A welcome win



Was impressed with our defence...they looked more assured against some tricky players. Got away with a few situations but on the whole did quite well



Game was frantic for the most part, Wolves played quite well on and off the ball to a point...there was a lot of misplaced passes and heavy touches and a lot of that will be because of the pressure on the ball



Didn't quite click upfront for us although we did create some good openings. Mane had a few chances and also a big chance to get a pen...though he didn't take it like he hasn't recently. I dont know if its because he is desperate to finish these chances but i know the diver tag aint going anywhere from anybody outside our fanbase regardless..its been decided already by narrative, so just win us a pen when you can sadio!



Scrappy goal and win but will take it!

Rest, recharge, final push to come



