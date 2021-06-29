« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: e-scooters  (Read 5658 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,018
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #160 on: June 29, 2021, 10:53:39 am »
Quote from: John_P on June 28, 2021, 07:34:31 pm
Doesn't that sort of defeat the point of them somewhat. Did amuse me when sat on a bus seeing someone using their phone to find one on the edge of Garston then just activate it and scoot off.

Yeah it will a little bit they were just littered everywhere and think they were becoming a bit of a hazard.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,880
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #161 on: June 29, 2021, 04:09:08 pm »
I see gangs of them clustered together with those weird, silent, flashing lights.  I keep thinking of Day of the Triffids (the original 80s tv show).
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,994
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #162 on: June 30, 2021, 12:25:02 pm »
I seen someone in a bad way yesterday on Smithdown. I was coming down Thornycroft and as I approached Smithdown I was one in the road . As I turned some young lad was knocked out on the deck having a fit or something. A few people were running towards him and trying to help. I called  999 and the questions they asked ... fuckin ell.  I was send an ambulance quick love and she was like I need to ask questions first. What happened ? He's been knocked off and it looks bad. Ok. Where ? I told her and said its bad and he is shaking like fuck and he has white stuff pouring out of his nose. Is he epeleptic ? How the fuck Am I meant to know that ? How old is he ? Ah for fucksake love just send an ambulance . The questions went on forever and an ambulance did turn up after a couple of minutes. I hope he is alright.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,994
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #163 on: June 30, 2021, 02:07:16 pm »
In the Willow having a pint and the staff reckon he didn't make it. I hope they are wrong.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,798
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #164 on: July 1, 2021, 09:33:09 am »
Quote from: kesey on June 30, 2021, 02:07:16 pm
In the Willow having a pint and the staff reckon he didn't make it. I hope they are wrong.

Sounds horrible to see that mate, I'd need a pint myself to get my composure. Hopefully the kid pulls through.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,452
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #165 on: July 1, 2021, 10:18:51 am »
Paris is threatening to ban them after a woman was killed on a pavement - the rider has been charged with manslaughter

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57664420

Paris has threatened to ban self-service electric scooters unless safety issues are addressed after the death of a woman struck on the pavement.

Private companies leasing e-scooters in the French capital have been told to limit the speed of the devices and not to provide parking spaces on footpaths.

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old woman died after she was knocked down by an e-scooter rider while walking in Paris.

Police have charged a suspect with manslaughter over her death.

E-scooters have become a popular mode of transport, in part because of their low environmental impact, and rental schemes now operate in more than 100 cities around the world.

In Paris, about 15,000 of the two-wheeled vehicles are now available for hire, at a speed limit of 20km/h (12 mph).

In 2019, the French government introduced rules after hundreds of incidents, including several deaths. Riders are now required to be aged 12 or above, only one rider is permitted per device and scooters are not allowed to be used on the pavement.

On Tuesday, Paris's deputy mayor David Belliard said contracts for self-service e-scooter providers would not be renewed next year unless there was a "significant improvement in the situation and scooters find their place in public space without causing disturbance or additional danger".

Mr Belliard has told operators to limit the speed to a maximum of 10km/h to create "slow zones" where there are often large numbers of pedestrians, Le Parisien reported.

It comes after an Italian woman, named only as Miriam, was hit by an electric scooter while walking in a pedestrianised area near the River Seine in the early hours of Monday 14 June. She fell and hit her head on the pavement, suffering a cardiac arrest.

Divers from the river police patrolling the Seine gave her emergency medical treatment and managed to restart her heart after 30 minutes. She was taken unconscious to hospital, where she remained in a coma until her death two days later.

Two people were riding the scooter at the time of the collision, one of whom - a young female nurse - has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after fleeing the scene, police said.

The laws introduced in 2019 - which include the requirement to wear high visibility clothing and not ride against the flow and traffic - risk a fine of 135 (£116), and up to 1,500 for going over the speed limit.

Meanwhile, dumped scooters have also become a significant problem in Paris, with many being found in the city's parks and squares.

A ban on parking the dockless scooters on pavements has largely gone unheeded despite the threat of a 35 fine.

Some are also being thrown in the River Seine, leading some firms to salvage discarded scooters to try to recycle them where possible.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #166 on: July 1, 2021, 11:46:03 am »
What I dont get is..

1. Why are these things even allowed on the pavement? When there is a clear collision between two ingredients, the logical step is to separate them and isolate its usage.

2. Why should limiting its speed be mandatory when studies have shown that a crash that happens at upwards of 7kph could be fatal if the point of contact is one of the critical points on human head?
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,994
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #167 on: July 1, 2021, 12:45:46 pm »
Quote from: kesey on June 30, 2021, 02:07:16 pm
In the Willow having a pint and the staff reckon he didn't make it. I hope they are wrong.

It's something I'd never like to see again mate. When the barmaid told me that he has died I started crying. Anyway there is nothing on the echo website so I reckon he's ok.

Edit.

Nowt like quoting your own post , is there ?

 ;D
« Last Edit: July 1, 2021, 05:37:04 pm by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,452
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #168 on: July 1, 2021, 01:18:06 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July  1, 2021, 11:46:03 am
What I dont get is..

1. Why are these things even allowed on the pavement? When there is a clear collision between two ingredients, the logical step is to separate them and isolate its usage.

2. Why should limiting its speed be mandatory when studies have shown that a crash that happens at upwards of 7kph could be fatal if the point of contact is one of the critical points on human head?

1. They're not - they are classed as road vehicles and shouldn't be on the pavements. But nowhere has the infrastructure for them to be used safely on roads

2. Gives the rider and pedestrian time to react and avoid each other?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,880
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #169 on: July 1, 2021, 01:53:21 pm »
I've seen cyclists ignore perfectly good cycle lanes in favour of pavements or even dangerously busy roads. E scooter riders are no different. Theyll also switch between road and pavement for what's convenient for them, usually to get around red lights at junction.

They're usually faster than push bikes and much quieter. I've had the piss scared out of me more than once being overtaken by one. Made me think what might have happened if I'd just casually changed direction.
« Last Edit: July 1, 2021, 02:05:28 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,018
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #170 on: July 1, 2021, 02:00:17 pm »
They're slower than most bikes I see flying around town, esp the ones with elec motors these days. The deliveroo/just eat/etc riders on bikes are a liability with how they fly through traffic and red lights.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,880
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #171 on: July 1, 2021, 02:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  1, 2021, 02:00:17 pm
They're slower than most bikes I see flying around town, esp the ones with elec motors these days. The deliveroo/just eat/etc riders on bikes are a liability with how they fly through traffic and red lights.

Yeah they're the worst. I get they're on a clock, but the times I've thought someone will be knocked down is mad.

I do feel push bikes are generally slower though, because most people using them are more casual in their use. I think what I'm trying to say about e scooters is the consistency of their speed. Not sure I'm explaining it right though!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,018
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #172 on: July 1, 2021, 02:15:10 pm »
I think ultimately it's going to be an issue until the city sorts it's roads out to be more friendly to bikes / scooters. The Strand is a start (although why the fuck they've not put cycle lanes on both sides rather than just the one is beyond me) but much more could be done like they have in many other cities (often abroad) which have embraced bikes/scooters much better.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,452
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #173 on: July 1, 2021, 03:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July  1, 2021, 02:10:11 pm
Yeah they're the worst. I get they're on a clock, but the times I've thought someone will be knocked down is mad.

I do feel push bikes are generally slower though, because most people using them are more casual in their use. I think what I'm trying to say about e scooters is the consistency of their speed. Not sure I'm explaining it right though!

I get what you mean.Cyclists have different fitness levels and different ways of riding, some fly, some cruise. With a scooter or e bike its throttle to the stop regardless of ability.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  1, 2021, 02:00:17 pm
They're slower than most bikes I see flying around town, esp the ones with elec motors these days. The deliveroo/just eat/etc riders on bikes are a liability with how they fly through traffic and red lights.

We were on a webex yesterday, one of the lads uses his motorhome as an office and he suddenly says "fuck me, I've just seen an electric bike go past doing about 50"
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,459
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #174 on: July 2, 2021, 12:09:02 am »
I was doing 30 in the car the other day and a lad on an e-scooter was almost keeping up with me. God knows what kind of injuries you'd get if you came off one at that speed.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,018
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #175 on: July 2, 2021, 12:14:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  2, 2021, 12:09:02 am
I was doing 30 in the car the other day and a lad on an e-scooter was almost keeping up with me. God knows what kind of injuries you'd get if you came off one at that speed.

I assume a private one? The Voi ones dont go anywhere near that.

Was speaking to a lad the other day who has one in my apartment block and he was saying police have really started clamping down on people using their own and issuing fines.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,459
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #176 on: July 2, 2021, 12:37:54 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  2, 2021, 12:14:49 am
I assume a private one? The Voi ones dont go anywhere near that.

Was speaking to a lad the other day who has one in my apartment block and he was saying police have really started clamping down on people using their own and issuing fines.
Yes, it was a black one. Not one of those Voi ones you can hire.

I was just reading this online - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-48106617

It states that some privately owned e-scooters can do up to 68mph.  :o

It's amazing just how many private ones there are on the roads around the city given that they can only legally be ridden on private land. What I didn't know was that they are classed as motor vehicles, so are subject to the same legal requirements, such as licensing, MOT and tax.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 08:58:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  1, 2021, 01:18:06 pm
1. They're not - they are classed as road vehicles and shouldn't be on the pavements. But nowhere has the infrastructure for them to be used safely on roads

2. Gives the rider and pedestrian time to react and avoid each other?

If its a question of them vs pedestrians and cars vs them, IMO, there is more likelihood of a safer scenario when they are on the road strictly because they know they are the fish feed in that domain. In the pavement, they are the fish and the pedestrians are the fish feed.

Well yes, it does give some more time to react. But my question was, why not make them only slightly faster than walking if being used on the pavement?!? Like we know how fast we would move if we were to use a normal scooter. If intended for the pavement, why not make them limited to that speed?!? Or if 20 mph is possible on these machines, ban them from the pavement and use them on the road. In which case, my previous point applies.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,880
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 08:58:44 pm
If its a question of them vs pedestrians and cars vs them, IMO, there is more likelihood of a safer scenario when they are on the road strictly because they know they are the fish feed in that domain. In the pavement, they are the fish and the pedestrians are the fish feed.

Well yes, it does give some more time to react. But my question was, why not make them only slightly faster than walking if being used on the pavement?!? Like we know how fast we would move if we were to use a normal scooter. If intended for the pavement, why not make them limited to that speed?!? Or if 20 mph is possible on these machines, ban them from the pavement and use them on the road. In which case, my previous point applies.

I just got back from London, and the number of cyclists whipping by at a fair clip through areas that had huge letters painted "Do Not Cycle" were beyond count.

Unless the police start stopping, fining and putting points on the licence of every e-scooter spotted on a pavement, they're gonna be used on a pavement - regardless of what the law says. And the police don't have the resources to do that.

I find it ironic that we have purpose built cycle lanes to handle single person vehicles that come through every few minutes, but abandoned bus lanes that could carry seventy plus passengers around the same frequency.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,452
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  2, 2021, 12:09:02 am
I was doing 30 in the car the other day and a lad on an e-scooter was almost keeping up with me. God knows what kind of injuries you'd get if you came off one at that speed.

Same as pro cyclists get, bad abrasions, broken bones. Biggest issue is the lack of a helmet, the head injuries you can get at 30mph can be really bad.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,459
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:00:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm
Same as pro cyclists get, bad abrasions, broken bones. Biggest issue is the lack of a helmet, the head injuries you can get at 30mph can be really bad.
Timely, given this conversation, but yesterday I was talking to a neighbour who has an electric bike. He came off at around 25mph. Took loads of skin off his leg and arm on his left side. Lucky though, as it could have been much worse.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,452
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:31:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:00:06 am
Timely, given this conversation, but yesterday I was talking to a neighbour who has an electric bike. He came off at around 25mph. Took loads of skin off his leg and arm on his left side. Lucky though, as it could have been much worse.

People don't seem to understand that the human body is not designed to be dragged along concrete or asphalt at 25-30mph. Those that do 68mph should be ridden wearing full motorbike gear.

Can't be doing with all this environmentally friendly bollocks ether, if you're that arsed, fucking walk you lazy twats or ride a pedal cycle that you already own or buy a second hand one, that has zero impact on the environment. How environmentally friendly is it really to mine for the materials for the hundreds of millions of batteries needed, then to manufacture hundreds of millions of the things in China then transport them by ship and truck from around the globe and then use electricity to charge them? All the bookings are done by an app, so you need to run servers to run the apps and be charging phones to use it.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 