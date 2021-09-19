The scooter rider will have been on the road, likely on an illegal scooter.



You can't accuse the driver of not being defensive and then absolve the scooter rider of blame, he should be defensive riding too, he should be aware of traffic around him, he should be reading the road, he should be checking over his shoulder constantly to see if there are any vehicles so he knows how to react if something goes wrong. I doubt the did any of this. The fucking things should be banned until we have an infrastructure where fucking idiots can ride them without causing issues for other road users and pedestrians.



I get where you are coming from Rob. The scooter doesn't make its case very strongly.As a defensive driver myself, I assume that the other users are idiots and have no concept of space, discipline and awareness. I assume that the driver in the front is going to brake or the pedestrian is going to jay walk or the bicyclist is going to wee into my path. Drives my wife nuts when I do it. But I do it because I have a full view of the road in the front. If something happens and I am gonna have to be ready to brake hard and possibly come to a stop. If someone hits me from behind, nobody is going to blame me but the vehicle that hits me from behind because he should've been better prepared by leaving sufficient gap between himself and me.I get it that some scooter drivers give the rest of us bad names but its not always the scooters fault to be fair. I rent a fair bit of scooters myself and its hard predicting the topography of the road I use. Some street stones look small but feel like boulders under the small tire. In that situation, I have to brake hard, much to the annoyance of other road users. But that's how it is. I cant help it.As for the infrastructure, they already exist. What doesn't exist is proper education, awareness and discipline needed to drive these amazing machines. They are really wonderful mobility solutions IF used properly. Sadly some knobs like the one mentioned above, give it a bad name.