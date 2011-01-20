« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5] 6   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread  (Read 6050 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm »
i said it at the beginning. either it would end 0 0 or their number 10 would produce something. he had that bit of class and technical ability about him which none of our players have. makes all the difference at this level.  we just dont produce these type of player. you could count them on one hand. the coaching in this country is terrible.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,072
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
I, for one, would like to applaud Ireland's decision to boycott Qatar 2022 because of their human rights abuses.

:D

Luxembourg though. Oof!
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm »
people are shocked because its Luxembourg. maybe they still see them as whipping boys at the level of the likes of San Marino or Andorra. they arent a bad team now and as per previous post , they have something we dont which makes all the difference. im not surprised.

we will find Azerbaijan tough going as well.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,859
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
:D

Luxembourg though. Oof!
We did well considering the winner was scored by a Dynamo Kiev striker against a Rochdale keeper.

We're playing Qatar in a friendly on Wednesday, so that's a real Jim Bowen-esque 'Let's see what you could have won tonight' feel about it.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,423
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm »
Kenny, talked up the new style he was going to bring in, the exciting, expansive play that would take advantage of the slumbering giant that is LOI as well as the League 1 and League 2 players that make up this Irish side. 10 games without a win. 10

1-1
1-1
0-1
0-0
0-0
1-0
1-0
0-0
3-2
0-1

and just 4 goals.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm
i said it at the beginning. either it would end 0 0 or their number 10 would produce something. he had that bit of class and technical ability about him which none of our players have. makes all the difference at this level.  we just dont produce these type of player. you could count them on one hand. the coaching in this country is terrible.

Delaney and co promised the world in relation to developing young players and improving coaching so its no real surprise we haven't produced a quality player in about a decade.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,086
  • Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm »

Republic of Ireland 0 - 1 Luxembourg  4 minute highlights: www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/27/republic-of-ireland-vs-luxembourg-highlights


Norway 0 - 3 Turkey  4 minute highlights: www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/27/norway-vs-turkey-highlights


Serbia 2 - 2 Portugal  18 minute highlights: www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/27/serbia-vs-portugal-highlights-full-match

Jota goal on 11' - https://streamable.com/d6viv4. Jota 2nd goal on 36' - https://streamable.com/9s3h5z

Ronaldo shot on 90+2' that crossed the line, yet wasn't given by match officials (no goal-line technology) : https://streamable.com/x1pnuq & huff - https://streamable.com/tmp7xm


Netherlands 2- 0 Latvia  15 minute highlights: www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/27/netherlands-vs-latvia-highlights


Belarus 4 - 2 Estonia - 8 minute highlights: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/27/belarus-vs-estonia-highlights


more highlights here: www.fullmatchesandshows.com

(Wales vs Mexico friendly - 9 min highlights: www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/27/wales-vs-mexico-highlights/)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm
Delaney and co promised the world in relation to developing young players and improving coaching so its no real surprise we haven't produced a quality player in about a decade.

it kills me when i hear people saying that we have some good players and then proceed to name defenders and defensive midfield players. we have never had an issue producing good full backs for example but creative technical midfield players?  id say 5 max ever.

even a player like Wes Holohan made a difference at this level. im not talking about a player thats with a top team. just a decent technical player that can see a pass or do something out of the ordinary.
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
  • YNWA
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm »
That Portugal ghost-goal.  ;D

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
it kills me when i hear people saying that we have some good players and then proceed to name defenders and defensive midfield players. we have never had an issue producing good full backs for example but creative technical midfield players?  id say 5 max ever.

even a player like Wes Holohan made a difference at this level. im not talking about a player thats with a top team. just a decent technical player that can see a pass or do something out of the ordinary.

Yea, its painful to watch and a lack of technical players is a failure of youth development. And as you say  lower level technical players  like Holohan would do fine.
A decent striker hides some of the flaws but currently we dont even have that. It's hard to see much improving for a very long time.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,501
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm
people are shocked because its Luxembourg. maybe they still see them as whipping boys at the level of the likes of San Marino or Andorra. they arent a bad team now and as per previous post , they have something we dont which makes all the difference. im not surprised.

we will find Azerbaijan tough going as well.

You must be Stephen Kenny ;D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm
That Portugal ghost-goal.  ;D


I can understand not having VAR, but no goal-line technology is idiotic.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #172 on: Today at 06:22:47 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
I, for one, would like to applaud Ireland's decision to boycott Qatar 2022 because of their human rights abuses.

Would you support Irish players boycotting the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

https://www.reddit.com/r/ireland/comments/advk74/would_you_support_irish_players_boycotting_the/

"we've won three times in competitive games since 2017 and two of those were versus Gibraltar.christ almighty"

https://www.reddit.com/r/ireland/comments/menj8y/so_happy_republic_of_ireland_are_boycotting_the/
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:38 am by Sangria »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,772
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:11:17 pm »
Playing 2 defensive midfielders is quite something
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,670
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:11:17 pm
Playing 2 defensive midfielders is quite something

It's the standard Southgate way.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,134
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:28:30 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm
people are shocked because its Luxembourg. maybe they still see them as whipping boys at the level of the likes of San Marino or Andorra. they arent a bad team now and as per previous post , they have something we dont which makes all the difference. im not surprised.

we will find Azerbaijan tough going as well.
Ireland should be able to beat them but you are right about Luxembourg. They are not in the class of Malta, San Marino etc anymore. They won against Azerbaijan, Montenegro and Cyprus last year.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,670
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #176 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm »
I've not been impressed with this England defence considering Trent the "weak-link" is out of the way, they are looking vulnerable at times.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,995
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #177 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:32:49 pm
I've not been impressed with this England defence considering Trent the "weak-link" is out of the way, they are looking vulnerable at times.

Not watching, but is Maguire looking as dodgy as usual?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,670
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #178 on: Today at 05:42:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:40:48 pm
Not watching, but is Maguire looking as dodgy as usual?

I'm not watching either, hate internationals now. Walker has been caught out a couple of times as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,995
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #179 on: Today at 05:43:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:42:27 pm
I'm not watching either, hate internationals now. Walker has been caught out a couple of times as well.

MotoGP is back, so I'm watching that.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,670
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #180 on: Today at 05:48:42 pm »
Georgia take the lead against Spain.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #181 on: Today at 05:53:55 pm »
Just turned it on after the cricket.    Watching the first half highlights,  looks like Kane is running in custard
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,670
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #182 on: Today at 05:56:37 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:53:55 pm
Just turned it on after the cricket.    Watching the first half highlights,  looks like Kane is running in custard

He'll be happy as he's got his goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,689
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:10:01 pm »
Just switched on.  Is the number 8 for England sporting pigtails?

Each to their own.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,704
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:11:35 pm »
Considering all the hype about the players emerging for England, the two line ups this international break have been staggeringly ordinary. England definitely have some talent, but Southgate is obsessed with rewarding sub-standard players for having a short bit of okay form. The likes of Lingard who has been shit for 10 years getting recalled because hes had a few good games for West Ham sums it up. Then you have Watkins and Phillips just arent very good.
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #185 on: Today at 06:25:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:48:42 pm
Georgia take the lead against Spain.
Thiago now on, Spain then equalise
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:29:18 pm »
who are these people playing for England again?

Edit: Foden trying to start a press with Sterling and Kane outside him is comical. Watched 5 mins of the first half exact same thing he rushes to fill the gap his heads on a swivel the other two dont even reach around to scratch their arses, too much effort required.  fodens all wth? the other two just yawn.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:36:25 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,689
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:29:29 pm »
Kane bemused by the idea of him jumping into a tackle and fouling someone results in him being penalised and booked instead of being awarded a penalty.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,306
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #188 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
I swear every game Sterling totally misses the ball when attempting a shot.
Logged
AHA!

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #189 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:29:29 pm
Kane bemused by the idea of him jumping into a tackle and fouling someone results in him being penalised and booked instead of being awarded a penalty.

Well he screwed up he jumped forward instead of backwards
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #190 on: Today at 06:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:11:35 pm
Considering all the hype about the players emerging for England, the two line ups this international break have been staggeringly ordinary. England definitely have some talent, but Southgate is obsessed with rewarding sub-standard players for having a short bit of okay form. The likes of Lingard who has been shit for 10 years getting recalled because hes had a few good games for West Ham sums it up. Then you have Watkins and Phillips just arent very good.

The last England game I watched was Croatia at the World Cup, but I think one thing they suffer a bit for was a lost generation between the Gerrard/Rooney/Beckham/Ashley Cole 2000's team and the younger team Southgate put together at the World Cup. Not helped by the shambolic reign of Hodgson.

Going into a big tournament you want a good crop of players in their late 20s into 30/31. Players of that age England have got Lingard, Trippier, Maguire, Walker, Coady. Henderson being the best of them, but injured currently.

They've got Stones, Kane, Sterling mid-20s (some of the younger crop from the last World Cup) but there's a whole host of players in their early 20's or even teens. There's that lack of major quality in the older age groups.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #191 on: Today at 06:43:22 pm »
Spain playing some very ordinary football.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,134
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #192 on: Today at 06:43:27 pm »
What on earth happened to Iceland last few years?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #193 on: Today at 06:45:29 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 06:43:22 pm
Spain playing some very ordinary football.

Spain have been mostly poor since the 2012 Euros.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,782
  • JFT96
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #194 on: Today at 06:48:06 pm »
Pope looks a far better keeper than Pickford in the games Ive seen.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #195 on: Today at 06:48:40 pm »
Like thousands of other people I had match tickets for the Armenia v Iceland tie. Sadly wasn't able to travel because of lockdown. Hopefully things will ease up a bit so that I can get to Lichtenstein next month to see Andorra.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #196 on: Today at 06:48:56 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 06:48:06 pm
Pope looks a far better keeper than Pickford in the games Ive seen.

Longer arms helps there.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #197 on: Today at 06:51:38 pm »
Fuck me that was a good un. Spain 2-1 up.
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #198 on: Today at 06:55:02 pm »
Last gasp winner, no wonder a Georgian lost his temper.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #199 on: Today at 06:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 06:55:02 pm
Last gasp winner, no wonder a Georgian lost his temper.

Well sort of but you cant go in studs high like that. When I was young it was normal but not any more.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5] 6   Go Up
« previous next »
 