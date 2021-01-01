He's talking a fair bit of waffle tonight is Dixon. About the handball by Maguire, he said - tell me how that's a penalty. Maguire has his hand up because he has his hands on the back of the Polish attacker, what else is he supposed to be. errr maybe not have his hands on the mans back ?



According to the rules of the game (FA edition) "It cant be a penalty if the ball directly hits your upraised hand which is only where it is because you were pushing a man to the ground, because obviously the man you've fouled was not about to score hes lying on the ground, and the handball clearly wasn't deliberate because you were using it to foul somebody else at the time, so under no circumstance like that is Sir Harry ever considered Unnatural, with the possible exception of his head which is fine anyway because its English even if freakishly large."So pretty clear then, all good.