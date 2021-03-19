Yeah. But - how - do - you - stop - them - riding - on - the - pavement.
There is the technology to do this .
Within a geofencing you can implement, no riding zones, no parking zones & speed limits.
A no parking zone means you cant end trip the scooter in that area . The issue is you have to have a buffer for when the scooter enters a no riding or parking zone etc . A buffer is too slow the scooter down & usually takes 30-45 seconds to stop . A scooter can actually travel quite far in that short time but you have to have it for safety otherwise if the scooter stops dead its too sudden for the rider . In New Zealand it happened with another scooter company & the rider went straight over the handlebars & broke both arms
This is where you have to be clear to councils & stakeholders & explain the buffer & that scooters will still enter the area you dont want them too but once riders get used to it stopping when they enter they will learn to mostly avoid it
From my phone I could view the GPS of every scooter & could see if it was toppled on its side, how much battery was left.
If it had been stationary for a period of time , its last 10 users , last 10 times touched by staff.
If staff had reported a mechanical or electrical fault on it so it could be picked up
I could view how many trips per minute, hour, day, week, month etc
Where they started & stopped plus heat maps of usage.
How much revenue, see trips in progress
Popular parking zones used & how many trips to & from
Look at the map to see last trip & user & awake the GPS if lost . Giving me all times used
Look at user history of rides & payments etc
Plus I could view & track the staff where they are during their shift
Thats just some of it
Like I said if this is use correctly it can be a success & have a limited impact on the people or businesses who see the negatives . Of course there are some but if you keep on top of it & areas are cleared & scooters maintained it helps