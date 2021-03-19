Ive previously worked for an Escooter company



I was City Operations manager & helped launch & set up here in Australia . As always a few teething problems but was a huge success making over $250,000 profits a month



Now the success of these will depend on the company there scooters technology & how its managed



Who I worked for the technology in the scooters was fantastic & the geofencing & all the safety things they could implement was great



Now as the manager Id visit the area & identify potential problems, issues & put in place safety features before the problem can arise . Now as with anything you cant be 100% perfect but if you can set things up on your geofencing beforehand & liaise with local council or stakeholders then all the better



You need to understand the city & what areas & times tick as to where to place the scooters ensuring a safe location



Now in 11 months I was there we lost 6 scooters yep only 6 never to be found again. Again comes down to your staff working well for you , good technology, safety & placement of scooters



Plus the biggest thing of the city likes them & they did they saw the mostly positives & people didnt want to wreck them . We did get damaged ones of course but if you collect & fix quickly then people dont see the damage ones . Psychology of well these are hardly ever damaged in the publics eye





They can be a nuisance to people but you need to identify those potential areas & service them asap. Get the scooters out or tidied up etc



