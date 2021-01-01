« previous next »
How do you cope with watching your parents getting older?

fowlermagic

« on: Today at 09:40:22 am »
Every morning I see my mum eat her breakfast, watch the morning news and sit down in her usual spot where she will watch another day go by. Her days of living life are past her it seems especially with this damn covid and just struggling through another day is the norm. The smiles and laughter is a lot less which sees to be the norm as you age as seen it in my Dad who had Parkinson's disease so he definitely was ready to go when his time was here. Likewise with the uncles and aunts who are no longer with us as the urge to live each day as if it was your last sounds great when young & active but when you are a shadow of yourself by the time you turn 80 and putting socks on is an achievement then just living is a bonus.

I have lost count how often I have asked Mum to jump in the car and just go for a wee drive, visit her brother a few miles down the road, get outside and enjoy the sun if there is any warmth in the day. Covid sure is not helping as it adds misery to days that are short, cold and dull. The least I can do is make sure the fire is kept going, coffee is at hand and meals are served on time to help but as every year goes bye the realisation these dull days will be no more some day when a parent is gone. Its then I will realise I had it good even during Covid as Mum was still here and why I should keep asking her lets go for a spin while we still can.
gamble

Re: How do you cope with watching your parents getting older?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:15 am »
Old age is absolutely brutal. Heartbreaking when you realise your loved ones can do less and less. I lost my Dad in 2019, fell ill the night of our champions league win and never came back.

What I learnt from experience from caring for my Dad especially is, check their hearing. Our hearing and vision gets worse as we get older, so as they hear less they contribute less to conversations and get confused. Once they start speakig less and less it's really worrying.

They have to keep moving too. Balance and falls are a big issue with the elderly. There are a range of walking aids that can help walking, and taking a breather when out (eg.Rollator, Mobility walker). I see elderly people in the queues outside now and wish they had one of those aids to help take the strain off.

Also three critical things - hydration, sleep and nutrition. As they get older if anyone of these things decreases can knock their balance right off. Keep them hydrated if no water restrictions and they tend to go off food as they get older so is a real job getting decent nutrition in them.

Hope this helps somebody.
ToneLa

Re: How do you cope with watching your parents getting older?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:15:59 am »
One day at a time. My dad is showing signs of dementia, can't remember anything, gets up in the middle of the night to go shopping, forgets things like if he's had the covid jab, bursts into tears randomly

GP is sort of... not there. I spoke to a locum who said blood test but yeah it sounds like dementia. I don't know what GPs do all day, but we need a face to face to discuss it. He is deteriorating in front of my eyes.

How do I cope? I guess I put my energy into other things. But really, the answer is will.

The thing about worry. You know when you panic or worry or fret? Why do you always forget how strong you are? It's like a nightmare: you forget you exist and become entirely passive. Whereas in the moment, when it comes, you are anything but  (and when you're not, the trick is to be fluid, like water - accept the unchangable)

I find when problems arise if I deal with them in the moment I can deal with all of them. It only seems hard when you look at the entire scenario, when in reality, things tend to happen in little pockets, or even one big devastating event - that's managable

Can I process the enormity of what will happen to my dad including how I will feel in the future? Nope.
Why should I? I'll deal with it like I do everything else: as and when the time comes. We are stuck right now, my sisters are going to help, but right now it's all about the day to day.
Slippers

Re: How do you cope with watching your parents getting older?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:19:33 am »
This is a tricky one for me as my mother was one of those people who seemed old in her forties.My father was on the autistic spectrum,very difficult to live with and I think being with him just drained the life out of her.All she could talk about was being free when he died.

Eventually she decided that death was preferable to life with him and well,I'm sure you can guess the rest.


My father on the other hand was still walking up to seven miles a day at the age of eighty five.He got himself a girlfriend after my mother died and had the time of his life.He never lost his appetite for life and if it hadn't been for dementia I reckon he'd still be pounding the pavements eight hours a day and rocking up at our place twice a week asking me if I wanted him to cut the grass.
Jono69

Re: How do you cope with watching your parents getting older?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Growing up I always thought my parents would be around forever and never really thought otherwise

Both now in their 70s and covid has hit them hard as they have always been very active going to different places

My dad has the usual aches and pains that most do i would imagine but in relative good health , he was brought up to show no emotion and keep things to himself so he is very difficult to read .Still not fully retired but  this is more from what do i do all day perspective

My Mum has really been in the wars the last 5 plus years , bringing washing in and got some bedding wrapped around her legs and fell into the wall of the house and really badly smashed her shoulder in , heart attack a few years ago so has a multitude of tablets everyday , her mind has been very going as well for a number of years
