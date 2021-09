It's not Arriva Trains Wales anymore, the franchise went to KeolisAmey rebranded as Transport For Wales a couple of years ago, but yep i've seen the ex tube train in the sidings at Birkenhead North depot, they're ex tube D stock, used on the sub surface lines on the tube network, rebuilt as class 230 diesel electric multiple unit or battery EMU, more here

Found this. https://theisleofthanetnews.com/2018/05/30/last-surviving-mersey-rail-class-503-train-arrives-at-locomotive-storage-in-margate/ Can't find any info on how the restoration is going though



Ah yes of course, my bad. The new trains look quite sleek. As I understand it, they'll be using their diesel engines seeing as the line is, of course, not electrified?Yeah mate. I've ploughed through the Wiki entry a few times. I believe the train was in Coventry for a bit before being transferred into storage? I don't think it's in the process of being restored though.It's amazing to think that the first EMUs to run through the Mersey Rail Tunnel were actually American built, and were superseded by the 503s. The new 777s are only the fourth type of EMU to run on the network in 118 years of electrification.