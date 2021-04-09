Yet another one. This time it was so serious, it made the headlines. Most aren't, and don't.Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after e-scooter 'smashes into railings'Road closures remain in place as police cordon off the areaA man was rushed to hospital after his e-scooter crashed into railings near a main road this evening.The man in his 20s is believed to have "lost control" of the e-scooter he was riding and fell off it. No other vehicle was involved.The incident happened at around 6pm today (Thursday) in Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley closed to Third Avenue.The area remained closed by police today and anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to get in touch.The black e-scooter could still be seen at the scene tonight.Witnesses reported seeing "loads" of ambulances and police cars on the road following the incident.A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: "We can confirm that emergency services are in Fazakerley following a serious RTC this evening, Thursday 8 April."At 6pm, we were called to Longmoor Lane at the junction with Third Avenue to a report of collision involving an e-scooter and railings."The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment of serious injuries. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved."Officers remain on the scene carrying out an investigation. A road closure is in place on Longmoor Lane, at the junctions with Seeds Lane and Lower Lane. Please avoid the area."Anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police @MerPolCC or (0151) 7775747 with reference 728.Longmoor Lane is closed off in both directions by a cordon between Higher Lane (Emmanuel Church) and Barlows Lane (Lidl).