 pm
Oh wow. Did you pay to put cameras in to monitor them? Kind of wish we had done that.

Edit: my wife's just told me each clinic does it differently. Some docs check on day 3.
Yeah each does it differently so don't base it on our experience mate.

We thought 5 days but they asked back on the 3rd. Embryo transfer done and she rested for the 5 days following. Did nothing at all.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 10:48:09 am
So we made it to the end of the process.

Out of the three eggs that were retrieved, 2 were deemed suitable. Looking at the percentages you are given at each stage, we were happy with that outcome. We would have liked to have more, but that's life.

Sunday morning one was transferred to my wife and one was frozen.

I got to watch the transfer happen on ultrasound which was a touching moment and really interesting. Its amazing the work that goes into this at each stage and it makes you realise how fragile it all is!

So yeah, we made it to the end. Just fingers crossed that the embryo has taken with a pregnancy test booked next week.

I've found that venting and chatting on here to have been really helpful so thank you to everyone for reaching out on the thread and in private.

I hope future fellow rawkites may find this useful at some point. I'll always be a part of this board, so always free to chat.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 11:44:12 am
Great stuff Fab! Fingers crossed for you both!! I thought pregnancy test was 2 weeks after but long as it's positive who cares!

Wish you both well & anytime you have any Qz don't hesitate to message.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 11:51:37 am
Cheers mate. Our test is booked exactly 2 weeks from when the eggs were fertilised. Transfer was on Sunday so that will be 11 days. I dunno, I just do what I'm told!
The G in Gerrard

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 12:04:00 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 14, 2023, 11:51:37 am
I just do what I'm told!
Learning quick ;)

How is Mrs? Let us know how it goes.
reddebs

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 01:39:57 pm
Best of luck Fab and anyone else going through similar.
rob1966

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 01:45:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 14, 2023, 12:04:00 pm
Learning quick ;)

How is Mrs? Let us know how it goes.

I till fail to get that bit right ;D

Good luck with it Fab
The G in Gerrard

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 09:01:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2023, 01:45:14 pm
I till fail to get that bit right ;D
You can but try ;D
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.
Chakan

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 01:00:35 pm
Congrats mate!
reddebs

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 03:02:47 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 22, 2023, 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.

Oh how fantastic for you both mate.  Congratulations 🥳
amir87

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 03:04:24 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 22, 2023, 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.

Up there with your top corner finish against Van Der Sar. Well done mate.
Mr Grieves

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 05:09:52 pm
Brilliant news mate

The G in Gerrard

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 05:40:28 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 22, 2023, 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.
BRILLIANT!!!! When's due date ;D
afc turkish

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 05:43:06 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 22, 2023, 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.

Outstanding, congratulations...
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 10:26:38 pm
Thanks all! It's still very early but we are obviously really happy. It's been months of worry and anxiety, and I'm sure some will continue, but weve decided to let the excitement of it all take over.

Absolutely hats off the the NHS. They've been incredible the whole journey. Tough times, but the staff and what they do is unbelievable.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 10:28:32 pm
Quote from: amir87 on March 22, 2023, 03:04:24 pm
Up there with your top corner finish against Van Der Sar. Well done mate.
:lmao
tinner777

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 22, 2023, 10:33:04 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 22, 2023, 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.
get the fuck in mate, give my love to your wife  :)
Rahul21

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 23, 2023, 08:40:59 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 22, 2023, 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.

Congratulations mate!! :)
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 24, 2023, 08:49:45 am
Thanks everyone 😊 first early scan booked in for 5th April (my birthday) so that's something to look forward to!

Rahul, you mentioned that you might need to go on a similar journey. Is everything good with you guys? Feel free to message in private.
El Lobo

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 24, 2023, 09:02:24 am
The G in Gerrard

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 25, 2023, 09:18:46 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on March 23, 2023, 08:40:59 pm
Congratulations mate!! :)
How you getting on?
Rahul21

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 26, 2023, 05:07:56 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 25, 2023, 09:18:46 am
How you getting on?

We had a baby girl in January. :)
The G in Gerrard

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 26, 2023, 06:35:01 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on March 26, 2023, 05:07:56 pm
We had a baby girl in January. :)
Really? FFS I got you confused with someone else ;D
Rahul21

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 26, 2023, 06:44:51 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 26, 2023, 06:35:01 pm
Really? FFS I got you confused with someone else ;D

Ill DM you! :)
tinner777

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 26, 2023, 06:53:42 pm
bradders1011

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 03:28:48 am
Had our early scan on Tuesday, we're 7 weeks next week. Went early because her parents are up this weekend and wanted the announcement. I got my best man a bruised banana Arsenal babygrow for his so I'm expecting a Candy flashes one in return. It's due around her birthday so that might save me a few quid across the years.
