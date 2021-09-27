When I was in the Netherlands, I tried one of them around Eindhoven and Rotterdam. With a detailed, segregated, extensive and disciplined traffic like the one there, it was super easy to navigate through the city center. Obviously in pedestrian areas, I rode slow or carried them with me but otherwise it was a nearly perfect mobility device. That was my first attempt at driving it and I fell in love with it ever since.



Obviously, when the biking track is adjoined to a main road, its going to be extra caution time but to get from one corner of the city to another, at 8pm traffic, cost me 24 mins on this thing while my friends, who used the car took 38 mins - To navigate about 10 kms. It was better than using the public transport as the busstop was about 300m away and had busses every half hour. So you had to plan your start accordingly.



The only drawback of them was they had a pitiable range of about 30 kms. So if you are a regular owner, you might want to have two chargers - one at home and one at workplace. But with increasing fuel costs and traffic within the city, if traffic is banned near the city center, its going to be a healthy mix of pedestrians, bicyclists, e-bikes, scooters and e-scooters.



I think these things need some education and awareness on how to use them. If thats taken care of, the existing infrastructure (road markings and the likes) are 90% sufficient to be used by bicycles and scooters of both kinds.