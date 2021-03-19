Yeah. But - how - do - you - stop - them - riding - on - the - pavement.



There is the technology to do this .Within a geofencing you can implement, no riding zones, no parking zones & speed limits.A no parking zone means you cant end trip the scooter in that area . The issue is you have to have a buffer for when the scooter enters a no riding or parking zone etc . A buffer is too slow the scooter down & usually takes 30-45 seconds to stop . A scooter can actually travel quite far in that short time but you have to have it for safety otherwise if the scooter stops dead its too sudden for the rider . In New Zealand it happened with another scooter company & the rider went straight over the handlebars & broke both armsThis is where you have to be clear to councils & stakeholders & explain the buffer & that scooters will still enter the area you dont want them too but once riders get used to it stopping when they enter they will learn to mostly avoid itFrom my phone I could view the GPS of every scooter & could see if it was toppled on its side, how much battery was left.If it had been stationary for a period of time , its last 10 users , last 10 times touched by staff.If staff had reported a mechanical or electrical fault on it so it could be picked upI could view how many trips per minute, hour, day, week, month etcWhere they started & stopped plus heat maps of usage.How much revenue, see trips in progressPopular parking zones used & how many trips to & fromLook at the map to see last trip & user & awake the GPS if lost . Giving me all times usedLook at user history of rides & payments etcPlus I could view & track the staff where they are during their shiftThats just some of itLike I said if this is use correctly it can be a success & have a limited impact on the people or businesses who see the negatives . Of course there are some but if you keep on top of it & areas are cleared & scooters maintained it helps