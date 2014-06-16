« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2  (Read 8038 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:57:36 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:01:40 am
Take it away Micky lad

   Michael Bolton - How Can We Be Lovers 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L0frA_0MjW8&amp;ab_channel=MichaelBoltonVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L0frA_0MjW8&amp;ab_channel=MichaelBoltonVEVO</a>

Capon deliberately made the clip as large as poss...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline UNO

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #321 on: Today at 07:19:16 am »
I recorded the game and watched without knowing the result. Thank god I decided to go to RAWK to see the result when Wolves goalkeeper was injured. The last few minutes would give me a heart attack if I watched it live. Finally we won a PL game!
No one played particularly well. Its only Jota amongst our forwards who would have scored that goal at this moment. Probably one of the worst games we played this season but yet we won!
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #322 on: Today at 07:21:02 am »
Wish Mane would go down when fouled in the box. 3 or 4 times this season he's stayed on his feet.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:02:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:21:02 am
Wish Mane would go down when fouled in the box. 3 or 4 times this season he's stayed on his feet.

That's what I thought. He needs to learn to go down.
Logged

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:14:17 am »
A welcome win

Was impressed with our defence...they looked more assured against some tricky players. Got away with a few situations but on the whole did quite well

Game was frantic for the most part, Wolves played quite well on and off the ball to a point...there was a lot of misplaced passes and heavy touches and a lot of that will be because of the pressure on the ball

Didn't quite click upfront for us although we did create some good openings. Mane had a few chances and also a big chance to get a pen...though he didn't take it like he hasn't recently. I dont know if its because he is desperate to finish these chances but i know the diver tag aint going anywhere from anybody outside our fanbase regardless..its been decided already by narrative, so just win us a pen when you can sadio!

Scrappy goal and win but will take it!
Rest, recharge, final push to come

Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:14:30 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm
Jota back is gonna make a huge difference. We'd have drawn this game without him.

Spot on. We'd have beaten a fair whack of teams on that shitty run with him in the side imo. Certainly West Brom/Newcastle at the start of the slide.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,365
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:47:51 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Time to think about selling one of Salah or Mane. They never pass the ball to each other so what's the point of them playing in the same team?


Think you need a better bait.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,354
  • Believer
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:57:20 am »
There were flickers in this game and the Leipzig games of us starting to find our game again. You can't help but notice that this is because Jota has played both.

I have to say, that Kabak and Phillips are starting to find their feet and looking a bit more settled. Another decent performance from them both.

And Thiago lad, stop launching yourself into every tackle !!!!
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,407
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:01:40 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:21:02 am
Wish Mane would go down when fouled in the box. 3 or 4 times this season he's stayed on his feet.
New narrative on whichever feed had Paul Ince and Michael Owen in the studio - "It's refreshing to see a player not go down even though he is entitled to do so"

They showed clips of Sadio not going down on 3 recent occasions (excluding the one where the goalie wrapped his arms around his leg) where they believed an attacker "is entitled" to go down - amazing that the fuckers didn't pull out the clips where Sadio HAS gone down, been given fuck-all, been waved on by the ref, motioned to get up, given a yellow card for complaining about being given fuck all, and then called a diver by the comms/pundits.
The fuckers are dancing around the fact that Sadio has stopped going down 'cos he gets fuck all anyway - at least by staying up he's exposing the fact that the refs give him fuck all whether he goes down or not.

Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:05:38 am »
only listened to the game on the radio but it didn't sound like a classic

but we didn't concede - no matter what are own fan base is saying about our cbs being slow - and we scored with a player who was on fire before he was out

wolves aren't a (good) barcelona but it was a tricky away game which we won so great stuff

the teams looking more stable but yeh thiago needs to reign it in a little
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,377
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:11:51 am »
Mane has gone a bit mad i think. His decision making seems a bit all over the place.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,870
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:21:53 am »
Played well.

Still some things to iron out but its going in right direction.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,709
  • Yeah right..
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:29:22 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:05:38 am
only listened to the game on the radio but it didn't sound like a classic

but we didn't concede - no matter what are own fan base is saying about our cbs being slow - and we scored with a player who was on fire before he was out

wolves aren't a (good) barcelona but it was a tricky away game which we won so great stuff

the teams looking more stable but yeh thiago needs to reign it in a little

Fucking hell mate have you just come out of a coma that started in the late 80's?
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:31:19 am »
I thought it was going to be a dull draw. But that Mane's pass to Jota...

In the blink of eye, one second, then boom!! Hahhahaahhah.

What a split second!!!
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 