« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Merseyrail - now with added 777  (Read 36757 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,446
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #560 on: October 5, 2023, 03:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  5, 2023, 10:15:11 am
The new trains need to be run in before they can be handed over, they have to do 500 miles on the network; plus driver training, plus keeping the network running.

There's not enough room on the network to keep both sets of trains. I guess they're in a rotational cycle - new trains are delivered, placed on sidings; new trains that have been run in go live on the network,  and old stock is then scrapped.  Then new trains are brought up, and the stored trains start being run in - the cycle begins again.

It's frustratingly slow, so it's little wonder they're leaving Southport-Hunts Cross till last. They will want as many new trains and drivers ready to go as possible.

I can't believe this was the original plan. That said, the PR department is clearly full of shit.

Given how small the Merseyrail network is, & how busy it is [particularly over the core] it's not a surprise it's taking time to test all the units before they can enter service, & i'm not sure if all the 777s have been delivered yet either.

Remember, the row with the unions mostly over the use of guards was only settled back in January [the 777s should have entered service 2019/20], the original plan for the 777s was they were going to be driver only operated, so the unions protested over that decision.
Logged
#Sausages

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,443
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #561 on: October 5, 2023, 06:25:59 pm »
I was back on the old ones today, feels like we only get the chance to ride on the new ones once a week.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,494
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #562 on: October 6, 2023, 08:30:25 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October  5, 2023, 03:53:44 pm
Given how small the Merseyrail network is, & how busy it is [particularly over the core] it's not a surprise it's taking time to test all the units before they can enter service, & i'm not sure if all the 777s have been delivered yet either.

Remember, the row with the unions mostly over the use of guards was only settled back in January [the 777s should have entered service 2019/20], the original plan for the 777s was they were going to be driver only operated, so the unions protested over that decision.

I remember them showing off one of the new trains a couple years back at Birkenhead North, and the rep confidently assured me the plan was to first bring the 777s into service on the Wirral Line in one fell and not this piecemeal bs. They were either just straight up lying or just plain useless.  :D

I think the hourly Headbolt Lane service must be because they only have one BEMU in service. There are several battery trains up in Southport, but they must not have been run in yet, and that stretch of track from Kirkby is unelectrified
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,494
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #563 on: October 7, 2023, 02:06:05 pm »
Just watching a random Merseyrail vlog on YT. I didn't even know the 777s were running on the Ellesmere Port line. :o
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,446
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #564 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Headbolt Lane station has 3 platforms, P1 & P2 are for Merseyrail, P3 for Northern to Wigan & Manchester, when the service returns to every 15 minutes, & because of the single track section through Kirkby [i don't know why that wasn't doubled too] trains departing for Liverpool will have to wait until after a train arrives in from Liverpool [like what they do at Southport], trains will have something like around a 20 minute layover at Headbolt Lane.

Also, P3 has a different platform construction, this is if or when Merseyrail extends the service to Wigan, P3 can be removed, trains will then use P1 & P2 as through platforms.
Logged
#Sausages

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  7, 2023, 02:06:05 pm
Just watching a random Merseyrail vlog on YT. I didn't even know the 777s were running on the Ellesmere Port line. :o

a few of the new trains where parked up at Rock Ferry Yesterday.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,905
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #566 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:18:46 pm
Headbolt Lane station has 3 platforms, P1 & P2 are for Merseyrail, P3 for Northern to Wigan & Manchester, when the service returns to every 15 minutes, & because of the single track section through Kirkby [i don't know why that wasn't doubled too] trains departing for Liverpool will have to wait until after a train arrives in from Liverpool [like what they do at Southport], trains will have something like around a 20 minute layover at Headbolt Lane.

Also, P3 has a different platform construction, this is if or when Merseyrail extends the service to Wigan, P3 can be removed, trains will then use P1 & P2 as through platforms.

I used to play on the tracks as a kid and I'm pretty certain that the whole section of track from Kirkby to the points at Fazakerley runs right in the middle of the old track bed, I don't think the bridge over the M57 is actually wide enough for two tracks, I'm 99% sure its a dead narrow, single track bridge.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,494
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #567 on: Today at 04:48:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:39:49 pm
I used to play on the tracks as a kid and I'm pretty certain that the whole section of track from Kirkby to the points at Fazakerley runs right in the middle of the old track bed, I don't think the bridge over the M57 is actually wide enough for two tracks, I'm 99% sure its a dead narrow, single track bridge.

I just checked it out on googlemap and yeah, the bridge does look just a wee bit narrow for two tracks. Would perhaps need a second bridge running parallel. It's quite feasible, and may be done in the future, but it would have involved closing Kirkby station - probably for several months.

Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 03:01:18 pm
a few of the new trains where parked up at Rock Ferry Yesterday.

Yeah. I'd just not seen anything to suggest they were running on anything other than the New Brighton and West Kirby lines over on the Wirral.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 