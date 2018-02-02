Poll

Which of these three parties would you most like to attend?

Drinks Sangria
4 (36.4%)
Sarge
5 (45.5%)
Dzojer
2 (18.2%)

Total Members Voted: 11

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread  (Read 346 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« on: March 22, 2021, 08:48:57 am »
Trend (I'd have posted your picture but there are no names on it!):

                                                         Trend

                                           Mark Twain    George Carlin

                                       Bob Marley                 Tony Benn   

                                     Marilyn Monroe     Cornel West

                                     Eduardo Galeano  Lisabeth Salander


AndyMuller:


                                                         Andy

                                     Jack Nicholson    Pamela Anderson

                              Kurt Cobain                         Richard Pryor

                                  Fidel Castro               Pablo Escobar

                                        Super Hans    Hunter S. Thompson


Buck Pete:


                                                       Pete

                              Quentin Tarantino    Katherine Jenkins

                         Steve Coogan                            Joan Rivers

                                Oliver Reed                  Bon Scott
                                     
                                        Father Ted     Desmond Tutu
                                       
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,532
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #1 on: March 22, 2021, 09:39:58 pm »
Trend, of course. I'd wanna be where Bob Marley at. To share a spliff with that man as we walked and talked off the bread and butter pudding...
« Last Edit: March 22, 2021, 09:43:09 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,440
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #2 on: March 22, 2021, 10:34:51 pm »
Surely you'd be having doughnuts for dessert? The ones with jam in.

(Sorry).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,532
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #3 on: March 22, 2021, 11:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 22, 2021, 10:34:51 pm
Surely you'd be having doughnuts for dessert? The ones with jam in.

(Sorry).

Mate, it's Trend's party. If I want bread and butter pudding for dessert, we all get bread and butter pudding for dessert.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #4 on: March 22, 2021, 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on March 22, 2021, 09:39:58 pm
Trend, of course. I'd wanna be where Bob Marley at. To share a spliff with that man as we walked and talked off the bread and butter pudding...

Mate, you'd get an invite too --- There would be a separate replica seating --- The Boys Pen!!!!  Free beer and a kissing booth sign for Marilyn, just for you mate.

Oh the fun between Marley, Twain, Benn, Carlin, West and Galeano -----> each of their audiences are the oppressed in some version or other and they all enjoyed Stories

I would expect the same from Lisbeth and Marilyn (including them in our hijinks but not patronizing them) --- the music, the jokes, the highs and the stories!!!!

Would absolutely love this

Cheers Viva!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:10:33 am »
I'll close this leg at 9am tomorrow and post the second semi. I guess Timbo's going in the third?
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:37:42 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:10:33 am
I'll close this leg at 9am tomorrow and post the second semi. I guess Timbo's going in the third?

Yeah... Sheer that's good unless you want to bump him to next round with a bye -- not sure how you are structuring the draw.

He's a top rookie here and deserves our best (imo).  Loving the draft!!! Great idea, thank you!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:09:09 am »
And the final scores in heat one:


Trend: 5

Andy: 6

Pete: 4

Next semi:

Sangria:

                              Jacinda Ardern     You
                                                           
              Debbie Harry                           Jemaine Clement

            Dennis Reynolds                        Phil Jackson

             Vincent Van Gogh                     Marlon Brando

                                     Haruki Murakami


Sarge:                            You
 
                          Bill Hicks    Muhammed Ali

            Maggie Thatcher         Martin Scorsese

               Gordon Gekko         Robin Williams

             Bruce Springsteen   Aaron Sorkin


Djozer:

                                    You
 
                           Gandhi   St. Vincent

                  Stephen Fry        Bernard Black     

                 Nicolas Cage        Buddha

                       Tom Waits   James Joyce
                           
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,943
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:18:33 am »
Cant believe Coogan is out. Sorry for your loss Pete.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:36:49 am »
I voted for Trend in the first heat because his party looked like a Nic Roeg movie. Andy's is the group I want to go to Studio 54 with.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,020
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:18:33 am
Cant believe Coogan is out. Sorry for your loss Pete.

Them's the breaks Nick :(

Well played to Andy

Hope Richard Pryor can talk Kurt Cobain down.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:36:49 am
I voted for Trend in the first heat because his party looked like a Nic Roeg movie. Andy's is the group I want to go to Studio 54 with.

Don't look now is a great piece of work - good shout.

My party would look like a story telling group where the invitees would imbibe their favorites things to amplify their gifts.

In the end, we all hug, go home to sleep it off and dream of the next story.  No gossip, no phony repartee --- just telling stories.

Good stuff Sheer!  Well out.

I went Sarge ---- as Muhammad Ali, Bruce Springsteen and Robin Williams would have me riveted.  For the rest of his guests, I would be doing everything in my power to facilitate a  "honeypot video recorded" threesome between Gekko, Sorkin, and Maggie
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:32 am by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,631
  • Yes lad!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:04:48 pm »
Went for my man Djoz, good to see you back buddy. Would pay good money to watch Tom Waits and Nic Cage engage in some bizarre conversations, while Buddha and Gandhi watch attentively. Annie Clark is lovely too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:09:33 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,206
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:55:52 pm »
Went for Tend and Sarge, both great.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,440
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:55:52 pm
Went for Tend and Sarge, both great.

Yeah me too.

Never thought I'd vote for Thatcher either.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,206
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm
Yeah me too.

Never thought I'd vote for Thatcher either.

Same ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,440
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm
Same ;D

Reckon you and Trend have two of the strongest teams in here. Two potential finalists and a showdown between Benn and Thatcher.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,206
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:04:49 pm
Reckon you and Trend have two of the strongest teams in here. Two potential finalists and a showdown between Benn and Thatcher.

Ohhh, the plot thickens, I liked Benn.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:34:29 pm »
I voted for Djozer since there are at least three artists in there I'm a big fan of. Having said that, it isn't the easiest of tables.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,532
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm »
Love to be on sarge's table. The greatest and the hatest
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,206
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm
Love to be on sarge's table. The greatest and the hatest

;D

Why thank ya kindy Sir.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:40:50 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm
Love to be on sarge's table. The greatest and the hatest



Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 