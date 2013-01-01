"It is against the law to use a privately owned e-scooter. If you use an e-scooter illegally:

You must have the category Q entitlement on your driving licence to use an e-scooter. A full or provisional UK licence for categories AM, A or B includes entitlement for category Q. If you have one of these licences, you can use an e-scooter.

E-scooters must have motor insurance, but you do not need to arrange this as this will be provided by your e-scooter rental operator."

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:18:17 pm It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter, but you must have a certain bit in your driving license?

You must have motor insurance, but it is done through your rental agreement - for the privately owned scooter?



Third-party - Covers damages to person, property and any other form of financial loss.

Self-damage - Covers any self-inflicted financial loss like theft or fire.

Actually, a distinction has to be made between private-owned-private-driven and private-owned-rental-driven.If you have a private-owned-rental-driven scooter, you have rented them from a private company. The rental company is the private owner, and you are the private renter. This company, while offering you the contract, has to sell you the insurance with it. They cant sell you the contract and then ask you to pay more for the insurance. I think it is 1 pound per rental and 15p per minute for usage there? This includes the rental cost and insurance cost. Also, these scooters are registered. So, any mischief, it's easy to identify the scooter, and by extension, the user.If you have a private-owned-private-driven scooter, you don't have any insurance or registration. So these have to be taken care of before you are legally allowed to drive them on the public road. Registration is fairly straight forward. It's a motorised vehicle. It has to be registered. Scooter insurance usually covers two entities.I think that article has been poorly worded in terms of this distinction.