^



This photo was taken inside a Scania cab, I'd leaned across out of the seat and zoomed it a bit. The cab is 2.6m wide, so ita bout 2.2 m from your head to the window post and the the bottom of the window is about 8ft from the ground. The white cab is about 12ft away and as you can see I can't see the wheels and they are about 3ft tall. You can see all the mirrors we use and under the height indicator, where its says 1 under the 13 is the proximity sensor. That should give you a pretty good idea about what a truck driver can and cannot see. Cars disappear when they get in your front left corner.







When you watch the video, you can see the driver backs off to slot in behind the rider in the black, so he is aware of them and is driving to suit. This shot shows that he can see the one wearing the camera in his mirrors. He can't see the woman in the pink gloves in his mirrors, he may or may not be able to see the very top of her helmet, the fella in red is in and out of the blindspot. You can see from his position he is trying to race the truck to the lane







I agree there is a lack of respect between road users, but when you see people on bikes pulling this kind of shit, is it any surprise? I'm sick to death of seeing uninsured riders going through red lights, riding like twats and causing at times thousands of pounds of damage when they cause a crash.



And to really drive it home







Rob I've have an LGV and have over 30 years experience, admittedly not driving the big units you do, I only drive Fire engines but the crew cab and mirror set up are very familiar as most of our engines are Scanias, I also ride cycles and believe me I've seen lots of horrendous driving and if you cycle most journeys you witness dangerous driving and you become an expert in avoidance of hazards or you end up dead. Several times I've been knocked of my bike with drivers pulling out without looking, I've been doored and narrowly escaped death, I've had a transit driver push me off my bike for fun and suffered concussion. Riding to work it was common to be the victim of dangerous driving you stop even reacting it's so common, you're constantly abused probably once or twice week on average, just for having the audacity to cycle. You are never more vulnerable as a road user than when you are on a bike look at the stats for death of cyclists by LGV's they aren't all the cyclist fault. Of course here are knobhead cyclists, and I have seen terrible riding but you're unlikely to be killed as result of it. Having had both perspectives the one conclusion I came to is that the worst thing is the stupid cyclist vs driver argument, if you stop seeing cyclists as human beings and they just become the enemy 'cyclists' you stop seeing me as a Dad, a son a brother and it leads to people thinking it's acceptable to ride past me at 70 mph giving me literally inches space. By the same token cyclists that see drivers as the enemy have their part to play in the animosity the difference is cyclists always come of worse with any crash with metal boxes. I know it can be really annoying when you witness poor riding especially when you're a professional driver and understand the potential consequences but the 'Jeremy Clarkson' drivers good cyclists bad animosity has real consequences for cyclists who are very vulnerable. `I'd be getting abused going to work by dickheads who thought shouting abuse is acceptable just because I'm on a bike then half an hour later would be driving a LGV, the experience on a bike was good for me as a driver and vice versa. Most cyclists are also drivers