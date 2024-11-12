« previous next »
Offline The holly and the jillc

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #800 on: November 12, 2024, 04:16:47 pm »
Merseyrail are a disgrace at the moment. Cancelling trains with no warning. Then you make special arrangements get to the station and find out that train has also been cancelled. Absolute shit show, coming home on the bus instead.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #801 on: November 13, 2024, 10:06:41 am »
Yeah they fucked me over this morning. I got the train to Central then a big announcement that there are signalling issues at Hunts Cross so the trains have been cancelled to there. Then I speak to a worker who advised me to go to Moorfields as there is a bus replacement service so I walk over and find out the trains are now back on to Hunts Cross and the other worker at Moorfields had no clue about this issue in the first place.

The blind leading the blind.
Offline The holly and the jillc

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #802 on: November 13, 2024, 11:31:20 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 13, 2024, 10:06:41 am
Yeah they fucked me over this morning. I got the train to Central then a big announcement that there are signalling issues at Hunts Cross so the trains have been cancelled to there. Then I speak to a worker who advised me to go to Moorfields as there is a bus replacement service so I walk over and find out the trains are now back on to Hunts Cross and the other worker at Moorfields had no clue about this issue in the first place.

The blind leading the blind.

Pathetic isn't it. We were told there weren't enough buses to organise a bus replacement service yesterday so I ended up having to get the bus home. It takes so much longer as it seems to drop everywhere.
Offline timmit

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #803 on: December 5, 2024, 02:56:54 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on November 13, 2024, 11:31:20 am
Pathetic isn't it. We were told there weren't enough buses to organise a bus replacement service yesterday so I ended up having to get the bus home. It takes so much longer as it seems to drop everywhere.

Not sure what they can't do if they can't get hold of buses?
Offline Statto Red

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #804 on: December 5, 2024, 03:02:14 pm »
Quote from: timmit on December  5, 2024, 02:56:54 pm
Not sure what they can't do if they can't get hold of buses?

Plus on a weekday a lot of buses will be on school work too, its not like engineering works were they can plan ahead & book replacement buses appropriately.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #805 on: December 5, 2024, 07:10:06 pm »
No late evening trains this year which they usually put on in the Friday/Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas
Offline John_P

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #806 on: December 5, 2024, 09:58:38 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  5, 2024, 07:10:06 pm
No late evening trains this year which they usually put on in the Friday/Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas

Always annoyed me as they'd have them running to Southport and over to the Wirral. But not ones going to the south of Liverpool.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #807 on: December 5, 2024, 10:40:07 pm »
Quote from: John_P on December  5, 2024, 09:58:38 pm
Always annoyed me as they'd have them running to Southport and over to the Wirral. But not ones going to the south of Liverpool.

Oh south Liverpool are always fucked over by merseyrail.

They still haven't returned the Southport to Hunts cross service yet and I know they say they are 'Training drivers on the new trains'. But all I'm hearing is 'We are testing making the hunts cross to Ormskirk permanent'

Brunswick station steps are still closed off with no word on when they are fixed
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #808 on: December 5, 2024, 10:42:28 pm »
https://www.merseyrail.org/journey-planning/plan-your-journey/evening-cancellations-hunts-cross-line/

Ahead of the roll out of further 8-car trains onto the Hunts Cross line, Merseyrail will be undertaking essential testing in partnership with Stadler and LCRCA.

This will mean that on Monday 9, Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 December there will be no trains running on the Hunts Cross line after 21:00. A rail replacement bus will be running between Hunts Cross and Moorfields calling at all stations with the exception of Liverpool Central.
Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #809 on: December 6, 2024, 09:09:49 am »
Once again minor disruption on the Chester line due to flooding at Hooton. Not that minor if youre late for work or train connection.

Regular occurrence now.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 03:26:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  5, 2024, 07:10:06 pm
No late evening trains this year which they usually put on in the Friday/Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas
The Boxing Day service is a joke. They're putting on extra trains to Aintree for race-goers but all trains stop at 6pm which means that there'll be no service for the match.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #811 on: Today at 01:05:44 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:26:33 pm
The Boxing Day service is a joke. They're putting on extra trains to Aintree for race-goers but all trains stop at 6pm which means that there'll be no service for the match.

Ahem

Liverpool F.C. Fixture

Due to the late kick off time for the Liverpool FC fixture, additional services (calling at selected stations) will run before and after the match. Customers should be aware that trains running after the game will be a drop off service only.

PRE-MATCH

18:11 & 18:41 Ormskirk to Sandhills calling at Maghull, Aintree, Orrell Park and Kirkdale stations.
18:28 Southport to Sandhills calling at Birkdale, Ainsdale, Formby, Blundellsands & Crosby, Waterloo and Bootle Oriel Road stations.
18:41 Headbolt Lane to Sandhills calling at Kirkby, Fazakerley and Kirkdale stations.
POST MATCH

22:45 Sandhills to Southport, drop off service only, calling at Bootle Oriel, Waterloo, Blundellsands & Crosby, Formby, Ainsdale and Birkdale stations.
22:50 Sandhills to Ormskirk, drop off service only, calling at Kirkdale, Orrell Park, Aintree and Maghull stations.
22:55 Sandhills to Headbolt Lane, drop off service only, calling at Kirkdale, Fazakerley and Kirkby.
Full timetables are available below or you can use the journey planner to check train times.

https://www.merseyrail.org/journey-planning/plan-your-journey/christmas-service-information/

https://www.realtimetrains.co.uk/search/detailed/gb-nr:SDL/2024-12-26/1806-0005?stp=WVS&show=all&order=wtt
