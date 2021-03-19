I've never used them, but I do like them being around the city. I think they are a great idea, as are the bikes for hire.



Of course, like everything else, the whole thing depends on those using it. Look at cars, motorbikes, the internet, drinking etc... Everything can be abused, but we don't just remove it because of the minority of idiots.



I drive a lot, and although plenty of the people I see on these scooters happily go through red traffic lights, I've never actually had a near miss or any actual problem around them. Contrast that with the absolute lunatics I have to avoid every single day on the road driving vehicles like lethal weapons. Lots of those seem quite happy to ignore red traffic lights when it suits too. I actually have far more problems with Deliveroo types who teararse on pavements when I'm walking and breeze through red traffic lights at night in black clothing and no lights on their bikes. Compared to many drivers and people on bikes, the scooter crowd are pretty good. I quite like having them around in a modern city, and Liverpool is just the right size to get to see all the sights on one quite easily if you are a tourist and want to get around. It allows people to get to places they'd probably not bother with if they had to walk it.



I was the same over on Kos. I hired a mountain bike and could just pop from place to place quite easily, so got to see a lot more than I would have done if walking. In Liverpool I remember the days when many people thought the Albert Dock was too far away from Church Street to be bothered walking down there. that sounds bizarre now they are linked by Liverpool ONE, but at one time many couldn't be bothered with 'the hike' down to the dock, especially if the weather was either cold/rainy or 'too hot''. These scooters and the hire bikes really do join up parts of the city that people might otherwise miss.