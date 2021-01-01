Poll

Which of these three parties would you most like to attend?

Trend
5 (33.3%)
Andy
6 (40%)
Pete
4 (26.7%)

Total Members Voted: 15

Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread  (Read 114 times)

Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« on: Yesterday at 08:48:57 am »
Trend (I'd have posted your picture but there are no names on it!):

                                                         Trend

                                           Mark Twain    George Carlin

                                       Bob Marley                 Tony Benn   

                                     Marilyn Monroe     Cornel West

                                     Eduardo Galeano  Lisabeth Salander


AndyMuller:


                                                         Andy

                                     Jack Nicholson    Pamela Anderson

                              Kurt Cobain                         Richard Pryor

                                  Fidel Castro               Pablo Escobar

                                        Super Hans    Hunter S. Thompson


Buck Pete:


                                                       Pete

                              Quentin Tarantino    Katherine Jenkins

                         Steve Coogan                            Joan Rivers

                                Oliver Reed                  Bon Scott
                                     
                                        Father Ted     Desmond Tutu
                                       
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm »
Trend, of course. I'd wanna be where Bob Marley at. To share a spliff with that man as we walked and talked off the bread and butter pudding...
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm »
Surely you'd be having doughnuts for dessert? The ones with jam in.

(Sorry).
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm
Surely you'd be having doughnuts for dessert? The ones with jam in.

(Sorry).

Mate, it's Trend's party. If I want bread and butter pudding for dessert, we all get bread and butter pudding for dessert.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
Trend, of course. I'd wanna be where Bob Marley at. To share a spliff with that man as we walked and talked off the bread and butter pudding...

Mate, you'd get an invite too --- There would be a separate replica seating --- The Boys Pen!!!!  Free beer and a kissing booth sign for Marilyn, just for you mate.

Oh the fun between Marley, Twain, Benn, Carlin, West and Galeano -----> each of their audiences are the oppressed in some version or other and they all enjoyed Stories

I would expect the same from Lisbeth and Marilyn (including them in our hijinks but not patronizing them) --- the music, the jokes, the highs and the stories!!!!

Would absolutely love this

Cheers Viva!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:33 am »
I'll close this leg at 9am tomorrow and post the second semi. I guess Timbo's going in the third?
