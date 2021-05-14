It's not the escooters that are shite, it's the lack of infrastructure to use them properly mainly..then the dickheads who use them wrongly 'should' cause a lot less aggravation and danger..well..



Which is absolutely the crux of the issue. Likewise for cycling. Driver-cyclist aggro is completely unnecessary when you can keep them apart. Even with cycle infrastructure some people will undoubtedly still drive around like dickheads, on both cycle paths and pavements, as they do here in Barcelona. But you still decrease this by a substantial amount and make it safer for everyone concerned.And if this infrastructure eats into road infrastructure to some extent, then so be it. That is where politicians will have to brush off the howls of outrage from people wedded to their cars. Ultimately, if done right, the roads will be better anyway if there is less people using them, and more people using the cycle paths. And life is better for everyone when everyone can get around safely, regardless of levels of wealth, and there is actually space for kids to play in the streets again.