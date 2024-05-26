i'm still not sure what the plan is around Central Station. I don't see how they can bring the High level station back into being, as the Northern Line occupies the space with twin tracks where once there was three. You can't just put a third railway track back down there. There's a suggestion of using the Wapping Tunnel and having trains go via Edge Hill. The Northern Line and Wapping Tunnels intersect roughly by the Black-E and Chinese Arch, so I'm presuming some kind of link tunnel would need to be cut between the two? What type of trains would run on this line, if they're going via Central Station low level? Diesel? Or battery powered 777s?



The proposed tunnel between Lime Street and Central seems to be just for pedestrians, yes?