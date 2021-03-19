« previous next »
Re: e-scooters
March 19, 2021, 08:41:37 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 19, 2021, 08:18:17 pm
Er, what?

It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter, but you must have a certain bit in your driving license?
You must have motor insurance, but it is done through your rental agreement - for the privately owned scooter?

???

That makes no sense to me at all.

I like how it says, "if you're going to use a scooter illegally, you need this and this..." ;D

It must be garbled.  The provisions must relate to using a scooter legally via rental?
Re: e-scooters
March 19, 2021, 09:00:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 19, 2021, 07:50:55 pm
Pretty sure no scooters do 50, there are def bikes that do it though. See gangs of lands on them flying down the pavements and theyre basically electric motorbikes.

The Dualtron X does 55mph. The RION RE racing scooter does 80mph, but thats $6500

This one does 70kph/44mph.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/GUNAI-Electric-Scooter-Foldable-Charging/dp/B07W6YTWG8
Re: e-scooters
March 19, 2021, 10:28:52 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 19, 2021, 07:50:55 pm
See gangs of lands on them flying down the pavements

 :lmao
Re: e-scooters
March 20, 2021, 07:42:06 am
Quote from: Medellin on March 19, 2021, 07:46:07 pm
"It is against the law to use a privately owned e-scooter. If you use an e-scooter illegally:
You must have the category Q entitlement on your driving licence to use an e-scooter. A full or provisional UK licence for categories AM, A or B includes entitlement for category Q. If you have one of these licences, you can use an e-scooter.
E-scooters must have motor insurance, but you do not need to arrange this as this will be provided by your e-scooter rental operator."
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 19, 2021, 08:18:17 pm
It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter, but you must have a certain bit in your driving license?
You must have motor insurance, but it is done through your rental agreement - for the privately owned scooter?

Actually, a distinction has to be made between private-owned-private-driven and private-owned-rental-driven.

If you have a private-owned-rental-driven scooter, you have rented them from a private company. The rental company is the private owner, and you are the private renter. This company, while offering you the contract, has to sell you the insurance with it. They cant sell you the contract and then ask you to pay more for the insurance. I think it is 1 pound per rental and 15p per minute for usage there? This includes the rental cost and insurance cost. Also, these scooters are registered. So, any mischief, it's easy to identify the scooter, and by extension, the user.

If you have a private-owned-private-driven scooter, you don't have any insurance or registration. So these have to be taken care of before you are legally allowed to drive them on the public road. Registration is fairly straight forward. It's a motorised vehicle. It has to be registered. Scooter insurance usually covers two entities.
  • Third-party - Covers damages to person, property and any other form of financial loss.
  • Self-damage - Covers any self-inflicted financial loss like theft or fire.

I think that article has been poorly worded in terms of this distinction.
Re: e-scooters
March 20, 2021, 09:44:52 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 18, 2021, 07:02:09 pm
I've not had any close calls with them when walking yet, but I must nearly get hit by a bike rider at least once a day. Always on the fucking pavement and always going so fucking fast. I'll smack someone off one one day.

Pet hate of mine this, I love walking but fuck knows how many times a day some some speeding wanker on a push bike whizzes past me on the pavement. Some of these law breaking idiotics are actually wearing helmets, so if they do crash into a innocent pedestrian they will be fine!

Had loads of arguments with these pedal pushing pricks, and did twat one when he told me to fuck off. This was outside my flat on Westminster Rd, he nearly took me and me girlfriend out on a narrow pavement.

The shithouse knocked on my door a few minutes later waving a fuckin big axe type weapon, then pissed off.
Re: e-scooters
March 20, 2021, 09:46:05 am
Re: e-scooters
March 20, 2021, 10:13:16 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 19, 2021, 07:50:55 pm
See gangs of lands on them flying down the pavements.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 20, 2021, 09:46:05 am
Whats funny?
Well it's not a 'common' sight is it?  ;)

Are E-scooters safe?
Yes probably.
It's only when they get used that they become dangerous.
Re: e-scooters
March 20, 2021, 12:59:53 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March 20, 2021, 10:13:16 am
Well it's not a 'common' sight is it?  ;)

I was on about those eleccy bikes which are closer to a motorbike than they are pedal bike.
Re: e-scooters
March 20, 2021, 01:05:43 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 19, 2021, 07:50:55 pm
gangs of lands
;)

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 20, 2021, 12:59:53 pm
I was on about those eleccy bikes which are closer to a motorbike than they are pedal bike.
Yeah I know mate  :)
My post was about how safe those e-scooters are depending on who's steering them.
Re: e-scooters
March 20, 2021, 02:03:57 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on March 20, 2021, 07:42:06 am

I think that article has been poorly worded in terms of this distinction..


This.

I still can't see how you can continue the sentence: "If you use an e-scooter illegally:"
with anything other than negative consequences, eg "you will be fined", "it will be seized and destroyed", etc. The continuing sentence "you must have an entitlement in your driving license" just doesn't make sense.

Also, I do get the insurance thing with the rental companies, but how do they get around the requirement of a driving license?


(I think the government website article is supposed to say, "It is against the law to use a privately owned e-scooter, unless you have entitlement Q in your driving license and have taken out insurance for it.")
Re: e-scooters
March 20, 2021, 08:37:00 pm
I am not sure if this makes sense, but this is how we have it in Germany.

You need a basic license to drive them. Yes. But there is no police control or the company does not control if the rider/renter has a valid driving license. As long as you drive safely and responsibly, it's should be ok.

But the moment something happens; Someone gets hurt or property gets destroyed, the availability/validity of the license would determine the validity of the insurance. So if someone without a license damages property or causes some physical damage to some bystander, he would have to pay them from his pocket.

Re: e-scooters
Yesterday at 03:31:57 am
Ive previously worked for an Escooter company

I was City Operations manager & helped launch & set up here in Australia . As always a few teething problems but was a huge success making over $250,000 profits a month

Now the success of these will depend on the company there scooters technology & how its managed

Who I worked for the technology in the scooters was fantastic & the geofencing & all the safety things they could implement was great

Now as the manager Id visit the area & identify potential problems, issues & put in place safety features before the problem can arise . Now as with anything you cant be 100% perfect but if you can set things up on your geofencing beforehand & liaise with local council or stakeholders then all the better

You need to understand the city & what areas & times tick as to where to place the scooters ensuring a safe location

Now in 11 months I was there we lost 6 scooters yep only 6 never to be found again.  Again comes down to your staff working well for you , good technology, safety & placement of scooters

Plus the biggest thing of the city likes them & they did they saw the mostly positives & people didnt want to wreck them . We did get damaged ones of course but if you collect & fix quickly then people dont see the damage ones . Psychology of well these are hardly ever damaged in the publics eye


They can be a nuisance to people but you need to identify those potential areas & service them asap. Get the scooters out or tidied up etc

Re: e-scooters
Yesterday at 11:00:27 am
Yeah. But - how - do - you - stop - them - riding - on - the - pavement.  >:(
Re: e-scooters
Yesterday at 11:19:42 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 03:31:57 am
I’ve previously worked for an Escooter company

I was City Operations manager & helped launch & set up here in Australia . As always a few teething problems but was a huge success making over $250,000 profits a month

Now the success of these will depend on the company there scooters technology & how it’s managed

Who I worked for the technology in the scooters was fantastic & the geofencing & all the safety things they could implement was great

Now as the manager I’d visit the area & identify potential problems, issues & put in place safety features before the problem can arise . Now as with anything you can’t be 100% perfect but if you can set things up on your geofencing beforehand & liaise with local council or stakeholders then all the better

You need to understand the city & what areas & times tick as to where to place the scooters ensuring a safe location

Now in 11 months I was there we lost 6 scooters yep only 6 never to be found again.  Again comes down to your staff working well for you , good technology, safety & placement of scooters

Plus the biggest thing of the city likes them & they did they saw the mostly positives & people didn’t want to wreck them . We did get damaged ones of course but if you collect & fix quickly then people don’t see the damage ones . Psychology of well these are hardly ever damaged in the public’s eye


They can be a nuisance to people but you need to identify those potential areas & service them asap. Get the scooters out or tidied up etc



Interesting insight, ta.

Agree that the scooter being in good nick and not seen as rubbish helps with people looking after them. Still think thay was one of the reasons the Mobike bikes in Manchester got vandalised so much - they are just completely rubbish, slow with small wheels and low gears, impossible to feel like you're riding a proper bike. Not something people feel needs looking after. Doesn't answer the question why only in Manchester though.
Re: e-scooters
Yesterday at 02:24:30 pm
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Yesterday at 11:00:27 am
Yeah. But - how - do - you - stop - them - riding - on - the - pavement.  >:(

Re: e-scooters
Yesterday at 02:34:16 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:19:42 am
Interesting insight, ta.

Agree that the scooter being in good nick and not seen as rubbish helps with people looking after them. Still think thay was one of the reasons the Mobike bikes in Manchester got vandalised so much - they are just completely rubbish, slow with small wheels and low gears, impossible to feel like you're riding a proper bike. Not something people feel needs looking after. Doesn't answer the question why only in Manchester though.

I'd have just put that down to Mancs being scumbags.
Re: e-scooters
Today at 03:40:26 am
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Yesterday at 11:00:27 am
Yeah. But - how - do - you - stop - them - riding - on - the - pavement.  >:(



There is the technology to do this .

Within a geofencing you can implement, no riding zones, no parking zones & speed limits.

A no parking zone means you cant  end trip the scooter in that area . The issue is you have to have a buffer for when the scooter enters a no riding or parking zone etc . A buffer is too slow the scooter down & usually takes 30-45 seconds to stop . A scooter can actually travel quite far in that short time but you have to have it for safety otherwise if the scooter stops dead its too sudden for the rider . In New Zealand it happened with another scooter company & the rider went straight over the handlebars & broke both arms

This is where you have to be clear to councils & stakeholders & explain the buffer & that scooters will still enter the area you dont want them too but once riders get used to it stopping when they enter they will learn to mostly avoid it


From my phone I could view the GPS of every scooter & could see if it was toppled on its side, how much battery was left.
If it had been stationary for a period of time , its last 10 users , last 10 times touched by staff.
If staff had reported a mechanical or electrical fault on it so it could be picked up

I could view how many trips per minute, hour, day, week, month etc
Where they started & stopped plus heat maps of usage.
How much revenue, see trips in progress

Popular parking zones used & how many trips to & from
Look at the map to see last trip & user  & awake the GPS if lost . Giving me all times used

Look at user history of rides & payments etc

Plus I could view & track the staff where they are during their shift

Thats just some of it

Like I said if this is use correctly it can be a success & have a limited impact on the people or businesses who see the negatives . Of course there are some but if you keep on top of it & areas are cleared & scooters maintained it helps


