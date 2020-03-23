« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2  (Read 10739 times)

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:50:22 pm
But then the Wolves fans think that he robbed them.

https://www.molineuxmix.co.uk/forum/index.php?threads/craig-pawson-disgrace.448940/

They also seemingly have a difficult time understanding how stoppage time works.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 07:19:46 pm »
It wasnt exactly a performance that screams some sort of imminent improvement but they have become tougher to beat recently so it was a good win.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 07:24:10 pm »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on March 15, 2021, 11:03:55 pm
Remember earlier in the season, when Traore went down easily against Arsenal, and Rob Holding complained that he shouldnt go down like that because hes built like a brick shithouse? Traore has plenty of previous. And precious little end product. Hes a hefty Walcott.
don't remember that as I have little interest in watching Arsenal. If he has previous though then you would think officials would be wise to it by now! It was not a foul
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 07:33:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm
They also seemingly have a difficult time understanding how stoppage time works.
yes that's quite funny, one guy says "Also.. Rui went down in the 87th and we kicked off in the 110th. Is that not 13 minutes added on?! They put 7 minutes on the board whilst he was still on the floor." :lmao

He actually thinks there should be 13 minutes of additional time when there was only three remaining until 90 minutes! :lmao

So if the game is supposed to be 90 minutes long, you add 3 minutes to the presumably 4 minutes additional time that was already going to be added meaning that 7 minutes was pretty much spot on.

The fact that we are relatively happy with his performance means that more than likely Wolves fans wouldn't be though...
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm »
I thought it was the tale of 2 sides, both of which were a shadow of themselves 1 year ago. We got lucky not having a penalty given against us early doors. That said we grew into the game and I was pleased with Mane & Jota while the midfield & defence did their jobs. Quite glad were not playing for 3 weeks and bowing out with 2 wins on the bounce, will hopefully set the tone for our resurgence during the business end of the season.
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:33:08 pm
yes that's quite funny, one guy says "Also.. Rui went down in the 87th and we kicked off in the 110th. Is that not 13 minutes added on?! They put 7 minutes on the board whilst he was still on the floor." :lmao

He actually thinks there should be 13 minutes of additional time when there was only three remaining until 90 minutes! :lmao

So if the game is supposed to be 90 minutes long, you add 3 minutes to the presumably 4 minutes additional time that was already going to be added meaning that 7 minutes was pretty much spot on.

The fact that we are relatively happy with his performance means that more than likely Wolves fans wouldn't be though...

I'm totally confused by those comments from the Wolves fans. The board went up with 7 mins of stoppage time at 90 mins otherwise it would had been 2 or 3 mins if not for the keeper. The amount of play when play resumed was 7 mins and that's what was added on. Not sure why they think it should be 13 mins or something!
« Reply #366 on: Today at 02:06:36 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:19:46 pm
It wasnt exactly a performance that screams some sort of imminent improvement but they have become tougher to beat recently so it was a good win.

It didn't scream but it whispered in my ear and then sucked on my earlobe with a loud smack

https://youtu.be/N_u-50SatQc
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:06:36 am
It didn't scream but it whispered in my ear and then sucked on my earlobe with a loud smack

https://youtu.be/N_u-50SatQc

Wait are you talking about killer heels or the game?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:33:08 pm
yes that's quite funny, one guy says "Also.. Rui went down in the 87th and we kicked off in the 110th. Is that not 13 minutes added on?! They put 7 minutes on the board whilst he was still on the floor." :lmao

He actually thinks there should be 13 minutes of additional time when there was only three remaining until 90 minutes! :lmao

So if the game is supposed to be 90 minutes long, you add 3 minutes to the presumably 4 minutes additional time that was already going to be added meaning that 7 minutes was pretty much spot on.

The fact that we are relatively happy with his performance means that more than likely Wolves fans wouldn't be though...

To be fair it was a bit of a weird way of doing things.

If the injury had happened in the 1st minute of the 2nd half would they have put up 44 minutes of added time, whilst the player was down.
I read the comments from the Wolves fans and had to laugh at the they robbed us of 7 minutes at the end of the game comments, it shows a complete lack of knowledge and there were a good number of them saying it.  Seeing the refs performance as biased against you is understandable but what concerns me though, are the victim comments.  It only means one thing and it needs to stop. What has it got to do with anything that happened in that game?
