I honestly never get what it is about him. It's honestly baffling how much he is rated for a player who has shown barely anything to show he is better than mediocre.



That is absolutely mental. I can only deduce from that statement that you dont watch him play regularly.He is absolutely brilliant. 18 months ago I wasnt quite ready to get on the bandwagon due to his positional play and his range of passing but the level of improvement in that time has been fantastic. I always criticised him for his positional play - people were drawn to his ability to get back and break up an attack or get in a recovery tackle, but when you got to watch Fabinho or Henderson every week you realised they read the game better and didnt need to be making many last ditch tackles because their positional play was exceptional.He is now playing in a system with WHU that suits him - he has built a great partnership with Soucek, which I still cant work out to be honest. WHU just play with a two in the middle but rarely do they look overrun or outnumbered. In some of the bigger games they have struggled but there is no-one steamrollering them. Rice plays a massive part in that.He reads the game really well, he gets across the pitch and can break down attacks but the biggest level of improvement is how he can carry the ball and take WHU up the pitch so easily. His passing has improved and he is now a Leader for WHU. Once they binned off Noble he grew into that captaincy role.Rice spoke well this week about Henderson and how important he is due to his intensity - the intensity he plays with on the pitch or in training, whilst leading the side and that is something Rice wants to learn from. I would absolutely have him at Liverpool in 12-18 months as a successor to Henderson.Another couple of seasons playing at this level, under a better manager and a better side and he can be a top class player.He has been consistently excellent for West Ham this year. I think only Jack Grealish prevents him from picking up YPOTY when the season is up. No-one can claim to watch Declan Rice and not see that he has been anything but outstanding this year in a West Ham side that are in the race for a European spot.Would be gutted to see him end up at Chelsea or United in the next season or two.EDIT: Just re-read your initial comment. You have that really, really wrong. Thats a wild shout!