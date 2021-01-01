There's often times when you've got Sky Sports News on in the background, and it'll say something like 'Aidy Boothroyd named his England U21 squad' and it wakes you out of your stupor and you'll start chuckling to yourself about how on earth Aidy Boothroyd got to manage an U21 team full of underage world cup winners, rather than managing Rotherham or Southend or a side more on his level.



It really is so baffling. I'm no fan of international football in general, or England in particular. But the talent that's there now is remarkable, nurtured by clubs, winning tournaments throughout the age groups.... How the fuck you let Boothroyd be the last step between that and the senior side is beyond me.