Still more a 'believe it when I see it' feeling about it.



Getting a few more people to the Baltic Market on the weekends is always nice for the area. But would like a few of the other stations to be given a bit of a facelift first.



I mean the escalator outside Moorfields is still broken (yes I know Merseytravel are blaming the council and the council are blaming Merseytravel). 12 weeks to make the toilets in Liverpool Central slightly better. Lifts on every line broken, trains breaking down and you still cant buy tickets online without getting a station to print them for you.



Just feels like the money could be better spent



We have always had grand designs for the Merseyrail network. A whole retail village in the Lewis' building at Central springs to mind. Always seems to come up short