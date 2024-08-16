« previous next »
Do eight car trains run on the Wirral outside of the Chester line? Did they run six car services with the old trains at peak times?

I remember them using 6 car services many years ago, more recently not so much.
The 507 is having a farewell tour. And Ive never seen as clean a train as that pictured.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1w78g12lpxo
The 507 is having a farewell tour. And Ive never seen as clean a train as that pictured.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1w78g12lpxo

Unfortunately the tour on 15th September is now fully booked, i would have booked a place had i known about it earlier.  :(
https://www.branchline.uk/fixture.php 
Waiting for the train to Hunts Cross today in Moorfields and saw an 8 carriage train for the first time. Filled the entire tunnel.
The 507 is having a farewell tour. And Ive never seen as clean a train as that pictured.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1w78g12lpxo

the 507s/8s always looked grubby when compared to their contemporaries down south like the older 313s. 
Timetables all change from Monday.

Southport train terminates at Central with the Ormskirk train going to Hunts Cross.

To do with the final roll out of the 8 carriage trains.

Will have to remember all the new times now! Haha first world problem I know!
Yet more signalling problems on the Wirral Line!

https://www.wirralglobe.co.uk/news/24544746.wirral-train-line-services-disrupted-due-signalling-issues/

Apparently due to a fire, a mate was caught up in it earlier on, trains are back to normal now.
Looks like one of their trains ran out of battery last night between Kirkdale and Ormskirk and they have absolutely no idea how to move it.

Line will be blocked until at least 3
Looks like one of their trains ran out of battery last night between Kirkdale and Ormskirk and they have absolutely no idea how to move it.

Line will be blocked until at least 3

According to someone on RailUK forums, it was a Network Rail unit with a seized axle that caused the issues not a 777, looking at traksy the unit has now been moved.

https://traksy.uk/live/M+40+BOOTLNS+-8
According to someone on RailUK forums, it was a Network Rail unit with a seized axle that caused the issues not a 777, looking at traksy the unit has now been moved.

https://traksy.uk/live/M+40+BOOTLNS+-8

Yeah, battery shouldn't be an issue on that stretch of track as it's third rail. There's only the Headbolt Lane stretch that's unelectrified.
What's the deal with Merseyrail not accepting electronic tickets purchased via, e.g. Trainline?
What's the deal with Merseyrail not accepting electronic tickets purchased via, e.g. Trainline?

Yeah you have to get the ticket physically printed off at the station which is mad, even if it's just say going from Aigburth to Central then getting a train out the city from Lime Street.

Not sure if it's true but I heard that if the ticket doesn't get printed out then Merseyrail don't get the ticket monies.

The whole system is amazingly antiquated, I get a trio for work (and going the match) and that's still a card pass with your photo on it. They were talking about phasing them out over a decade ago now.
The fabled Moorfields entrance escalators wont now be finished until after May 2025...

The parts needed to refurbish them are no longer made and the company they asked in America to make the parts and the American company are struggling to make them....

Plus the roof over the escalators in leaking and will need to be fixed as well
The fabled Moorfields entrance escalators wont now be finished until after May 2025...
Hopefully the ones from the Wirral Line platform are back in action. The steps are very tall and they seem to go on for ever. I presume that the member of station staff who stands at the top of said escalator laughing at breathless passengers is there in case of coronaries  ::)
Hopefully the ones from the Wirral Line platform are back in action. The steps are very tall and they seem to go on for ever. I presume that the member of station staff who stands at the top of said escalator laughing at breathless passengers is there in case of coronaries  ::)

I was most insulted a few weeks ago when the one at the bottom suggested I use the lift.
What's the deal with Merseyrail not accepting electronic tickets purchased via, e.g. Trainline?

People need to stop using the Trainline. It's provides absolutely no benefit and you get charged a booking fee on every ticket. Any of the rail operator apps charge the same price and do things like split ticketing now too.
