Every morning I see my mum eat her breakfast, watch the morning news and sit down in her usual spot where she will watch another day go by. Her days of living life are past her it seems especially with this damn covid and just struggling through another day is the norm. The smiles and laughter is a lot less which sees to be the norm as you age as seen it in my Dad who had Parkinson's disease so he definitely was ready to go when his time was here. Likewise with the uncles and aunts who are no longer with us as the urge to live each day as if it was your last sounds great when young & active but when you are a shadow of yourself by the time you turn 80 and putting socks on is an achievement then just living is a bonus.



I have lost count how often I have asked Mum to jump in the car and just go for a wee drive, visit her brother a few miles down the road, get outside and enjoy the sun if there is any warmth in the day. Covid sure is not helping as it adds misery to days that are short, cold and dull. The least I can do is make sure the fire is kept going, coffee is at hand and meals are served on time to help but as every year goes bye the realisation these dull days will be no more some day when a parent is gone. Its then I will realise I had it good even during Covid as Mum was still here and why I should keep asking her lets go for a spin while we still can.