Yeah they fucked me over this morning. I got the train to Central then a big announcement that there are signalling issues at Hunts Cross so the trains have been cancelled to there. Then I speak to a worker who advised me to go to Moorfields as there is a bus replacement service so I walk over and find out the trains are now back on to Hunts Cross and the other worker at Moorfields had no clue about this issue in the first place.



The blind leading the blind.