So update.

Mrs and I have been going through the IVF process the past month. Shes has been self injecting the past week and a half. We had a scan yesterday to check on her ovaries. We had another one this morning with a plan to go in to hospital on Monday for egg collection. At todays scan were told that there were only 2 suitable eggs. They would usually look for 10.



We were given a couple of options. 1) Go ahead with collection on Monday or 2) stop the process and start again (maybe next month) with a higher drug dosage.



We have decided to go with the latter as we only get one shot on the NHS for egg collection. My wifes cycle and body might not be ready for November, and as there are a few Christmas shuts down at the hospital and clinic, we could be looking after December.



However we are thinking positively and let's hope that with a higher dosage, we can produce more eggs.



There is also the chance that we could naturally get pregnant between now and the time we start treatment again due to the two eggs that the mrs currently has.



We are having another scan on Monday to see if the nurses can provide a drug to trigger the release of those eggs. However they won't do it if there are are more than 2 eggs present as that could result in multiple pregnancy.



All a bit of a mind fuck this stuff ay!? Hope you other lads going through it are all okay