What's the deal with Merseyrail not accepting electronic tickets purchased via, e.g. Trainline?



Yeah you have to get the ticket physically printed off at the station which is mad, even if it's just say going from Aigburth to Central then getting a train out the city from Lime Street.Not sure if it's true but I heard that if the ticket doesn't get printed out then Merseyrail don't get the ticket monies.The whole system is amazingly antiquated, I get a trio for work (and going the match) and that's still a card pass with your photo on it. They were talking about phasing them out over a decade ago now.