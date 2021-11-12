Any idea what that is all about and why its required? In 2009, we went to Barcelona as a 1st anni gift off the wife and flying back, you could tell the plane was brand new. Gets over Toulouse and the pilot comes on and says, for those interested, if you can look to your right you will see the Airbus factory where this plane flew out of 2 weeks ago. If they can get a plane in the air so quickly (I know they test fly them for a bit) why so long on a train doing 10-15 mile runs (Kirkby to Hunts Cross must be no more than that?)



Quote

The depot has been the base for test running so far: Nos 777008 and 777010 have predominantly been used for testing, which has taken place at night on the Merseyrail network. Stephen Catterall, Head of Production at Kirkdale, says this was soon due to change to fault-free running in mixed traffic. The first four units must undergo 1,500 miles of fault-free running prior to acceptance, the next four 1,000 miles, and the remainder of the fleet 500 miles. While Covid has presented challenges, Mr Catterall says it has enabled Stadlers UK team to play a more prominent role in the testing programme and build experience with the new fleet.



https://www.modernrailways.com/article/777-testing-ramps

I've honestly no idea mate. I'm only going on what the guy on the train told me when I took a peak at the one at Birkenhead North.Maybe planes go through far more rigorous testing of individual parts during construction and assembly, and also, as they're at a stage where they mass produce the aircraft, with precious little deviation from vehicle to vehicle, such rigorous flight testing is not considered necessary by this point? All that sort of work will have been done at the developmental stage with prototypes, test types, and early production models.The 777 is a limited production, effectively custom built machine, specifically for the Merseyrail network. That said, the manufacturing techniques are pretty standard, and the basic chassis of the train is in widespread use all over Europe. I imagine there's EU regulations in play to ensure reliability, checking parts' wear, etc, but I'm honestly just guessing. 😅Maybe I'll try a Google searchEdit: success!The guy I spoke to didn't mention this! Also, it seems the trains are far more unique in design and construction than wikipedia had left me to believe!