Author Topic: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread  (Read 12238 times)

Online Medellin

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm »
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:39:37 pm
I honestly never get what it is about him. It's honestly baffling how much he is rated for a player who has shown barely anything to show he is better than mediocre.

That is absolutely mental. I can only deduce from that statement that you dont watch him play regularly.

He is absolutely brilliant. 18 months ago I wasnt quite ready to get on the bandwagon due to his positional play and his range of passing but the level of improvement in that time has been fantastic. I always criticised him for his positional play - people were drawn to his ability to get back and break up an attack or get in a recovery tackle, but when you got to watch Fabinho or Henderson every week you realised they read the game better and didnt need to be making many last ditch tackles because their positional play was exceptional.

He is now playing in a system with WHU that suits him - he has built a great partnership with Soucek, which I still cant work out to be honest. WHU just play with a two in the middle but rarely do they look overrun or outnumbered. In some of the bigger games they have struggled but there is no-one steamrollering them. Rice plays a massive part in that.

He reads the game really well, he gets across the pitch and can break down attacks but the biggest level of improvement is how he can carry the ball and take WHU up the pitch so easily. His passing has improved and he is now a Leader for WHU. Once they binned off Noble he grew into that captaincy role.

Rice spoke well this week about Henderson and how important he is due to his intensity - the intensity he plays with on the pitch or in training, whilst leading the side and that is something Rice wants to learn from. I would absolutely have him at Liverpool in 12-18 months as a successor to Henderson.

Another couple of seasons playing at this level, under a better manager and a better side and he can be a top class player.

He has been consistently excellent for West Ham this year. I think only Jack Grealish prevents him from picking up YPOTY when the season is up. No-one can claim to watch Declan Rice and not see that he has been anything but outstanding this year in a West Ham side that are in the race for a European spot.

Would be gutted to see him end up at Chelsea or United in the next season or two.

EDIT: Just re-read your initial comment. You have that really, really wrong. Thats a wild shout!
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
That is absolutely mental. I can only deduce from that statement that you dont watch him play regularly.

He is absolutely brilliant. 18 months ago I wasnt quite ready to get on the bandwagon due to his positional play and his range of passing but the level of improvement in that time has been fantastic. I always criticised him for his positional play - people were drawn to his ability to get back and break up an attack or get in a recovery tackle, but when you got to watch Fabinho or Henderson every week you realised they read the game better and didnt need to be making many last ditch tackles because their positional play was exceptional.

He is now playing in a system with WHU that suits him - he has built a great partnership with Soucek, which I still cant work out to be honest. WHU just play with a two in the middle but rarely do they look overrun or outnumbered. In some of the bigger games they have struggled but there is no-one steamrollering them. Rice plays a massive part in that.

He reads the game really well, he gets across the pitch and can break down attacks but the biggest level of improvement is how he can carry the ball and take WHU up the pitch so easily. His passing has improved and he is now a Leader for WHU. Once they binned off Noble he grew into that captaincy role.

Rice spoke well this week about Henderson and how important he is due to his intensity - the intensity he plays with on the pitch or in training, whilst leading the side and that is something Rice wants to learn from. I would absolutely have him at Liverpool in 12-18 months as a successor to Henderson.

Another couple of seasons playing at this level, under a better manager and a better side and he can be a top class player.

He has been consistently excellent for West Ham this year. I think only Jack Grealish prevents him from picking up YPOTY when the season is up. No-one can claim to watch Declan Rice and not see that he has been anything but outstanding this year in a West Ham side that are in the race for a European spot.

Would be gutted to see him end up at Chelsea or United in the next season or two.

EDIT: Just re-read your initial comment. You have that really, really wrong. Thats a wild shout!

I watch him regularly and would say you either are a family member, a loved one or are off your rocker.  He's "fine".  Anything above and beyond that is ridiculous.
Offline OOS

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm »
Germany  :lmao
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm »
Offline Tobelius

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
Offline Caligula?

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm »
Fucking hell Poland, you know you're shit if Harry Maguire scores the winner against you. I'd consider international retirement after that.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm
Incredible. What a man.

It's the way you can see he cups his hand to keep the smelly air in until it reaches his nose that really makes it.  ;D
Offline afc turkish

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
If my lad was a member of the site he'd testify that I never rated Can :)

Post above yours, Jogi's considering a member...
Offline Macphisto80

« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm »
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:09:23 pm
I watch him regularly and would say you either are a family member, a loved one or are off your rocker.  He's "fine".  Anything above and beyond that is ridiculous.

Haha!

Definitely not family. But have had to listen to my Husband bang on about him for nearly 3 years now! He is a WHU ST holder, as am I technically but stopped going regularly from last season. So I have seen his breakthrough into the side and consume 90 mins of WHU every week, unless LFC are playing at the same time. I aired my feelings on Rice throughout that time, not prepared to go all in on him 18 months ago until he improved and became more consistent. He is now doing both of those.

Happy for you to deconstruct anything I have said and have a chat about it.

There are few midfielders in the League who have played at the level he has or better in the last year with such consistency.

How he can win a ball back and carry West Ham 30-40 yards up the pitch, how he will track back and follow runners beyond the last defenders to prevent goal scoring opportunities, the improvement in his passing, his mobility to just get around the pitch - all really, really good. I honestly think in a few years he could be top class if he is put in the right team with the right manager.

I think he just turned 22?  Already he is a leader.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm
Haha!

Definitely not family. But have had to listen to my Husband bang on about him for nearly 3 years now! He is a WHU ST holder, as am I technically but stopped going regularly from last season. So I have seen his breakthrough into the side and consume 90 mins of WHU every week, unless LFC are playing at the same time. I aired my feelings on Rice throughout that time, not prepared to go all in on him 18 months ago until he improved and became more consistent. He is now doing both of those.

Happy for you to deconstruct anything I have said and have a chat about it.

There are few midfielders in the League who have played at the level he has or better in the last year with such consistency.

How he can win a ball back and carry West Ham 30-40 yards up the pitch, how he will track back and follow runners beyond the last defenders to prevent goal scoring opportunities, the improvement in his passing, his mobility to just get around the pitch - all really, really good. I honestly think in a few years he could be top class if he is put in the right team with the right manager.

I think he just turned 22?  Already he is a leader.

I think West Ham are run by a bunch of charlatans that don't know how to run a team but have lucked out.  To that end they've criminally under invested in their midfield to the point that they had to play Rice well before he was ready to play.  Now you could say that in itself is a plus as getting minutes at 18 or 19 in the PL is pretty good.  On top of that he wasn't a total liability but he also didn't do anything.  Now a couple of years have passed and he might be approaching a PL average midfielder.  If WH hadn't under invested in that part of the squad though would he have even played and if not would he be in the England squad?  Personally I doubt it. His passing range is average, saying he's more mobile than Noble isn't saying much and his defensive stats aren't great for a defense first team under Moyes.  I'd say being white and young while not looking like a total liability while playing in London has made him a very wealthy man.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:37:46 pm »
I tried to find some StatsBomb stuff on Rice but they havent done anything that I can see.

However, Mezzala Football, who seem to focus on young players across Europe produced these a few days ago.

https://twitter.com/mezzalaftbl/status/1375849748754747393?s=21
https://twitter.com/mezzalaftbl/status/1375849748754747393?s=21

Gives a good indication of where his strengths lie.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm
I think West Ham are run by a bunch of charlatans that don't know how to run a team but have lucked out.  To that end they've criminally under invested in their midfield to the point that they had to play Rice well before he was ready to play.  Now you could say that in itself is a plus as getting minutes at 18 or 19 in the PL is pretty good.  On top of that he wasn't a total liability but he also didn't do anything.  Now a couple of years have passed and he might be approaching a PL average midfielder.  If WH hadn't under invested in that part of the squad though would he have even played and if not would he be in the England squad?  Personally I doubt it. His passing range is average, saying he's more mobile than Noble isn't saying much and his defensive stats aren't great for a defense first team under Moyes.  I'd say being white and young while not looking like a total liability while playing in London has made him a very wealthy man.

Ok. So I think we get it now, that youre taking the piss.

Consider me caught!
Online buttersstotch

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm »
Rice has come on leaps and bounds. I was also in that bracket of "he's so overrated", but he is a decent player. I'm not sure he is elite, but I also think we judge players way too easily sometimes and immeditely brand them as shite if they are English and play for a mid-table club. He will eaisly get a move to a Top 6 club in the next couple of years, I've been really impressed with him recently.

Certainly in this England team, when he first broke through he was a rabbit in the headlights but certainly of the two England midfield pivot players, it's Phillips who the one who looks a little bit out of depth. My only concern with Rice would be I don't think he will be that complete box to box midfielder.
Online stoa

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
It's the way you can see he cups his hand to keep the smelly air in until it reaches his nose that really makes it.  ;D

Is there a famous person or celebrity who has more of those disgusting videos out there than Jogi Löw. I couldn't think of anyone...
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm
Ok. So I think we get it now, that youre taking the piss.

Consider me caught!

Uhh, I'm not?  I have no idea who Mezzala football is but fbref.com uses statsbomb stats.  Go look him up there.  The only thing he does at a high level is interceptions.  What does that mean to you?  On top of that I've probably watched at least half a dozen West Ham games if not more and contesting in the midfield is not what West Ham do.  Granted Moyes has done a great job making them into a better Everton and Sullivan/Gold should build him a statue.  With that said Rice doesn't control possession, he doesn't dictate play, he isn't initiating attacks, he's not winning the ball back aside from the two times he intercepts a pass.  He's just there.  Soucek is way more important to West Ham than Rice is.  I'd bet you could play Noble with Soucek and nobody would notice.  But Rice is now worth millions so whatever, good for him.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:00:45 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm
I think West Ham are run by a bunch of charlatans that don't know how to run a team but have lucked out.  To that end they've criminally under invested in their midfield to the point that they had to play Rice well before he was ready to play.  Now you could say that in itself is a plus as getting minutes at 18 or 19 in the PL is pretty good.  On top of that he wasn't a total liability but he also didn't do anything.  Now a couple of years have passed and he might be approaching a PL average midfielder.  If WH hadn't under invested in that part of the squad though would he have even played and if not would he be in the England squad?  Personally I doubt it. His passing range is average, saying he's more mobile than Noble isn't saying much and his defensive stats aren't great for a defense first team under Moyes.  I'd say being white and young while not looking like a total liability while playing in London has made him a very wealthy man.

So if you are being serious...

It does not matter one bit how West Ham are run or why he found himself in the team - he was there, and has stayed there because he has grown into a very good footballer. How he played when he first got into the team isnt a reflection on the player he is now and shouldnt be used to judge him. You could say he had the same start as TAA - got into the side because of injuries, struggled then settled and then grew from there. How they got there isnt relevant to how good he is or has been for the last 18 months.

Where did I say he was more mobile than Mark Noble? I am more mobile than Mark Noble! The only thing Mark Noble has over that boy is experience.

The colour of his skin and how much money he has earned is of no relevance to me.
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:00:45 am
So if you are being serious...

It does not matter one bit how West Ham are run or why he found himself in the team - he was there, and has stayed there because he has grown into a very good footballer. How he played when he first got into the team isnt a reflection on the player he is now and shouldnt be used to judge him. You could say he had the same start as TAA - got into the side because of injuries, struggled then settled and then grew from there. How they got there isnt relevant to how good he is or has been for the last 18 months.

Where did I say he was more mobile than Mark Noble? I am more mobile than Mark Noble! The only thing Mark Noble has over that boy is experience.

The colour of his skin and how much money he has earned is of no relevance to me.

Just to start I want to reiterate that I think Rice is "fine".  West Ham is probably his level or thereabouts for his career with what he's shown so far but he's 22 so can improve further. 

With that said improve further probably doesn't mean elite so comparing TAA and Rice is kind of a joke to me.  Trent is this generations David Beckham.  He has a wand of a right foot that Rice could only dream of.  Rice is probably a younger version of Mark Noble or Scott Parker.  He's going to have a good career and be a good cog for some teams but that doesn't mean they are similar at all.

As far as race, I guess tell that to Raheem Sterling or Marcus Rashford or Trent himself or however many other young black athletes in the UK that seemingly do well and get every little thing thrown right back at their face by media and fans at large.  Rice has done nothing even close to the level of those players but I guess he's just a boy scout that doesn't deserve any attention?  Captain Leader Legend type stuff?
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #419 on: Today at 12:24:27 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
Uhh, I'm not?  I have no idea who Mezzala football is but fbref.com uses statsbomb stats.  Go look him up there.  The only thing he does at a high level is interceptions.  What does that mean to you?  On top of that I've probably watched at least half a dozen West Ham games if not more and contesting in the midfield is not what West Ham do.  Granted Moyes has done a great job making them into a better Everton and Sullivan/Gold should build him a statue.  With that said Rice doesn't control possession, he doesn't dictate play, he isn't initiating attacks, he's not winning the ball back aside from the two times he intercepts a pass.  He's just there.  Soucek is way more important to West Ham than Rice is.  I'd bet you could play Noble with Soucek and nobody would notice.  But Rice is now worth millions so whatever, good for him.

West Ham are not a ball possession side - they will more often than not see the ball less than the opposition. Only 3 other sides have lower possession than WHU over the course of this season. They are happy to sit in, happy to stay rigid and look for moments in games. And those moments can come in different forms - many assume they are a long ball side and whilst they can utilise space in behind, especially with Antonio, they can get goals from set pieces or through quick build up play - relying sometimes on individuals.

Rice within that team can sit and read, intercept and give the ball. He can win the ball back (interception or challenges) and carry it forward - he is comfortable with the ball at his feet and isnt afraid to carry it. We nearly saw him score a brilliant goal v Arsenal two weeks ago following a brilliant run. He is good under pressure - he can retain the ball in tight spots and if he needs to throw in a tackle he can. He has improved so much in that sense - he goes to ground less than he once did, and thats because his reading of the game has improved.

His passing stats are not average. He has an 85% pass completion rate. (I took your advice and looked on Statsbombs). His stats are not the stats of someone approaching PL average. You cannot claim to watch West Ham and Rice and not rate the guy. What is your agenda with him?

I like Soucek and I like their partnership but your comment about Noble/Rice and not noticing the difference is just dreadful. There is a reason why he doesnt play. Rice and Soucek have been played into the ground - running on empty in some games and its not enough to justify starting Noble. The mans legs have gone. This West Ham team and Declan Rice have left him behind. I absolutely cannot take you seriously when you think Rice and Noble are on a level. You are taking the piss now.

You are clearly triggered by Rices success and how he has made a living. Maybe you are an estranged family member? :)
Offline Lucas DuoFlush

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #420 on: Today at 12:27:54 am »
One person here has looked at the stats and watched practically every minute of Rice play, whilst providing some neat stats and good arguments about how he's developed into a good player and has high potential. The other person seems intent on viewing everything through a prism of hating David Moyes, young white English midfielders, mid-table Premier League clubs and god knows what else. One of those positions seems reasonable...the other does not so much.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #421 on: Today at 01:28:18 am »
I always wondered what all the fuss about rice was year after year because they have been bigging him up as the the next Gerrard since he was about 16 and he never really looked any good at all to me, but last year he started to show glimpses and this year he has been very good imo, for the first time i thought somewhere near all the hype. Hes turned into a really good defensive midfielder where given his age you could see him going on to be a pretty tidy player. 
Online A-Bomb

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #422 on: Today at 01:40:11 am »
I have to be honest I hadn't really watched much of him until these England games.

And on the surface, he's not an eye catcher - but you watch him closely and he's a real cog, if you've read Rinus Michels book - you'd describe him as a circulator... and his distribution is very accurate. He also covers space very well for such a young man. I like him, he reminds me of perhaps Carrick of around that age.
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #423 on: Today at 08:36:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm
They've NEVER lost an away World Cup qualifier either.
Hopefully North Macedonia will end their away streak too in a few months.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #424 on: Today at 09:13:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm
They've NEVER lost an away World Cup qualifier either.

Thats pretty amazing. I know theyve probably played fewer than most having hosted it twice and (I think) champions didnt used to have to qualify. But thats still impressive.
Online A-Bomb

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #425 on: Today at 09:18:51 am »
Here's a question - Is the current crop a stronger England *squad* than the apparent 'golden generation'?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #426 on: Today at 09:26:24 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:18:51 am
Here's a question - Is the current crop a stronger England *squad* than the apparent 'golden generation'?

I dont think so. In terms of players achieving things at the highest level I dont think it compares to the squad that had the likes of Ferdinand, Terry, Ashley Cole, Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes, Beckham, Rooney, Owen. All of them were  starring in Europe and winning major trophies.

I do t think you can say the same about many of the current squad, especially with Trent not in it!

Might be wrong, but it does feel like the standard of international football isnt as high as it once was so maybe they have as good a chance of winning something, even if theyre not as strong a squad.
Online A-Bomb

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #427 on: Today at 09:37:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:26:24 am
I dont think so. In terms of players achieving things at the highest level I dont think it compares to the squad that had the likes of Ferdinand, Terry, Ashley Cole, Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes, Beckham, Rooney, Owen. All of them were  starring in Europe and winning major trophies.

I do t think you can say the same about many of the current squad, especially with Trent not in it!

Might be wrong, but it does feel like the standard of international football isnt as high as it once was so maybe they have as good a chance of winning something, even if theyre not as strong a squad.

Agree with that Nick, i think there were certainly more leaders / proven winners in that group. I do however believe there is more variety in the current crop to find a better balance. Ironically in this group, the weakest area's appear to be centre mid and central defence - which in the 'golden generation' was their strongest asset.

I personally would build the current group around Grealish as an advanced 8 / 10. A couple more disciplined players in behind him, and runners either side with *urgh pains me to say it* Kane finishing off the moves.

Full backs are a strength, but central defence is a lottery....Pope in nets is a solid option, if Gareth goes for Pickford he deserves to dig his own grave.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #428 on: Today at 09:39:35 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:18:51 am
Here's a question - Is the current crop a stronger England *squad* than the apparent 'golden generation'?

No, but I also think the other international teams are pants so it brings England into the mix.
Online Chris~

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #429 on: Today at 09:41:48 am »
There's way more depth of talent than in 2004-2008, but the best players certainly aren't as good as the best from that generation. Think the latter means that injuries aren't going to be as big an issue as they seemed back then.
Online A-Bomb

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #430 on: Today at 09:42:59 am »
If you could mix and match the two generations, what would your line up look like?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #431 on: Today at 09:59:10 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:42:59 am
If you could mix and match the two generations, what would your line up look like?

Youd probably pick Sterling because the golden generation had no pace in it and maybe Kane. Youd be struggling to make a case for many others.
Online A-Bomb

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #432 on: Today at 10:01:09 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:59:10 am
Youd probably pick Sterling because the golden generation had no pace in it and maybe Kane. Youd be struggling to make a case for many others.

You'd have Neville over AA?  ;)
