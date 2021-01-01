« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread  (Read 6774 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,476
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 07:02:41 pm »
Curtis Jones on the bench for England u21's again  :jester
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:36:44 pm »
Robbo and Shaqiri both start.
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:39:12 pm »
Israel v Scotland - sure has been a while
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,107
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm »
Gnabry puts Germany ahead.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 08:16:46 pm »
Will Robbo play every minute for Scotland in these 3 internationals in 6 days?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #205 on: Today at 08:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:02:16 pm
Gnabry puts Germany ahead.

men against boys, Rumanian football has fallen a long way from the early 1990's, Hagi, Dumitrescu, and footballer with the best name of all time, Miodrag Belodedici... :D

The massive increase in speed of play appears to have left several of the Eastern European countries behind...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • Red since '64
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #206 on: Today at 08:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:02:41 pm
Curtis Jones on the bench for England u21's again  :jester

Yet Skipp, both Sessignon brothers, and Tom Davies, to name just four, are selected.

Whilst Boothroyd, Southgate et al are in charge, you can be forgiven for wondering whether theres an LFC thing going on; not that I have a dog in that fight.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #207 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 08:16:46 pm
Will Robbo play every minute for Scotland in these 3 internationals in 6 days?

Its the Faroes next, he could get a rest. The trouble is our next best LB is playing centre half in these games.

Been impressed by Che Adams in this, ploughing a line furrow. Israel always look like world beaters against us despite being ranked 87 in the world. Perhaps familiarity breeds contempt?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,495
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #208 on: Today at 08:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 08:16:46 pm
Will Robbo play every minute for Scotland in these 3 internationals in 6 days?

If he is then he probably should be rested against Arsenal.
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #209 on: Today at 08:28:54 pm »
Suppose against the Faroes we could play Taylor - although wouldn't be averse to Tierney playing all 3  ;D
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,655
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 08:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 08:16:46 pm
Will Robbo play every minute for Scotland in these 3 internationals in 6 days?

Probably. The Scots only have one player, and unfortunately it's him.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #211 on: Today at 08:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:29:02 pm
Probably. The Scots only have one player, and unfortunately it's him.

Your knowledge is lacking.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #212 on: Today at 08:34:43 pm »
Given our strength is through the midfield, we don't half sit back and let a lot pressure on our defence - neither wonder we make Israel consistently look good
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #213 on: Today at 08:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:25:25 pm
Yet Skipp, both Sessignon brothers, and Tom Davies, to name just four, are selected.

Whilst Boothroyd, Southgate et al are in charge, you can be forgiven for wondering whether theres an LFC thing going on; not that I have a dog in that fight.
It's nothing against Liverpool players. Boothroyd is just a bad, negative manager. Southgate would have had Henderson and Gomez starting if they weren't injured.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:36:39 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • Red since '64
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #214 on: Today at 08:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:34:52 pm
It's nothing against Liverpool players. Boothroyd is just a bad, negative manager. Southgate would have had Henderson and Gomez starting if they weren't injured.

Ill take your word for it, Chris; though Gomez has, if memory serves, been overlooked in the past for inferior players?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:00:11 pm »
In all fairness, if Boothroyd or Southgate were decent managers, they wouldn't be at England, they'd be at a club in the Premier League
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 09:00:11 pm
In all fairness, if Boothroyd or Southgate were decent managers, they wouldn't be at England, they'd be at a club in the Premier League
Can you mention a decent team that Joachim Löw managed before he became assistant manager to Klinsmann in the German team?
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:11:03 pm
Can you mention a decent team that Joachim Löw managed before he became assistant manager to Klinsmann in the German team?

Stuttgart (who he took to the CWC final against Chelsea), Fenerbache, Austria Vienna.

BTW, not saying that England can't do better - they undoubtedly can - more that most international managers are not exactly top class.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,655
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:17:49 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:30:37 pm
Your knowledge is lacking.

Aye, probably true. There was a time when every Scottish international player was recognisable. Then you could probably make up a second team of even better Scots who never got a look in, often because they played for Liverpool and not Aberdeen. But the current lot are largely a mystery to me. Sorry about that.  ;D

Wish they'd give Robbo a rest now and then though. As much chance of that, I guess, as Keita not being picked by Guinea.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:17:49 pm
Aye, probably true. There was a time when every Scottish international player was recognisable. Then you could probably make up a second team of even better Scots who never got a look in, often because they played for Liverpool and not Aberdeen. But the current lot are largely a mystery to me. Sorry about that.  ;D

Wish they'd give Robbo a rest now and then though. As much chance of that, I guess, as Keita not being picked by Guinea.

Liverpool's main saving grace is that our cover for Robbo is Tierney who is our other top class player, so a rest may be possible
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:21:50 pm
men against boys, Rumanian football has fallen a long way from the early 1990's, Hagi, Dumitrescu, and footballer with the best name of all time, Miodrag Belodedici... :D

The massive increase in speed of play appears to have left several of the Eastern European countries behind...

Not sure what your concern is - Romania have Hagi, Popescu and Puscas on the pitch now.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • Yeah right..
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:25:09 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,107
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:27:58 pm »
Germany had so many chances to add to their lead, 18 shots, 9 on target, still somehow only 1-0. Theyve looked pretty good though, Gnabry and Sane causing many problems, Emre Can putting in one heck of a shift at left back too!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • Red since '64
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 09:00:11 pm
In all fairness, if Boothroyd or Southgate were decent managers, they wouldn't be at England, they'd be at a club in the Premier League

Boothroyd did manage clubs in the second tier I believe. And in the various age groups from u-17 up to u-21s, England have recently had success.

I just get the instinctive feeling that the Allardyce, Hodgson, Southgate appointments, along with Boothroyd, illustrates a culture of faith in old school coaching that places value on outmoded English strengths at the expense of the sort of skill sets that other nations demonstrate in abundance.

Portugals coach is apparently 23. Englands shots on target tonight is apparently 0.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:44:08 pm
Boothroyd did manage clubs in the second tier I believe. And in the various age groups from u-17 up to u-21s, England have recently had success.

I just get the instinctive feeling that the Allardyce, Hodgson, Southgate appointments, along with Boothroyd, illustrates a culture of faith in old school coaching that places value on outmoded English strengths at the expense of the sort of skill sets that other nations demonstrate in abundance.

Portugals coach is apparently 23. Englands shots on target tonight is apparently 0.

He's 48.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:49:56 pm »
Curtis looks like he's carrying a knock. Hopefully nothing but doesn't look at ease.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • Red since '64
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 09:48:08 pm
He's 48.
Then I misheard something earlier, and apologise.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,860
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:55:57 pm »
If they wait until the morning before sacking Boothroyd then it's a serious dereliction of duty.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:00:05 pm »
Has Boothroyd even won a game that matters yet?  That is honestly ridiculous.  He clearly has no business managing anything other than the most agricultural of footballers. 

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 