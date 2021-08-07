« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Merseyrail  (Read 4598 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,463
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #80 on: August 7, 2021, 06:45:36 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 16, 2021, 11:11:25 pm
It's interesting how Arriva Trains Wales just picked up some surplus London Tube trains for the Bidston-Wrexham run.  I think they're diesel/electric, but if Merseyrail want to integrate the service, they'll need more than seven units. 

They only have 52 units (I thought it was 58), so they'll need to pick up that option on the extra 60 if they want to get to Preston, Skem, Wigan, Wrexham, and provide an alternative route to Southport. Some stretches of those routes will have overhead wires, but it will probably be a case of laying unelectrified track.

Don't know why they mention the Baltic though, as that's on the third rail network.

It's not Arriva Trains Wales anymore, the franchise went to KeolisAmey rebranded as Transport For Wales a couple of years ago, but yep i've seen the ex tube train in the sidings at Birkenhead North depot, they're ex tube D stock, used on the sub surface lines on the tube network, rebuilt as class 230 diesel electric multiple unit or battery EMU, more here
 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Rail_Class_230
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,536
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #81 on: August 7, 2021, 09:24:54 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on August  6, 2021, 10:36:30 pm
Here's another little trip down memory lane for the old Class 503 trains. It's great to see some film of their interiors, something I thought I'd never ever see.  It's even odder seeing them next to the then brand new 508s. :)

You might want to mute the sound though, as there's a constant "film camera clacking" sound in the background and it's fucking annoying. ;D

EDIT: just to clarify, the first four minutes of the video deal with the 503s, then it's some horse drawn buses, then about eight minutes in you see some 503s again, but this time in their original livery.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ih-lUuOGL0A&amp;t=5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ih-lUuOGL0A&amp;t=5s</a>

Found this. https://theisleofthanetnews.com/2018/05/30/last-surviving-mersey-rail-class-503-train-arrives-at-locomotive-storage-in-margate/ Can't find any info on how the restoration is going though
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #82 on: August 7, 2021, 08:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August  7, 2021, 06:45:36 am
It's not Arriva Trains Wales anymore, the franchise went to KeolisAmey rebranded as Transport For Wales a couple of years ago, but yep i've seen the ex tube train in the sidings at Birkenhead North depot, they're ex tube D stock, used on the sub surface lines on the tube network, rebuilt as class 230 diesel electric multiple unit or battery EMU, more here
 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Rail_Class_230

Ah yes of course, my bad. The new trains look quite sleek. As I understand it, they'll be using their diesel engines seeing as the line is, of course, not electrified?

Quote from: rob1966 on August  7, 2021, 09:24:54 am
Found this. https://theisleofthanetnews.com/2018/05/30/last-surviving-mersey-rail-class-503-train-arrives-at-locomotive-storage-in-margate/ Can't find any info on how the restoration is going though

Yeah mate.  I've ploughed through the Wiki entry a few times.  I believe the train was in Coventry for a bit before being transferred into storage?  I don't think it's in the process of being restored though.

It's amazing to think that the first EMUs to run through the Mersey Rail Tunnel were actually American built, and were superseded by the 503s. The new 777s are only the fourth type of EMU to run on the network in 118 years of electrification.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mersey_Railway_electric_units
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #83 on: August 18, 2021, 01:40:33 am »
Another video of the new 777s. Not very long, but relatively recent.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S0-JP3fmcK8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S0-JP3fmcK8</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #84 on: September 2, 2021, 04:22:57 pm »
Why the fuck are the trains still 20 mins apart? Its only making the trains more busier the stupid lazy fucks.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,463
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #85 on: September 2, 2021, 04:33:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  2, 2021, 04:22:57 pm
Why the fuck are the trains still 20 mins apart? Its only making the trains more busier the stupid lazy fucks.

Could well be they haven't got enough drivers & guards just yet
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #86 on: September 2, 2021, 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  2, 2021, 04:33:21 pm
Could well be they haven't got enough drivers & guards just yet

Is it fuck. I go through central and theyve got about 15 of them standing around talking to each other.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,642
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #87 on: September 2, 2021, 07:54:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  2, 2021, 04:47:40 pm
Is it fuck. I go through central and theyve got about 15 of them standing around talking to each other.


I doubt it's drivers standing around.

If in doubt ask them?
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #88 on: September 2, 2021, 08:24:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  2, 2021, 07:54:27 pm

I doubt it's drivers standing around.

If in doubt ask them?

Train the 15 that are standing around to be drivers then?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,642
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #89 on: September 2, 2021, 09:48:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  2, 2021, 08:24:29 pm
Train the 15 that are standing around to be drivers then?

Maybe the '15' standing around haven't got the aptitude to be a driver?

Maybe the missing drivers are now driving HGVs? :D
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #90 on: September 2, 2021, 10:09:06 pm »
Drivers are training up on the new 777s; and more often testing/training is taking place in the daytime, so there needs to be clear track for them to run. And of course, drivers in training aren't available to run current services.

Two of the current fleet were scrapped last year. Presumably, the one involved in the crash at Kirkby won't be repaired. Assuming some units are probably under maintenance at any given time, and others kept in reserve for peak times or emergencies, there might be a shortage of units to run. The fleet is down to something like 55-57 trains.

I think the most likely explanation is the first one though.

PS: there's apparently open days on the 9th and 11th September where the new trains will be at Birkenhead North. 10am to 2pm.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,536
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #91 on: September 3, 2021, 08:49:19 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  2, 2021, 09:48:37 pm
Maybe the '15' standing around haven't got the aptitude to be a driver?

Maybe the missing drivers are now driving HGVs? :D

Nah, no fucker is doing that ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,642
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #92 on: September 3, 2021, 11:50:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  3, 2021, 08:49:19 am
Nah, no fucker is doing that ;D

Send the 15 idle hands then. I'm sure they can hog the middle lane with the best. ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,536
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #93 on: September 3, 2021, 07:03:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  3, 2021, 11:50:35 am
Send the 15 idle hands then. I'm sure they can hog the middle lane with the best. ;D

We stay in lane 1, its flows the best. Then when we are bored we play the "lets drive along next to each other to piss the car drivers off" game.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,642
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #94 on: September 5, 2021, 04:40:30 pm »
I was at Cressington on Thursday and noticed that the old drinking water fountain had the date '1871' engraved on the stone work.

150 years old!
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #95 on: September 5, 2021, 08:11:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  5, 2021, 04:40:30 pm
I was at Cressington on Thursday and noticed that the old drinking water fountain had the date '1871' engraved on the stone work.

150 years old!

You'll find some of the oldest rail infrastructure in the world on Merseyside. Some of the stations are really beautiful! :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 05:40:00 pm »
I went to the open day today at Birkenhead North to have a gander at one of the new trains.  Man, there's nothing like the smell of new train! :D

I got a few tidbits of information as well. So far, Merseyrail have only taken delivery of about a dozen trains, and only two of them are service ready.  They have to do 1500 miles before they can be certified, so they're running them as much as they can at night.

Looks like they have enough to run the West Kirby and New Brighton routes, but still no word on when they might enter service. The guy I talked to said about bringing them into the Wirral Line first - all at once rather than a phased transition - but I don't know if he just meant West Kirby and New Brighton or Chester and Ellesmere Port as well.

They look pretty amazing, inside and out, although the seating is noticeably much firmer than on the current trains.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,463
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:40:00 pm
I went to the open day today at Birkenhead North to have a gander at one of the new trains.  Man, there's nothing like the smell of new train! :D

I got a few tidbits of information as well. So far, Merseyrail have only taken delivery of about a dozen trains, and only two of them are service ready.  They have to do 1500 miles before they can be certified, so they're running them as much as they can at night.

Looks like they have enough to run the West Kirby and New Brighton routes, but still no word on when they might enter service. The guy I talked to said about bringing them into the Wirral Line first - all at once rather than a phased transition - but I don't know if he just meant West Kirby and New Brighton or Chester and Ellesmere Port as well.

They look pretty amazing, inside and out, although the seating is noticeably much firmer than on the current trains.

Damn, i forgot about this today, but at least there having another one on Saturday same at the place.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm
Damn, i forgot about this today, but at least there having another one on Saturday same at the place.

Yeah, I couldn't do the Saturday so I made a point of going today. Took some nice pictures of it. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,676
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:40:00 pm
I went to the open day today at Birkenhead North to have a gander at one of the new trains.  Man, there's nothing like the smell of new train! :D

I got a few tidbits of information as well. So far, Merseyrail have only taken delivery of about a dozen trains, and only two of them are service ready. They have to do 1500 miles before they can be certified, so they're running them as much as they can at night.

Looks like they have enough to run the West Kirby and New Brighton routes, but still no word on when they might enter service. The guy I talked to said about bringing them into the Wirral Line first - all at once rather than a phased transition - but I don't know if he just meant West Kirby and New Brighton or Chester and Ellesmere Port as well.

They look pretty amazing, inside and out, although the seating is noticeably much firmer than on the current trains.
I was at the level crossing at Hall Road on the Northern Line and saw one going past. It only had rail staff onboard. It looked really nice.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:22:23 pm »
Here's a few of the pictures I took. I had to resize them for upload but the quality should be decent enough.  I took a lot more than this though.

I knew about the sockets and usb chargers, and some chairs are folding to accommodate wheelchairs.  The destination displays look nice, although I imagine most people who use the trains know the journey times in their sleep so it's probably mostly for the tourists.  The trains must have aircon though, as the windows are sealed, I didn't know that, or forgot it if I did!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,536
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:22:23 pm
Here's a few of the pictures I took. I had to resize them for upload but the quality should be decent enough.  I took a lot more than this though.

I knew about the sockets and usb chargers, and some chairs are folding to accommodate wheelchairs.  The destination displays look nice, although I imagine most people who use the trains know the journey times in their sleep so it's probably mostly for the tourists.  The trains must have aircon though, as the windows are sealed, I didn't know that, or forgot it if I did!

A lot smarter than the last time I was on a Merseyrail train (2005). See what you mean about the seats, they're like the new buses, dead thin.

For your pics, create a free account of photobox, you can then put your pics there and post them on here using the image tab.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #102 on: Today at 06:32:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:37:53 pm


For your pics, create a free account of photobox, you can then put your pics there and post them on here using the image tab.

Interesting. I used to have a dropbox account for that sort of thing, but they decided to shut the public folder option down.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,536
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #103 on: Today at 06:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:32:02 pm
Interesting. I used to have a dropbox account for that sort of thing, but they decided to shut the public folder option down.

I've saved one of your pics to a private album on photobox and can share it here.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:54:27 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:17:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:51:58 pm
I've saved one of your pics to a private album on photobox and can share it here.



Before I scrolled down, the imagination did run a bit wild... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 