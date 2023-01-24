« previous next »
Author Topic: Merseyrail  (Read 27185 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #440 on: January 24, 2023, 02:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 24, 2023, 12:46:12 pm
Guess their doing Kirkby first in case any faults develop, so they can get back to Kirkdale depot pretty quickly.

Kirkby is the shortest route, so you're likely on the right lines. I can't remember where I saw it, but I think they're only using seven of the new trains.
Logged
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #441 on: January 28, 2023, 01:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  7, 2022, 09:38:59 pm
I'd already arranged to meet people, so I couldn't really cancel. ;D

Here's a couple more vids. The train in question is 508140. Looks like its engine was nearing its hours' limit; presumably it would have needed an overhaul after that point, which of course wouldn't be cost effective. Plus they found a floor defect so decided to pull it from service early.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3GC7Lsro_EE&amp;ab_channel=merseysidepalatines1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3GC7Lsro_EE&amp;ab_channel=merseysidepalatines1</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMVShueUYQY&amp;ab_channel=DestinationTrainsPlanes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMVShueUYQY&amp;ab_channel=DestinationTrainsPlanes</a>

EDIT: Actually I've just noticed something odd - this particular train appears to be silver/yellow on one side, but all yellow on the other. You can clearly see it on the first video. I didn't realise any of the trains were half and half like this.

Amazing to think that the Class 37 is still in service after over 60 years! It was my favourite loco for a bit after I bought a second hand model of one from Hattons when they were in Smithdown Road years ago. I then went onto Deltics and I remember seeing one 'Tulyar'? hauling a Transpennine express in the mid 80s, shortly after they were removed from service. After that and probably still my favourite is the class 56, they were quite rare in the North West back in the 80s. As a kid I recall peddling out to Warrington Arpley to watch them hauling MGR coal hopper wagons from the Yorkshire coal fields to the Fiddlers Ferry power station and returning empty.
Logged
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #442 on: January 28, 2023, 02:16:53 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 19, 2023, 12:50:36 pm
it's amazing the new train sets with the lights, noise and smoke etc - didn't know about that until i watched a hornby series on one of the freeview channels

and trucks lorries etc are awesome - especially when you see one of those 'abnormal' loads which takes up 2 lanes and has loads of cars and flashing lights etc

see - told you i was a sad nerd - but a happy one all the same  :wave

During lock down I cleared out my loft and found a load of old Hornby model trains from childhood. I'd read about the new digital systems and studied how to convert old locos to the new system. I converted a couple with decoders and also fitted led lighting using fibre optics, plus detailed and serviced them before selling them on. I then bought a few more from Ebay and did the same making a modest profit. I'm a trained Electronics Engineer but its all bloody software nowadays and it was really to get the soldering iron out and work with hardware again. Very satisfying projects which give you a good sense of accomplishment and quite therapeutic in what were quite tough times.

I was amazed how healthy the second hand model railway market was, I had a model of an APT from about 1982, I kept it original and it went for over £180. The other items from my loft that I did really well with was, to my great surprise a load of CB radio equipment, I advertised it on Facebook and people came from far and wide to pay good money for it. On the other hand I had loads of Liverpool programmes from the 80s which I though would do really well but I struggled with them and got about £45 for over a hundred of them - probably less than I paid for them in the first place!
 ;D
Logged
Offline Red Beret

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #443 on: February 2, 2023, 01:09:36 pm »
Liverpool Central due to close, Feb 26th to March 1st for upgrades, re 777 introduction:

https://www.railadvent.co.uk/2023/02/liverpool-central-station-to-close-temporarily-as-work-starts-to-accomodate-8-car-class-777s.html

Affects Northern Line only, services expected to return to normal on March 2nd.
Logged
Offline jillc

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #444 on: February 3, 2023, 06:21:48 pm »
Not sure what was going on at Hamilton Square at 3.45 but a fire engine outside with people rushing in, decided to get the bus instead.
Logged
Offline Red Beret

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #445 on: February 3, 2023, 06:36:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  3, 2023, 06:21:48 pm
Not sure what was going on at Hamilton Square at 3.45 but a fire engine outside with people rushing in, decided to get the bus instead.

I came through about an hour later coming back from West Kirby and it was fine. A power surge had knocked out all the escalators at Lime Street though. Bloody hell that was a tough climb. ;D

On a related note, I noticed there's lots of brand new sleepers and other equipment stowed in the tunnel coming into Hamilton Square for Liverpool bound trains. I'm assuming they're going to be doing some upgrades ready for the new trains, but that likely means the station will be closing at some point in the next few months.

PS: the ticket office at St Michael's is shut. Looks like they're reconfiguring the layout.
Logged
Offline Statto Red

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #446 on: February 3, 2023, 06:39:14 pm »
Due to a power surge some services on the Northern Line are delayed or cancelled
A power surge on the network has caused significant disruption to services on Merseyrails Northern line. We are still experiencing issues following the incident.

Southport and Ormskirk are currently starting and terminating at Sandhills.

Shuttle service running between Rice Lane and Kirkby.

There are no Northern line services to or from Liverpool Central currently.

Passengers travelling between Liverpool city centre and Liverpool South Parkway can use their Merseyrail tickets on Transport for Wales services from Liverpool Lime Street.

Rail replacement buses are operation from Moorfields and Sandhills and Sandhills and Hunts Cross.

All Wirral line services are running as scheduled.

Passengers are advised to check the Service Update page (using the link above) or our Twitter feed @merseyrail before travelling.

We apologise to all of our passengers who are affected by this disruption, we are working hard with Network Rail to restore services as soon as possible.
« Last Edit: February 3, 2023, 06:40:49 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
Offline Red Beret

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #447 on: February 3, 2023, 06:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February  3, 2023, 06:39:14 pm
Merseyrail has had a power surge, that's affected the Northern Line.

Scottish Power the attendant told me. They didn't seem to be in a rush to try and fix it. I told them to switch suppliers. :P
Logged
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #448 on: February 16, 2023, 06:07:49 pm »
Any chance these c*nts can tell us what time Kirkby train they are leaving out on the timetable instead of changing it every hour?

Ta.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #449 on: February 19, 2023, 08:05:59 pm »
Another 508 departs for the scrapyard...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LY2Kn3sPc3o&amp;ab_channel=CW" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LY2Kn3sPc3o&amp;ab_channel=CW</a>
Logged
Offline Statto Red

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #450 on: February 19, 2023, 08:17:21 pm »
Apparently their is another diagram for the new 777 on the Kirkby line from tomorrow.
Logged
Offline Red Beret

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #451 on: February 19, 2023, 09:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 19, 2023, 08:17:21 pm
Apparently their is another diagram for the new 777 on the Kirkby line from tomorrow.

Diagram? ???
Logged
Offline Statto Red

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #452 on: February 19, 2023, 11:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 19, 2023, 09:00:13 pm
Diagram? ???

That's what they call it in railway speak, when they allocate a train to a schedule.
Logged
Offline liverbloke

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 08:19:35 am »
hey guys a couple of questions for you:

are they running the new trains on the southport line yet?

and if so then are they still running the old and the new trains together?

and if so do we know if the new ones are on a set timetable (so i can make sure when i take my uncle out he travels on a new one)?

cheers
Logged
Offline courty61

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 08:24:21 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:19:35 am
hey guys a couple of questions for you:

are they running the new trains on the southport line yet?

and if so then are they still running the old and the new trains together?

and if so do we know if the new ones are on a set timetable (so i can make sure when i take my uncle out he travels on a new one)?

cheers

Nope. Not on the Southport line yet. Think it'll be the last line to get them.

Unsure whether they run both, sure they will do though
Logged
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 08:24:57 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:19:35 am
hey guys a couple of questions for you:

are they running the new trains on the southport line yet?

and if so then are they still running the old and the new trains together?

and if so do we know if the new ones are on a set timetable (so i can make sure when i take my uncle out he travels on a new one)?

cheers

They will be running the new trains on the Southport line. Unfortunately, the Southport line will be the very last line to get the new trains on the network. Which means the trains wont be seen on that line until Early to mid 2024.

But when they do eventually start rolling it out, it should be a 15 minute service Monday to Saturday and a 30 minute service on a Sunday
Logged

Offline liverbloke

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 08:35:46 am »
cheers guys - thanks for the speedy replies

i guess it's a trip on the kirkby line for him then
Logged
Offline Statto Red

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 08:37:52 am »
Southport will be the last line to get them, the roll out is expected to be.
Ormskirk
Wirral
Southport

 The new trains have to be tested first after being delivered to Kirkdale TMD, they have to go through fault free testing before entering service [think it's 500 miles of fault free testing], when you think how many trains are being delivered, the network itself isn't that big, in terms of mileage, it is going to take time, so not sure how long the full roll out is going to take.

Kirkby is first line to have them, mostly as it's the shortest line & it's not far to Kirkdale TMD, if any faults develop in service.

Most faults can be found in testing, but others [like any issues with the doors] can only be found when in service.

 
Logged
Offline liverbloke

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 08:45:07 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:37:52 am
Southport will be the last line to get them, the roll out is expected to be.
Ormskirk
Wirral
Southport

 The new trains have to be tested first after being delivered to Kirkdale TMD, they have to go through fault free testing before entering service [think it's 500 miles of fault free testing], when you think how many trains are being delivered, the network itself isn't that big, in terms of mileage, it is going to take time, so not sure how long the full roll out is going to take.

Kirkby is first line to have them, mostly as it's the shortest line & it's not far to Kirkdale TMD, if any faults develop in service.

Most faults can be found in testing, but others [like any issues with the doors] can only be found when in service.

 :thumbup
Logged
Offline Red Beret

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 06:10:47 pm »
From what I've heard, the new trains haven't even fully displaced the old ones on the Kirkby route. Makes me feel that they just shoved some into service as a PR stunt to shut people up complaining about where they were.  ;D
Logged
Offline Statto Red

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #460 on: Today at 12:52:13 am »
I don't think it was a PR stunt to shut people up, but yep i think theirs now 2 of the new 777 units out on Kirkby route & given that's a 45 minute turn around, still one of the old 507/508s needed.

I think Merseyrail wanted to roll out the 777s as soon as they were ready for passenger service, they should have started service 3 years ago, but delays with the unions, mostly over the use of guards, then covid hit, has caused the delays.

 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:19 am by Statto Red »
Logged
