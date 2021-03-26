« previous next »
Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: Gollum  (Read 140 times)

Lord of the Rings: Gollum
First gameplay/teaser reveal below. What are we thinking?

Personally I'm excited to see what they do with Middle Earth in next gen.

I'm well up for this, despite stealth not being my strong point.

 https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-03-25-heres-the-first-gameplay-of-the-lord-of-the-rings-gollum
"Salahs in here......"

Re: Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Honestly feels like the least interesting tale from the books and one that the masses already know too well from the films.

Also, visually unimpressive if you ask me, but I'm not sure if it's the art style or just an early version.

Would have loved a proper RPG with all the lore from Tolkien's works. There is so many possibilities here!
Re: Lord of the Rings: Gollum
I'm with Crimson - this seems one of the least compelling Characters (from a gameplay perspective) to base an entire game around. I'd have a lot of appetite for an Elder-Scrolls rip off set in the Tolkien universe, for sure.

There's been some cracking games attached to the licence in past years, the simple but satisfying hack and slash movie games from near 20 years ago were great as a kid, even if they likely don't hold up now. They were fantastic at the time though. The third age was brilliant, as were the Battle for Middle Earth strategy games. I've never played the Shadow of Mordor games but they have good reputations.

I seem to remember the Tactics game on PSP being pretty fun as well - perhaps shallow but I was about 12 at the time so it seemed fun.
Re: Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Yeah genuinely couldnt care less about David Moyes.
Re: Lord of the Rings: Gollum
I'm actually quite surprised how little people seem to be intruiged or excited about this.

Completely get the character comments, but surely this could be quite good if it's a genuine stealth game and can be played in a similar vain to MGS. Though I am aware there were guns and other ways around the stealth.

Mainly though, having played a few beautiful open world games recently, I'm so excited to explore what they have created.

Yeah it could be shit, defo going to be keeping an eye on it though.
