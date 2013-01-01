« previous next »
Re: e-scooters
Yesterday at 08:41:37 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:18:17 pm
Er, what?

It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter, but you must have a certain bit in your driving license?
You must have motor insurance, but it is done through your rental agreement - for the privately owned scooter?

???

That makes no sense to me at all.

I like how it says, "if you're going to use a scooter illegally, you need this and this..." ;D

It must be garbled.  The provisions must relate to using a scooter legally via rental?
Re: e-scooters
Yesterday at 09:00:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:50:55 pm
Pretty sure no scooters do 50, there are def bikes that do it though. See gangs of lands on them flying down the pavements and theyre basically electric motorbikes.

The Dualtron X does 55mph. The RION RE racing scooter does 80mph, but thats $6500

This one does 70kph/44mph.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/GUNAI-Electric-Scooter-Foldable-Charging/dp/B07W6YTWG8
Re: e-scooters
Yesterday at 10:28:52 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:50:55 pm
See gangs of lands on them flying down the pavements

 :lmao
Re: e-scooters
Today at 07:42:06 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:46:07 pm
"It is against the law to use a privately owned e-scooter. If you use an e-scooter illegally:
You must have the category Q entitlement on your driving licence to use an e-scooter. A full or provisional UK licence for categories AM, A or B includes entitlement for category Q. If you have one of these licences, you can use an e-scooter.
E-scooters must have motor insurance, but you do not need to arrange this as this will be provided by your e-scooter rental operator."
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:18:17 pm
It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter, but you must have a certain bit in your driving license?
You must have motor insurance, but it is done through your rental agreement - for the privately owned scooter?

Actually, a distinction has to be made between private-owned-private-driven and private-owned-rental-driven.

If you have a private-owned-rental-driven scooter, you have rented them from a private company. The rental company is the private owner, and you are the private renter. This company, while offering you the contract, has to sell you the insurance with it. They cant sell you the contract and then ask you to pay more for the insurance. I think it is 1 pound per rental and 15p per minute for usage there? This includes the rental cost and insurance cost. Also, these scooters are registered. So, any mischief, it's easy to identify the scooter, and by extension, the user.

If you have a private-owned-private-driven scooter, you don't have any insurance or registration. So these have to be taken care of before you are legally allowed to drive them on the public road. Registration is fairly straight forward. It's a motorised vehicle. It has to be registered. Scooter insurance usually covers two entities.
  • Third-party - Covers damages to person, property and any other form of financial loss.
  • Self-damage - Covers any self-inflicted financial loss like theft or fire.

I think that article has been poorly worded in terms of this distinction.
Re: e-scooters
Today at 09:44:52 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 18, 2021, 07:02:09 pm
I've not had any close calls with them when walking yet, but I must nearly get hit by a bike rider at least once a day. Always on the fucking pavement and always going so fucking fast. I'll smack someone off one one day.

Pet hate of mine this, I love walking but fuck knows how many times a day some some speeding wanker on a push bike whizzes past me on the pavement. Some of these law breaking idiotics are actually wearing helmets, so if they do crash into a innocent pedestrian they will be fine!

Had loads of arguments with these pedal pushing pricks, and did twat one when he told me to fuck off. This was outside my flat on Westminster Rd, he nearly took me and me girlfriend out on a narrow pavement.

The shithouse knocked on my door a few minutes later waving a fuckin big axe type weapon, then pissed off.
Re: e-scooters
Today at 09:46:05 am
