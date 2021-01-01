Gnabry puts Germany ahead.
Curtis Jones on the bench for England u21's again
Will Robbo play every minute for Scotland in these 3 internationals in 6 days?
Will Robbo play every minute for Scotland in these 3 internationals in 6 days?
Probably. The Scots only have one player, and unfortunately it's him.
Yet Skipp, both Sessignon brothers, and Tom Davies, to name just four, are selected.Whilst Boothroyd, Southgate et al are in charge, you can be forgiven for wondering whether theres an LFC thing going on; not that I have a dog in that fight.
It's nothing against Liverpool players. Boothroyd is just a bad, negative manager. Southgate would have had Henderson and Gomez starting if they weren't injured.
In all fairness, if Boothroyd or Southgate were decent managers, they wouldn't be at England, they'd be at a club in the Premier League
Can you mention a decent team that Joachim Löw managed before he became assistant manager to Klinsmann in the German team?
Your knowledge is lacking.
Aye, probably true. There was a time when every Scottish international player was recognisable. Then you could probably make up a second team of even better Scots who never got a look in, often because they played for Liverpool and not Aberdeen. But the current lot are largely a mystery to me. Sorry about that. Wish they'd give Robbo a rest now and then though. As much chance of that, I guess, as Keita not being picked by Guinea.
men against boys, Rumanian football has fallen a long way from the early 1990's, Hagi, Dumitrescu, and footballer with the best name of all time, Miodrag Belodedici... The massive increase in speed of play appears to have left several of the Eastern European countries behind...
Boothroyd did manage clubs in the second tier I believe. And in the various age groups from u-17 up to u-21s, England have recently had success.I just get the instinctive feeling that the Allardyce, Hodgson, Southgate appointments, along with Boothroyd, illustrates a culture of faith in old school coaching that places value on outmoded English strengths at the expense of the sort of skill sets that other nations demonstrate in abundance.Portugals coach is apparently 23. Englands shots on target tonight is apparently 0.
He's 48.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]