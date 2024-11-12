The Boxing Day service is a joke. They're putting on extra trains to Aintree for race-goers but all trains stop at 6pm which means that there'll be no service for the match.
Ahem
Liverpool F.C. Fixture
Due to the late kick off time for the Liverpool FC fixture, additional services (calling at selected stations) will run before and after the match. Customers should be aware that trains running after the game will be a drop off service only.
PRE-MATCH
18:11 & 18:41 Ormskirk to Sandhills calling at Maghull, Aintree, Orrell Park and Kirkdale stations.
18:28 Southport to Sandhills calling at Birkdale, Ainsdale, Formby, Blundellsands & Crosby, Waterloo and Bootle Oriel Road stations.
18:41 Headbolt Lane to Sandhills calling at Kirkby, Fazakerley and Kirkdale stations.
POST MATCH
22:45 Sandhills to Southport, drop off service only, calling at Bootle Oriel, Waterloo, Blundellsands & Crosby, Formby, Ainsdale and Birkdale stations.
22:50 Sandhills to Ormskirk, drop off service only, calling at Kirkdale, Orrell Park, Aintree and Maghull stations.
22:55 Sandhills to Headbolt Lane, drop off service only, calling at Kirkdale, Fazakerley and Kirkby.
Full timetables are available below or you can use the journey planner to check train times.https://www.merseyrail.org/journey-planning/plan-your-journey/christmas-service-information/https://www.realtimetrains.co.uk/search/detailed/gb-nr:SDL/2024-12-26/1806-0005?stp=WVS&show=all&order=wtt