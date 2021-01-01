« previous next »
Online davidlpool1982

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:14:12 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:07:05 pm
Why are England playing in blue?

Money. With England being at home in the Euros for most of the games Nike need to make the most of the Blue Kit. Probably also makes the Chelsea boys feel at home
Online KevLFC

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:22:16 pm »
I swear England play San Marino every other year or so. You have to admire San Marino trying to attack at times. Maybe they thought Maguire was going to play!
Online Hazell

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:25:25 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:22:16 pm
I swear England play San Marino every other year or so. You have to admire San Marino trying to attack at times. Maybe they thought Maguire was going to play!

I think England are saving him for the Albania game. You know, he does have experience in facing off against Albanians. Or so he says.
Online jonkrux

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online davidlpool1982

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:31:02 pm »
I swear Sam Matterface is ready to jizz all over his desk if JLingz scores. He's been edging himself every time he gets the ball.
Online KevLFC

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:33:44 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 08:31:02 pm
I swear Sam Matterface is ready to jizz all over his desk if JLingz scores. He's been edging himself every time he gets the ball.

I swear he trys to copy Clive tydsleys style
Online Golyo

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:35:46 pm »
Hungary leads Poland 1:0 into the break. It was a perfect counter-attack goal scored by Sallai. The assist was exquisite.
Online Insole Petrol

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:43:32 pm »
Is it ridiculous to think that trents place isnt guaranteed this summer?
Online Chris~

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Insole Petrol on Today at 08:43:32 pm
Is it ridiculous to think that trents place isnt guaranteed this summer?
I don't think he's going unless James, Trippier or maybe Chilwell are iniured
Online KevLFC

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:46:52 pm »
The Stockport Iniesta is on!
Online Insole Petrol

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:45:01 pm
I don't think he's going unless James, Trippier or maybe Chilwell are iniured

I think youre probably right, just doesnt feel good in any sense. Reece James is fair enough, on current form. But Tripps, trading on former glories for me. Struggling with it a bit if Im honest.
Online arthur sarnoff

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:51:53 pm
There's often times when you've got Sky Sports News on in the background, and it'll say something like 'Aidy Boothroyd named his England U21 squad' and it wakes you out of your stupor and you'll start chuckling to yourself about how on earth Aidy Boothroyd got to manage an U21 team full of underage world cup winners, rather than managing Rotherham or Southend or a side more on his level.

It really is so baffling.  I'm no fan of international football in general, or England in particular.  But the talent that's there now is remarkable, nurtured by clubs, winning tournaments throughout the age groups....  How the fuck you let Boothroyd be the last step between that and the senior side is beyond me.

Online Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm »
Gundogan cant stop scoring  ::)

3-0.
Online Wullie160975

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:06:15 pm »
Stone-wall penalty in the Scotland game not given - 2 arms around the Scottish attacker and then bundled over - nothing given - it was like watching Liverpool play
Online Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:07:00 pm »
The main man Sasa Kalajdzic scoring for Austria
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:07:21 pm »
Ref is letting some awfully late tackles go unpunished in this England game. Ours are well away from it. Theyre diving in all over the shop because theyre bollocksed.
Online jlb

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:07:34 pm »
Tsimikas starts, Thiago on the bench. Latest score 1-1.
Online rawcusk8

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:07:00 pm
The main man Sasa Kalajdzic scoring for Austria
If he swaps shirts with Robbo at the end its definitely on.
Online Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:14:34 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:08:20 pm
If he swaps shirts with Robbo at the end its definitely on.

defo  ;D


Online davidlpool1982

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Insole Petrol on Today at 08:48:50 pm
I think youre probably right, just doesnt feel good in any sense. Reece James is fair enough, on current form. But Tripps, trading on former glories for me. Struggling with it a bit if Im honest.

He loves Trippier, he's with that group that had one half decent summer in 2018 and is now untouchable according to Southgate. Look how quickly he got Lingard back in after he had a patch of form for West Ham. Maguire is the same.

I don't think Trent will go either which is nuts because he's better than both of them, as a Liverpool fan though I'd rather he had the rest. Besides, we had this with John Barnes for years. Best player in his position by a mile but ignored for whatever reason for favourites of the manager.
