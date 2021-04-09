« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: e-scooters  (Read 2549 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,718
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #80 on: April 9, 2021, 06:26:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  9, 2021, 08:51:30 am
They already exist, but the big issue is the weight of the batteries. Harley have one called the Live Wire and an American company called Lightning do the LS-218, the 218 is its top speed in MPH. The bike weighs about 40kg more than my 1999 R1 and that kind of weight does make a sports bike handle worse, but you can guarantee the Japanese factories will get the tech sorted eventually. Cost is an issue too, as you are looking at $30,000 for the LS-218, but eventually the costs should come down.

The IOM TT e bike lap record is 121mph, that was the petrol lap record in the late 80's, its about 12/13 mph slower than a petrol bike, but still very very quick.

Yeah, I thought they might have a more limited range because bikes are smaller, and the weight/size of their batteries can't be handled as easily as on a care.

Not every bike has to be a sports bike though, so a vehicle that can top out at around 100mph and has a good range before needing a recharge seems to be quite viable. As I said, I'd be happy with a battery augmented pushbike, but if the battery makes it too heavy to pedal effectively then it's not really worth it!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,405
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #81 on: April 9, 2021, 08:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  9, 2021, 06:23:04 pm
I can't really comment, as I pretty much walk everywhere most days.  It takes me 45 minutes to walk into town from where I live by Dingle Lane, I'm happy to do that most days.  I wouldn't feel safe on a scooter with a backpack of heavy shopping.  I'd probably feel overbalanced.  I'd rather walk it home, or get a bus.

As a motorcyclist I am well to aware of the spinal injuries that can be caused by landing on a backpack with a laptop in it, which is why I never wore one on the bike. Imagine the damage landing on a tin of beans at 15 mph will do.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,718
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #82 on: April 9, 2021, 08:17:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  9, 2021, 08:12:19 pm
As a motorcyclist I am well to aware of the spinal injuries that can be caused by landing on a backpack with a laptop in it, which is why I never wore one on the bike. Imagine the damage landing on a tin of beans at 15 mph will do.

I shudder to think.  I really didn't consider the details, but since you painted the picture it sounds really ugly.

My balance has never been that great and in the past I've struggled on a regular push bike.  I'd feel really vulnerable on a scooter so I'll stick to my feet.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,405
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #83 on: April 9, 2021, 08:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  9, 2021, 08:17:13 pm
I shudder to think.  I really didn't consider the details, but since you painted the picture it sounds really ugly.

My balance has never been that great and in the past I've struggled on a regular push bike.  I'd feel really vulnerable on a scooter so I'll stick to my feet.

Quite a lot of riders have blamed crashes on the backpack messing up their balance, a few also said about the backpack catching and rather than slide, they rolled and suffered broken bones. If you come off at 15mph on a wet road, you can slide a fair distance, I did it as a kid falling off a bike.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,718
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #84 on: April 9, 2021, 09:10:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  9, 2021, 08:44:06 pm
Quite a lot of riders have blamed crashes on the backpack messing up their balance, a few also said about the backpack catching and rather than slide, they rolled and suffered broken bones. If you come off at 15mph on a wet road, you can slide a fair distance, I did it as a kid falling off a bike.

Aye, and it probably doesn't take much to knock you off.  A stiff gust of wind would probably do it.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #85 on: April 10, 2021, 09:30:46 am »
Yet another one. This time it was so serious, it made the headlines. Most aren't, and don't.




Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after e-scooter 'smashes into railings'

Road closures remain in place as police cordon off the area




A man was rushed to hospital after his e-scooter crashed into railings near a main road this evening.

The man in his 20s is believed to have "lost control" of the e-scooter he was riding and fell off it. No other vehicle was involved.

The incident happened at around 6pm today (Thursday) in Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley closed to Third Avenue.

The area remained closed by police today and anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to get in touch.


The black e-scooter could still be seen at the scene tonight.

Witnesses reported seeing "loads" of ambulances and police cars on the road following the incident.

A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: "We can confirm that emergency services are in Fazakerley following a serious RTC this evening, Thursday 8 April.

"At 6pm, we were called to Longmoor Lane at the junction with Third Avenue to a report of collision involving an e-scooter and railings.

"The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment of serious injuries. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

"Officers remain on the scene carrying out an investigation. A road closure is in place on Longmoor Lane, at the junctions with Seeds Lane and Lower Lane. Please avoid the area."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police @MerPolCC or (0151) 7775747 with reference 728.

Longmoor Lane is closed off in both directions by a cordon between Higher Lane (Emmanuel Church) and Barlows Lane (Lidl).

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-rushed-hospital-serious-injuries-20348018
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #86 on: April 10, 2021, 10:02:04 am »
I guess the question is do a higher proportion of scooter riders get injured compared to bike riders? And if so its worth looking at why. Id guess a much much much less proportion wear helmets which could be an issue.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,405
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #87 on: April 10, 2021, 08:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 10, 2021, 10:02:04 am
I guess the question is do a higher proportion of scooter riders get injured compared to bike riders? And if so its worth looking at why. Id guess a much much much less proportion wear helmets which could be an issue.

I'd say so as Scooters are more likely to crash than bikes, the small wheels will be a factor in a lot of accidents, smaller wheels are very twitchy and can easily start a wobble that will cause a sudden loss of control and a crash. Lack of helmets will deffo be an issue as well, I doubt many people would even think of wearing a helmet on a scooter.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,718
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #88 on: April 10, 2021, 08:13:06 pm »
I probably mentioned it already, but a mate of mine has a work colleague who spent six months off work with a serious head injury after he let his gf persuade him into trying an e-scooter. Came off not far from Blacklers.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,258
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #89 on: April 10, 2021, 08:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 10, 2021, 10:02:04 am
I guess the question is do a higher proportion of scooter riders get injured compared to bike riders? And if so its worth looking at why. Id guess a much much much less proportion wear helmets which could be an issue.

Would be interesting to see statistics how the accidents happened. My guess is that cyclists have a much larger proportion of accidents where it is someone else fault (getting run over by a car), whilst for scooter riders a large part will be because of them losing control over the scooter. Which I'd guess would be due to the lack of experience and easy higher speeds, as well as riding on unsuitable terrain (pavement with railings, kerbs, broken flagstones etc).
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:06:04 am »
The scooters def dont go quicker than a bike.

They prob are more susceptible to bumps etc due to the smaller wheels though. But the one good thing is you can often just jump off them and youre on your feet, or put a foot down on the floor and you balance yourself.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,405
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:45:34 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:06:04 am
The scooters def dont go quicker than a bike.

They prob are more susceptible to bumps etc due to the smaller wheels though. But the one good thing is you can often just jump off them and youre on your feet, or put a foot down on the floor and you balance yourself.

I dunno, the people I see cycling tend to ride quite slowly, people who don't ride large distances tend to average 10-12 mph according to cycling websites, I'd say most people on a scooter will actually travel faster as they will just pin the throttle. I reckon a lot of people actually freeze as well when they lose control and hang on until they hit something, if you jump off at 15mph, you're going arse over tit straight away, I reckon I could hit 15mph as a teenager, I'd die trying to run that fast now.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:23:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:45:34 am
I dunno, the people I see cycling tend to ride quite slowly, people who don't ride large distances tend to average 10-12 mph according to cycling websites, I'd say most people on a scooter will actually travel faster as they will just pin the throttle. I reckon a lot of people actually freeze as well when they lose control and hang on until they hit something, if you jump off at 15mph, you're going arse over tit straight away, I reckon I could hit 15mph as a teenager, I'd die trying to run that fast now.

The scooters are limited to 10mph top speed, 5mph in identified pedestrian zones. So most people on bikes, ignoring the fact pretty much all rental bikes are now e-bikes, will likely match these speeds and exceed them in pedestrian zones.

Also I agree some will pin the throttle. A lot wont though and even a slight let off makes them drop speed really quickly. The average user of these from what Ive seen is under 30, I doubt many would have too many issues with hoping off and being able to stay on their feet.

Ive used them a number of times now, so this is from first hand knowledge of them!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,405
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:23:50 am
The scooters are limited to 10mph top speed, 5mph in identified pedestrian zones. So most people on bikes, ignoring the fact pretty much all rental bikes are now e-bikes, will likely match these speeds and exceed them in pedestrian zones.

Also I agree some will pin the throttle. A lot wont though and even a slight let off makes them drop speed really quickly. The average user of these from what Ive seen is under 30, I doubt many would have too many issues with hoping off and being able to stay on their feet.

Ive used them a number of times now, so this is from first hand knowledge of them!

According to the Lime website, the ones on trial in Manchester do 15 mph and can top out at 20mph. Not too sure about staying on your feet at those speeds, seen a few come a cropper as a lad when they'd jump off a moving bus, the drivers used to open the doors before the stops back in those days and you'd let it get to what you thought was a slow enough speed and jump, get it wrong and it bloody hurt.

A lot of people do panic though and won't let go out the throttle, plenty of YBF videos of people on small motorbikes crashing and holding the throttle wide open, I suspect a lot of crashes, such as the one in Fazakerley, will be where they have froze. Born again bikers (had a motorbike as a youth, bought one when 45-50) die a lot due to freezing going around bends and headbutting trees.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:03:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:56:19 am
According to the Lime website, the ones on trial in Manchester do 15 mph and can top out at 20mph. Not too sure about staying on your feet at those speeds, seen a few come a cropper as a lad when they'd jump off a moving bus, the drivers used to open the doors before the stops back in those days and you'd let it get to what you thought was a slow enough speed and jump, get it wrong and it bloody hurt.

These the ones being trialed in Salford? Theyre limited to 12mph max and down to 6mph in pedestrian zones.

Not suggesting all will be able to simply hop off, but plenty will at slower speeds which youre not always able to do on a bike.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,258
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:36:13 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:06:04 am
The scooters def dont go quicker than a bike.

They prob are more susceptible to bumps etc due to the smaller wheels though. But the one good thing is you can often just jump off them and youre on your feet, or put a foot down on the floor and you balance yourself.

It's easy to go fast on an escooter,  you don't have to put any effort in, unlike on a push bike. Most people that ride their bikes around town don't go fast - many have bikes that are hard to ride fast in the first place, and then they often lack any sort of maintenance. I ride my bike a lot, and yes I can go faster than the scooters easily, but most people around town don't.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 01:15:25 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:36:13 am
It's easy to go fast on an escooter,  you don't have to put any effort in, unlike on a push bike. Most people that ride their bikes around town don't go fast - many have bikes that are hard to ride fast in the first place, and then they often lack any sort of maintenance. I ride my bike a lot, and yes I can go faster than the scooters easily, but most people around town don't.

Shit loads are e-bikes though. Every rental bike is (which makes up a good proportion of those used in town) and many others have their own e-bikes which arent limited like the rental ones.

Obv the normal pedal bikes people have arent as easy to go fast on - but plenty do.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,405
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm »
The complaints about the way these are being ridden in Manchester have already started, not sure if its the Limes or twats buying them off Ebay/Amazon that are generating the complaints, but the same thread of "riding on the pavement like twats" or "riding on the road without lights".

Why are the English such utter c*nts?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 02:54:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm
The complaints about the way these are being ridden in Manchester have already started, not sure if its the Limes or twats buying them off Ebay/Amazon that are generating the complaints, but the same thread of "riding on the pavement like twats" or "riding on the road without lights".

Why are the English such utter c*nts?

The Lime ones, if they're anything like the Voi ones, will have lights built in. The front lights are pretty bright and easily seen, but I find the back ones, because they're much lower than where you'd expect to look when in a car, are easily missed. They could do with being a lot brighter I think.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,405
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 02:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:54:20 pm
The Lime ones, if they're anything like the Voi ones, will have lights built in. The front lights are pretty bright and easily seen, but I find the back ones, because they're much lower than where you'd expect to look when in a car, are easily missed. They could do with being a lot brighter I think.

Its probably the black ones then.

Just seen on the Lime website that they have pavement detection and this then restricts the scooter to 5 mph, so I reckon the problem, as usual, its arsehole private owners.

Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 03:00:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:57:33 pm
Its probably the black ones then.

Just seen on the Lime website that they have pavement detection and this then restricts the scooter to 5 mph, so I reckon the problem, as usual, its arsehole private owners.

Yeah seen plenty of the private ones without any lights at all. Not surprising, half the Deliveroo riders I see don't even bother with lights on their bikes.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm
Why are the English such utter c*nts?

It's not restricted to the English believe me!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,110
  • BAGs
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 06:47:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm
The complaints about the way these are being ridden in Manchester have already started, not sure if its the Limes or twats buying them off Ebay/Amazon that are generating the complaints, but the same thread of "riding on the pavement like twats" or "riding on the road without lights".

Why are the English such utter c*nts?
As usual in my observation, it's the North Face pricks that are giving e-scooters a bad rep. They seem to be the ones teararsing around the streets and pavements wearing all black and not using lights at night on privately owned scooters. There is no helping those types. They can and will abuse anything and everything they get their grubby paws on.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:47:38 pm
As usual in my observation, it's the North Face pricks that are giving e-scooters a bad rep. They seem to be the ones teararsing around the streets and pavements wearing all black and not using lights at night on privately owned scooters. There is no helping those types. They can and will abuse anything and everything they get their grubby paws on.

I really don't see these lot on them all that often, they're usually on ridiculously fast e-bikes (which are basically like e-motocross bikes).
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,110
  • BAGs
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm
I really don't see these lot on them all that often, they're usually on ridiculously fast e-bikes (which are basically like e-motocross bikes).
I've seen quite a few in the north end of the city. Plenty on those bikes you mentioned too. The bikes particularly annoying when they tear through Sefton Park at ridiculous speeds. I saw a few North Face rats tearing around on e-bikes the other week in Bebington too. The twats get everywhere.

If the UK ever goes full Mad Max, I'm getting a gun and
blowing every one of the fuckers off their wheels. 😁
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • i neither know nor care
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
I've seen quite a few in the north end of the city. Plenty on those bikes you mentioned too. The bikes particularly annoying when they tear through Sefton Park at ridiculous speeds. I saw a few North Face rats tearing around on e-bikes the other week in Bebington too. The twats get everywhere.

If the UK ever goes full Mad Max, I'm getting a gun and
blowing every one of the fuckers off their wheels. 😁

no need to wait for that spion lad - i'll join yer and we'll set up sniper points in local parks

bagsy first shot

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,110
  • BAGs
Re: e-scooters
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:23:41 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:27:25 pm
no need to wait for that spion lad - i'll join yer and we'll set up sniper points in local parks

bagsy first shot
I'm in. 😁
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 