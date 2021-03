Could anybody imagine a world in which a top club team announced Southgate, Deschamps or Low as the manager? I guess Gary Neville got a job so anything is possible but generally speaking everybody would think that is crazy. International football is just an excuse to see the players play for your country and cheer them on regardless of their club team. Aside from that it's a decidedly inferior product which I guess is a big change for most of us that grew up in the 80's and 90's or for those even older.