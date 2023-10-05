Given how small the Merseyrail network is, & how busy it is [particularly over the core] it's not a surprise it's taking time to test all the units before they can enter service, & i'm not sure if all the 777s have been delivered yet either.



Remember, the row with the unions mostly over the use of guards was only settled back in January [the 777s should have entered service 2019/20], the original plan for the 777s was they were going to be driver only operated, so the unions protested over that decision.



I remember them showing off one of the new trains a couple years back at Birkenhead North, and the rep confidently assured me the plan was to first bring the 777s into service on the Wirral Line in one fell and not this piecemeal bs. They were either just straight up lying or just plain useless.I think the hourly Headbolt Lane service must be because they only have one BEMU in service. There are several battery trains up in Southport, but they must not have been run in yet, and that stretch of track from Kirkby is unelectrified