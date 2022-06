The police don't check tickets. It's the 'bylaw enforcement Officers'.



The current guards don't check tickets because they need phones to be able to check the smart card railpasses. And after what happened a couple of months ago I doubt we'll see any merseyrail staff with phones again.



The arguement of merseyrail has always been long the lines of where Newcastle are with their metro or the London underground. They don't have guards and the driver controls the doors and the responsibility of closing them and leaving the station falls exclusively to them.



The arguement will soon become fully automated trains with no driver.



My opinion is that I don't believe that for Liverpool that is safe. You need a guard on the train to ensure passenger safety. Lot of fairly remote stations and long pieces of track where alot can go wrong (large sections of the Southport line and Wirral line around hooton).



Merseyrail have too much modernising to do before they even start talking about their guards and staff.



Ticketing, platform safety and security, large footfall stations not able to handle crowds like the grand national.



Fiddling punctuality figures with semi fast services to prevent their compensation system to kick in (only ever had 1 successful compensation claim come in) is a huge bugbear of mine