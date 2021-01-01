One day at a time. My dad is showing signs of dementia, can't remember anything, gets up in the middle of the night to go shopping, forgets things like if he's had the covid jab, bursts into tears randomly
GP is sort of... not there. I spoke to a locum who said blood test but yeah it sounds like dementia. I don't know what GPs do all day, but we need a face to face to discuss it. He is deteriorating in front of my eyes.
How do I cope? I guess I put my energy into other things. But really, the answer is will.
The thing about worry. You know when you panic or worry or fret? Why do you always forget how strong you are? It's like a nightmare: you forget you exist and become entirely passive. Whereas in the moment, when it comes, you are anything but (and when you're not, the trick is to be fluid, like water - accept the unchangable)
I find when problems arise if I deal with them in the moment I can deal with all of them. It only seems hard when you look at the entire scenario, when in reality, things tend to happen in little pockets, or even one big devastating event - that's managable
Can I process the enormity of what will happen to my dad including how I will feel in the future? Nope.
Why should I? I'll deal with it like I do everything else: as and when the time comes. We are stuck right now, my sisters are going to help, but right now it's all about the day to day.