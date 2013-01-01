« previous next »
FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March

davidlpool1982

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #40 on: Today at 06:15:25 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 06:11:42 pm
I know I'll be quite unique & in the minority here..doesn't affect the banter an all that..I'll always lauch & mock the fuckers too, if I had a preference of any rival (top 10 prem teams ie) or Everton winning silverware I'd take the shit off Everton than see City or Utd, Chelsea & the likes win anything.
Probably because I was raised in a half an half household.
Having said that..they are the first team I want us to beat.
Always been that way..give & take, leave the nastiness for others.

I want them to win so we can jib off the City quadruple wankathon as soon as possible.
Dave McCoy

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #41 on: Today at 06:18:24 pm
Well that was a terrible 45 minutes.
Fromola

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:21:09 pm
Piss poor that from City. Only Foden looked capable of doing anything. At least they've got a strong bench.

You know what you're getting from Everton. A team of cloggers who play for set pieces, but they've had the measure of City so far.
a little break

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:26:24 pm
Lovely from Rio there if you dive you get a penalty but he didnt so no penalty. Stellar.
Igor Tripod Biscan

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #44 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm
Any streams for this - The kid is watching Disney plus on the telly so I'd rather watch these than another episode of Shake it up
rob1966

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #45 on: Today at 06:28:39 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 06:15:25 pm
I want them to win so we can jib off the City quadruple wankathon as soon as possible.

Just said the same to the missus, love to see the sportswashing cheating bastards fail at everything and someone other than the other Mancs win the league.
Dave McCoy

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #46 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm
Quote from: Igor Tripod Biscan on Today at 06:27:00 pm
Any streams for this - The kid is watching Disney plus on the telly so I'd rather watch these than another episode of Shake it up

Just search oojasons posts.  Im sure one will be there if you dont have ESPN+
Kekule

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:42:28 pm
Guardiolas like a chess player isnt he? Hes got a member of staff working out what movement they need to break Everton down

Chess players dont have members of staff work out their tactics for them part way through a game. So no, hes not like a chess player.  ::)
The G in Gerrard

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:50:22 pm
Why is Macca talking about Haaland & how he could fit into City side?

What next same about Mbappe into our side #2022.
smicer07

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #49 on: Today at 06:51:56 pm
Come on Oils, put the shite out.
UntouchableLuis

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #50 on: Today at 06:56:14 pm
I take the domestic cups as a foregone conclusion that City win both every season these days - no one else has a squad for them.

If I can get through the rest of my lifetime without Everton winning a trophy that would do me - I only got into football in 2002 at the age of 11 so haven't really witnessed it.

Never even minded them too much until they gleefully went out to injure our players this season and then celebrating that fact. That's over the line for me.
Robinred

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #51 on: Today at 07:00:08 pm
If Sterling is an elite footballer, Im a Dutchman (Im not a Dutchman).
BIG DICK NICK

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #52 on: Today at 07:01:29 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:00:08 pm
If Sterling is an elite footballer, Im a Dutchman (Im not a Dutchman).

Evening Mr Van Persie.
