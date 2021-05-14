« previous next »
Author Topic: e-scooters  (Read 4821 times)

Offline Medellin

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #120 on: May 14, 2021, 06:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 14, 2021, 05:56:20 pm
Yeah, a bit of a gimmick I guess, but then they are good to use too.

I see a near miss with escooters almost every day..fuck knows why there is no proper legislation to use them..maybe there is & is just ignored?

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #121 on: May 14, 2021, 07:55:26 pm »
Oh I totally agree Ive nearly hit more scooters in the time theyve been in the city centre than the bikes, easily more, but I think theyve got great potential for actually changing people from cars unlike the bikes have done.
Offline Big Red Richie

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #122 on: June 4, 2021, 09:00:57 am »
I see someone has died in  the Dingle.
Offline rob1966

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #123 on: June 4, 2021, 09:15:45 am »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on June  4, 2021, 09:00:57 am
I see someone has died in  the Dingle.

I'd read he was critical, sad to hear he's died. That was an e-bike according to the Echo.

Two females were seriously injured on Upper Parli two days ago when they were hit by a car and a 12 yr old boy was seriously injured in Allerton early this week when he was hit by a car, all on e-scooters.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #124 on: June 4, 2021, 12:37:35 pm »
So is the problem cars or e-scooters?

Don´t get me wrong, I know young people whizz around on these things like morons. But its the flying tonnes of metal, many often controlled by slightly older morons, that do that damage  ;)
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #125 on: June 4, 2021, 12:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June  4, 2021, 12:37:35 pm
So is the problem cars or e-scooters?

Don´t get me wrong, I know young people whizz around on these things like morons. But its the flying tonnes of metal, many often controlled by slightly older morons, that do that damage  ;)

Both from what I've seen.
Offline Red Berry

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #126 on: June 4, 2021, 05:27:21 pm »
E-scooters don't seem to be as stable as pushbikes, and are not as easy to control. Plus, people seem to be idiots on them, they just whizz out in front of traffic and weave without a care in the effing world wearing no protection. Bikes are nowhere near as nimble and are easier to spot.

The law and the highway code seem to have been left behind when it comes to the scooters.  Just seems to be a free for all.
Online jackh

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #127 on: June 4, 2021, 07:28:30 pm »
Like - it seems - a few others, I'm inclined to like the idea of the e-scooters but am a bit concerned about what I'm seeing out & about.

What do you need - and need to do - in order to get up & running on one (in practice, not in theory)?  I've just used one of the car-parking meters that require you to enter your car's registration number and - though obviously not everyone who wants to use a scooter (or indeed has a driving licence) will be a car-owner - wonder if linking it to something like this would make it less accessible, less of 'a toy', and therefore quite a bit safer...?
Offline Red Berry

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #128 on: June 4, 2021, 10:36:48 pm »
Don't you need an actual driver's licence in order to use a council e-scooter anyway?  They need some form of ID to access I believe.

That said, there seems to be a fair number of privately owned ones zipping around the city. Maybe some kind of licensing system is needed? As things stand, it seems that someone with absolutely no experience or real idea of how to work one can just get one and go.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #129 on: June 4, 2021, 10:43:10 pm »
The Voi ones in town you need a DL. You take a pic of that, then your face and they OK your account. They'll sometimes request a pic of either another time you use it (normally just your face).

If it's a certain time they'll ask you to do a coordination test, I assume to make sure you've not been drinking.
Online jackh

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #130 on: June 4, 2021, 11:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  4, 2021, 10:36:48 pm
Don't you need an actual driver's licence in order to use a council e-scooter anyway?  They need some form of ID to access I believe.

That said, there seems to be a fair number of privately owned ones zipping around the city. Maybe some kind of licensing system is needed? As things stand, it seems that someone with absolutely no experience or real idea of how to work one can just get one and go.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  4, 2021, 10:43:10 pm
The Voi ones in town you need a DL. You take a pic of that, then your face and they OK your account. They'll sometimes request a pic of either another time you use it (normally just your face).

If it's a certain time they'll ask you to do a coordination test, I assume to make sure you've not been drinking.

The orange ones that are all over the place?  I feel like I've seen loads of youngsters on these.  Perhaps I'm just getting old... :-\
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #131 on: June 4, 2021, 11:34:47 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June  4, 2021, 11:33:16 pm
The orange ones that are all over the place?  I feel like I've seen loads of youngsters on these.  Perhaps I'm just getting old... :-\

Nah I do too. Not sure if there is a way around it but when I joined up it wanted my DL, and then everytime it's wanted a face pic.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #132 on: June 4, 2021, 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June  4, 2021, 11:33:16 pm
The orange ones that are all over the place?  I feel like I've seen loads of youngsters on these.  Perhaps I'm just getting old... :-\
I've seen absolutely loads of kids on them wizzing around Sefton Park. Often there are two kids on one scooter too.

There have recently been big gangs of mates all riding on the roads in convoys on the orange ones, like stag-dos on scooters.  :o
Online jackh

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #133 on: June 5, 2021, 12:05:13 am »
Hopefully there'll be a big of a concerted effort at clamping down on their misuse at some point then - send out a bit of a message.
Online jackh

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #134 on: June 5, 2021, 12:06:13 am »
Wonder what we'll get to replace them in the winter...maybe little quad-bike Pope-mobile things?
Offline rob1966

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #135 on: June 5, 2021, 07:51:48 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June  4, 2021, 12:37:35 pm
So is the problem cars or e-scooters?

Don´t get me wrong, I know young people whizz around on these things like morons. But its the flying tonnes of metal, many often controlled by slightly older morons, that do that damage  ;)

You'd have to look at each accident, but from what I am seeing locally privately owned E-scooters are being ridden on pavements and roads by children/teens where they have no right to be. They are going faster than the hire ones can and certainly faster than anyone out cycling, the kids have no idea of road safety, they whizz through red lights/across junctions, on and off pavements, they are accidents waiting to happen.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #136 on: June 5, 2021, 07:57:50 am »
Quote from: jackh on June  4, 2021, 07:28:30 pm
Like - it seems - a few others, I'm inclined to like the idea of the e-scooters but am a bit concerned about what I'm seeing out & about.

What do you need - and need to do - in order to get up & running on one (in practice, not in theory)?  I've just used one of the car-parking meters that require you to enter your car's registration number and - though obviously not everyone who wants to use a scooter (or indeed has a driving licence) will be a car-owner - wonder if linking it to something like this would make it less accessible, less of 'a toy', and therefore quite a bit safer...?

I think weirdly it'll sort itself out over time. The new toy novelty will have worn off, and the people that like them for getting about will have developed a bit more road sense (had enough near misses and arguments to ride a bit more safely).

More regulation for the hire scooters won't help, imo. I see lots of people on their own scooters too.
Offline rob1966

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #137 on: June 5, 2021, 11:10:01 am »
Dorset Police shared on FB that they had seized a scooter being ridden on the road without lights in the dark. Its capable of 34mph. Rider reported for no insurance and will be fined and get between 6 and 8 points. If you are a new driver that's your licence revoked and you have to resit your theory and take the driving test again.
Offline Zlen

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #138 on: June 5, 2021, 11:57:03 am »
These fuckers need to be factory capped at 15kph max.
I've stopped counting the number of time an asshole almost ran me over.
They can't make quick turns at speed as easily, plus they are often used by people who have no previous experience with either scooters or motorbikes.
Absolute shitshow.
Offline Medellin

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #139 on: June 5, 2021, 01:15:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2021, 11:10:01 am
Dorset Police shared on FB that they had seized a scooter being ridden on the road without lights in the dark. Its capable of 34mph. Rider reported for no insurance and will be fined and get between 6 and 8 points. If you are a new driver that's your licence revoked and you have to resit your theory and take the driving test again.

I was doing 30ish down greatie & an escooter flew past me..he must have been doing around 40mph it was that quick.
No helmet or protective gear at all.
Offline liverbloke

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #140 on: June 5, 2021, 05:24:52 pm »
a nobhead is a nobhead is a nobhead as einstein once said

so a nobhead on an e-scooter is going to be a nobhead on an e-scooter

people won't change - regulation won't stop scallies and crims and nobheads ignoring any regulations

but needing an annual licence to ride one may - scallies and crimms aside - as nobheads will still have to apply for one, which could include a test
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #141 on: June 5, 2021, 05:33:17 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  5, 2021, 05:24:52 pm
but needing an annual licence to ride one may - scallies and crimms aside - as nobheads will still have to apply for one, which could include a test

It won't though, as they'll just do a runner when asked to stop - like they do on the e-bikes now.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #142 on: June 5, 2021, 06:01:49 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  5, 2021, 05:24:52 pm
a nobhead is a nobhead is a nobhead as einstein once said

so a nobhead on an e-scooter is going to be a nobhead on an e-scooter

people won't change - regulation won't stop scallies and crims and nobheads ignoring any regulations

but needing an annual licence to ride one may - scallies and crimms aside - as nobheads will still have to apply for one, which could include a test

Dunno. I think, nobheads aside, in general using any form of transportation other than cars should be encouraged. Annual licenses, tests etc will put people off  and they'll go back to taking the car
Offline Red Berry

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #143 on: June 6, 2021, 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June  5, 2021, 11:57:03 am
These fuckers need to be factory capped at 15kph max.
I've stopped counting the number of time an asshole almost ran me over.
They can't make quick turns at speed as easily, plus they are often used by people who have no previous experience with either scooters or motorbikes.
Absolute shitshow.

Aye.  And being faster the bicycles, and capable of running at a constant speed, I reckon they're a danger even on a dedicated cycle path to regular cyclists. It's very rare I hear anybody actually use the warning bell on the bloody things.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #144 on: June 8, 2021, 04:15:40 pm »
Watched two girls deck it last night down Castle St.

Both in one scooter and said to my missus theyre gonna go, 20 seconds later they hit a curb and go flying!
Offline rob1966

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #145 on: June 8, 2021, 05:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  8, 2021, 04:15:40 pm
Watched two girls deck it last night down Castle St.

Both in one scooter and said to my missus theyre gonna go, 20 seconds later they hit a curb and go flying!

Dickheads.

Should have video'd it, £250 on YBF

Offline liverbloke

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #146 on: June 9, 2021, 09:42:30 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  6, 2021, 06:46:53 pm
Aye.  And being faster the bicycles, and capable of running at a constant speed, I reckon they're a danger even on a dedicated cycle path to regular cyclists. It's very rare I hear anybody actually use the warning bell on the bloody things.

oo - you've just given me an idea

why don't they emit a constant audible - doesn't have to be too loud - beep beep beep when travelling over the 'legal' limit

this will alert people around them and also possibly annoy the rider to the point where they lower their speed

@redbyrdz

yes i agree that anything that reduces car usage can only be a good thing but let's not forget where the power to run them and charge them comes from and the waste from that that enters the environment

and how environmentally safe are the batteries, rubber tyres and plastics used on the scooters also
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #147 on: June 9, 2021, 09:51:13 am »
Lets not try and argue they are anything but infinitely better for the environment that cars.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #148 on: June 9, 2021, 11:23:24 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  9, 2021, 09:42:30 am
oo - you've just given me an idea

why don't they emit a constant audible - doesn't have to be too loud - beep beep beep when travelling over the 'legal' limit

this will alert people around them and also possibly annoy the rider to the point where they lower their speed

Probably not a bad idea actually. Although people will find their way around it for privately owned ones.

Quote
@redbyrdz

yes i agree that anything that reduces car usage can only be a good thing but let's not forget where the power to run them and charge them comes from and the waste from that that enters the environment

Luckily it increasingly comes from renewable energy sources - and this proportion will only increase

Quote
and how environmentally safe are the batteries, rubber tyres and plastics used on the scooters also

I am not sure per scooter. But you can be sure it involves a LOT less parts then a car and most other forms of motorised transport.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #149 on: June 9, 2021, 11:34:44 am »
I do like them to be honest. I am a responsible driver so I am always subconsciously aware of what skill this thing needs to manouvre.

I hate the inbred chlamydia infested imbecile bastards who drive like a maniac endangering other road users including but not limited to carrying mothers, bicyclists, kids, groceries carrying people etc. They deserve a shot in their bum with an air pistol.

Quote from: liverbloke on June  9, 2021, 09:42:30 am
yes i agree that anything that reduces car usage can only be a good thing but let's not forget where the power to run them and charge them comes from and the waste from that that enters the environment

and how environmentally safe are the batteries, rubber tyres and plastics used on the scooters also

According to a study we did at our company on the durability of these things, the battery could be anywhere from 60% to 75% recyclable - After 10 years of battery life though.

As for the metal frame and plastics (they are thermo plastics), so they can be recycled and reworked. Atleast the ones from 3 major companies here in Munich.

Rubber? I am not sure how much.
Offline Medellin

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #150 on: June 9, 2021, 02:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  9, 2021, 09:51:13 am
Lets not try and argue they are anything but infinitely better for the environment that cars.

Absolutely.

It's not the escooters that are shite, it's the lack of infrastructure to use them properly mainly..then the dickheads who use them wrongly 'should' cause a lot less aggravation and danger..well..
Offline liverbloke

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #151 on: June 9, 2021, 03:15:27 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on June  9, 2021, 11:34:44 am

According to a study we did at our company on the durability of these things, the battery could be anywhere from 60% to 75% recyclable - After 10 years of battery life though.

As for the metal frame and plastics (they are thermo plastics), so they can be recycled and reworked. Atleast the ones from 3 major companies here in Munich.

Rubber? I am not sure how much.

cheers - that's all good to know thanks
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #152 on: June 9, 2021, 05:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on June  9, 2021, 02:47:33 pm
It's not the escooters that are shite, it's the lack of infrastructure to use them properly mainly..then the dickheads who use them wrongly 'should' cause a lot less aggravation and danger..well..

Which is absolutely the crux of the issue. Likewise for cycling. Driver-cyclist aggro is completely unnecessary when you can keep them apart. Even with cycle infrastructure some people will undoubtedly still drive around like dickheads, on both cycle paths and pavements, as they do here in Barcelona. But you still decrease this by a substantial amount and make it safer for everyone concerned.

And if this infrastructure eats into road infrastructure to some extent, then so be it. That is where politicians will have to brush off the howls of outrage from people wedded to their cars. Ultimately, if done right, the roads will be better anyway if there is less people using them, and more people using the cycle paths. And life is better for everyone when everyone can get around safely, regardless of levels of wealth, and there is actually space for kids to play in the streets again.
Offline Red Berry

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #153 on: June 10, 2021, 09:25:51 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  9, 2021, 09:42:30 am
oo - you've just given me an idea

why don't they emit a constant audible - doesn't have to be too loud - beep beep beep when travelling over the 'legal' limit

this will alert people around them and also possibly annoy the rider to the point where they lower their speed

@redbyrdz

yes i agree that anything that reduces car usage can only be a good thing but let's not forget where the power to run them and charge them comes from and the waste from that that enters the environment

and how environmentally safe are the batteries, rubber tyres and plastics used on the scooters also

That's a truly epic idea. Let the sound get louder the higher over the limit it goes too.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #154 on: June 10, 2021, 09:45:25 pm »
The pricks would prob just have their headphones in anyway and it would do nothing but annoy those around them. There is enough sound pollution as it is.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #155 on: Today at 06:12:12 pm »
Two very young lads were almost wiped out just before by a car. They were bombing it, two-up, the wrong way across the junction of Ullet Road and Croxteth Road on one of the Voi scooters.
Offline Red Berry

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:26:18 pm »
Seems like the Highway Code doesn't apply to them. Pretty much ignore one-way streets.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: e-scooters
« Reply #157 on: Today at 11:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:26:18 pm
Seems like the Highway Code doesn't apply to them. Pretty much ignore one-way streets.
I don't think some of them would recognise a copy of the Highway Code if it smacked them over the head.

I really like the scooters. They are a great idea. It's just that a minority are getting  scooter use overall a bad name.
