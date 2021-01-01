This is an intermediate between walking and driving. Places that are too far to walk and too close/cumbersome to drive. That's why you can't use them to go between Liverpool and Manchester. But from Bootle to Sefton or Stanley to Allerton.



Offers flexibility, convenience and practicality.



Yeah, this is exactly it.If I'm going the other side of town for some drinks with mates I'll get a scooter there rather than an Uber. It's too far to walk and I'm def not chaining my bike up for a few hours to come back to half of it missing.If I quickly need to nip the shop then I'll use one. Sure, I could walk this trip (15 mins each way), and often do, but for spare of the moment things I need and when I'm in a rush I'd drive - scooters prevent this.If I'm going the doctors. Or the barbers. The gym. They are all fairly hefty walks, especially in shitty weather, so I'd normally drive but I'll now normally nip on a scooter.If I'm going the pub I'll get a scooter there and then a taxi back - I'd have got taxi's both ways previously.Honestly, I'm seeing first hand with those around me also living in town how much these are being used by residents. I don't commute within the city but I know plenty who do and they're using scooters rather than driving now. Some are replacing walking, sure, but that's because it gives them an extra 30-60mins free time to relax and it improves their way of life (don't under estimate the impact of this).