I do like them to be honest. I am a responsible driver so I am always subconsciously aware of what skill this thing needs to manouvre.
I hate the inbred chlamydia infested imbecile bastards who drive like a maniac endangering other road users including but not limited to carrying mothers, bicyclists, kids, groceries carrying people etc. They deserve a shot in their bum with an air pistol.
yes i agree that anything that reduces car usage can only be a good thing but let's not forget where the power to run them and charge them comes from and the waste from that that enters the environment
and how environmentally safe are the batteries, rubber tyres and plastics used on the scooters also
According to a study we did at our company on the durability of these things, the battery could be anywhere from 60% to 75% recyclable - After 10 years of battery life though.
As for the metal frame and plastics (they are thermo plastics), so they can be recycled and reworked. Atleast the ones from 3 major companies here in Munich.
Rubber? I am not sure how much.