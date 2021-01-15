« previous next »
PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2

Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:46:59 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:44:56 pm
He has 1 goal and not a single assist this season!
close but 0 goals, well league goals anyway
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Golyo

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:48:41 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
Maybe Ive missed it, but where is the long list of refereeing decisions that went against us?

Seriously, though, just happy to get a win before a the break, and now just hoping that some of our players can get some rest. Can Wijnaldum and Robertson, in particular, be conveniently injured until early April?

Good news also about their keeper. Wolves have had some tough luck this season, even compared to us.
maybe because there weren't any noticeable ones for a change. There was one at the end, with a foul on Mané that could have cost us though
stockdam

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
Maybe Ive missed it, but where is the long list of refereeing decisions that went against us.

Well there was the penalty in the 2nd minute and then a push in the area that could have been another penalty and then a handball that wasnt........oh wait, they all went our way.
Rush 82

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm
Can't believe the amount of people complaining and moaning in this thread.

We won

Celebrate!
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:51:23 pm
Mad how much we play better with Fabinho at the back. Kabak and Phillips just seemed much more confident with him there. Still Salah and Mane look like teams just double up on them and are on them so quick it leaves space which I thought Ox found through the middle when he came on. Hopefully something Jota can carry on doing
Bakez0151

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
Maybe Ive missed it, but where is the long list of refereeing decisions that went against us?

Seriously, though, just happy to get a win before a the break, and now just hoping that some of our players can get some rest. Can Wijnaldum and Robertson, in particular, be conveniently injured until early April?

Good news also about their keeper. Wolves have had some tough luck this season, even compared to us.
Honestly I'm complaining about the ref every game

I don't know if it's a tactic but it seems like our press is being affected by opposition players going down at the slightest touch and the referee falling over themselves to give it every time

Against Leipzig the referee actually let us put the opponent under pressure and it was very refreshing
Magz50

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm
Jota back is gonna make a huge difference. We'd have drawn this game without him.
Robinred

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm
Quote from: Chavasse1917 on Yesterday at 10:31:05 pm
Isn't Nuno the nicest opposition Manager in the Premiership. So different from another Portuguese manager.........


Wholeheartedly agree. Really like the bloke - particularly as he was brave enough to call out Lee Mason as entirely out of his depth in the Premiership.
RedForeverTT

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm
Honestly I'm complaining about the ref every game

I don't know if it's a tactic but it seems like our press is being affected by opposition players going down at the slightest touch and the referee falling over themselves to give it every time

You never know. Moutinho was sent into outer space by a small nudge. Some days the referee would have given it.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:41:48 pm
Carra was slagging off Kabak a few weeks ago, now he's praising him. Blokes a hypocrite

Im sure had he continued to slag him off youd have applauded his consistency? :D
Ratboy3G

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:56:03 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:19:40 pm
Keeper OK according to the manager

Good to hear it
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm
Honestly I'm complaining about the ref every game

I don't know if it's a tactic but it seems like our press is being affected by opposition players going down at the slightest touch and the referee falling over themselves to give it every time
Traore today when Fab clearly wins the ball but he goes down like he'd been flattened by William Perry, I mean the bloke is built like a tank, Fab should bounce off him but Pawson falls for it and awards them the foul with Thiago in space
wemmick

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:56:05 pm
Grinding into form I think. Little by little we look better all over the pitch with everyone playing in their natural positions.
decosabute

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm
Well there was the penalty in the 2nd minute and then a push in the area that could have been another penalty and then a handball that wasnt........oh wait, they all went our way.

Any big calls there were to make were correctly called, which just happened to be situations we were defending. I don't think they "went our way" anymore than Salahs goal being correctly flagged offside went their way.

When it came to the small fouls and less important decisions the ref was absolutely shite though, but equally shite to both teams I think. It says a lot when equally beneficial incompetence is the best we can hope for.
lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 10:56:56 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm
I thought he looked a bit better today and beat his man a couple of times. Played an important part in the goal. Yes hes still not himself but I think hes going in the right direction.
Agree, constantly turning their defence and putting them under pressure.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
Im sure had he continued to slag him off youd have applauded his consistency? :D
fair point, he can't win in my eyes! :lmao
mallin9

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm
Excellent from Kabak all around and Phillips owned the air again. I have no idea what to make of Thiago, glimpses of his quality. Hope Gini can get a rest in coming weeks. Its excellent having Jota back and Fabinho back at 6.

Tonight was the first time I was getting excited about future of Kabak
kennedy81

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm
I'll take a scrappy 1-0 all day long. Need to win a few more though.

Lack of goals still a worry. Without Jota back, we'd be properly fucked.

lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
Any big calls there were to make were correctly called, which just happened to be situations we were defending. I don't think they "went our way" anymore than Salahs goal being correctly flagged offside went their way.

When it came to the small fouls and less important decisions the ref was absolutely shite though, but equally shite to both teams I think. It says a lot when equally beneficial incompetence is the best we can hope for.
I would have been kicking off if the that was us appealing for the pens.
PaddyPaned

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:03:55 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm
Traore today when Fab clearly wins the ball but he goes down like he'd been flattened by William Perry, I mean the bloke is built like a tank, Fab should bounce off him but Pawson falls for it and awards them the foul with Thiago in space

Remember earlier in the season, when Traore went down easily against Arsenal, and Rob Holding complained that he shouldnt go down like that because hes built like a brick shithouse? Traore has plenty of previous. And precious little end product. Hes a hefty Walcott.
decosabute

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm
I'll take a scrappy 1-0 all day long. Need to win a few more though.

Lack of goals still a worry. Without Jota back, we'd be properly fucked.

That's a funny way to look at it - as though we're lucky to have a player back after 3 months out in the most injury ravaged season in the history of football. I'd prefer to think that if he hadn't gotten injured in the first place, this collapse might never have happened. Never mind all the other injuries and the best player in the league turning into a shadow of himself after having covid.
Jm55

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm
Honestly I'm complaining about the ref every game

I don't know if it's a tactic but it seems like our press is being affected by opposition players going down at the slightest touch and the referee falling over themselves to give it every time

Against Leipzig the referee actually let us put the opponent under pressure and it was very refreshing

Agree with this generally and its been happening all season but I dont actually think it was an issue today.

Thought the ref was mostly alright. I think we got away with one for the penalty (not so much in real-time, as I can see why he doesnt give it, but Im stunned VAR never.)

decosabute

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
I would have been kicking off if the that was us appealing for the pens.

Semedo one maybe (though he handled it first). The Moutinho one was a disgraceful dive.
Medellin

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm
Agree with this generally and its been happening all season but I dont actually think it was an issue today.

Thought the ref was mostly alright. I think we got away with one for the penalty (not so much in real-time, as I can see why he doesnt give it, but Im stunned VAR never.)

We've been suckered into thinking these types of collisions are penalties for years when in fact Pawson called it right..was never a penalty but 'modern day' football and it's fucking shit rules it suddenly becomes questionable.
Pistolero

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
How bad was that TV coverage btw?...lost count of the amount of times live play was missed because they were showing replays and slow-mo's, and even worse - close-ups of managers/players in the stands ..whoever the production manager was needs fucking ..
kennedy81

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm
That's a funny way to look at it - as though we're lucky to have a player back after 3 months out in the most injury ravaged season in the history of football. I'd prefer to think that if he hadn't gotten injured in the first place, this collapse might never have happened. Never mind all the other injuries and the best player in the league turning into a shadow of himself after having covid.
I'd rather be glad he's back than still be moaning about him getting injured in the first place. What's the point of that?
DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm
Am I reading it right? Do Liverpool not have another fixture for 2 1/2 weeks?
kennedy81

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
How bad was that TV coverage btw?...lost count of the amount of times live play was missed because they were showing replays and slow-mo's, and even worse - close-ups of managers/players in the stands ..whoever the production manager was needs fucking ..
Listening to Martin Tyler trying to fill 10 minutes of dead air time in an empty stadium was peak covid.
Sarge

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm
Am I reading it right? Do Liverpool not have another fixture for 2 1/2 weeks?

Yup.
a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm
Am I reading it right? Do Liverpool not have another fixture for 2 1/2 weeks?

Yep. FA cup games this coming weekend and then 2 week international break.
Jm55

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
How bad was that TV coverage btw?...lost count of the amount of times live play was missed because they were showing replays and slow-mo's, and even worse - close-ups of managers/players in the stands ..whoever the production manager was needs fucking ..

Becoming more and more common.

Does my fucking head in. To be fair, I can see the logic as about 13 teams out of 20 in this league take an absolute age to put the ball back in play whenever theres a free kick, throw-in, goal kick or corner (especially when theyre playing us) so they probably usually have to fill that void whilst the team time-wastes. Wolves are one of the few teams that actually try to play football so its misguided.
decosabute

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm
I'd rather be glad he's back than still be moaning about him getting injured in the first place. What's the point of that?

We're all glad he's back mate. I just don't think we need to make it sound like we're lucky we finally have one of our good players again.
newterp

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #313 on: Today at 12:38:36 am
All the free headers for Wolves were scary.

Anyway - 3 pts .... it's been a while!!
Dougle

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #314 on: Today at 12:43:53 am
Delighted. A funny game but we won 1-0. Onwards we go.
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #315 on: Today at 12:50:27 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Time to think about selling one of Salah or Mane. They never pass the ball to each other so what's the point of them playing in the same team?

Mane dallying on the ball is frustrating me. Almost cost us the game at the end.
Salah passed the ball to Mane for the goal, mate...
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #316 on: Today at 12:53:17 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm
I don;t know what's happening between Mane and Salah. They wouldn't need to be the best of friends but at the moment it looked as if they hated playing next to each other.
I believe the manager will have a word with both of them.

If I am Klopp, I am going to advise them to have a lunch together.

Or maybe sharing / switching a Pornhub account or something.
Bobinhood

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #317 on: Today at 01:19:31 am
When Mane "looked up" Mo was open, but only for a heartbeat his pass was being closed off by the step, hitting him over the top on the dead run was briefly possible but very high risk and it was the LAST Minute of extra time. Hanging on to the ball was a higher percentage option by a long shot.

Also, Mane had just run from his own box to the wolves box back to his own box and then back to the wolves box again at full sprint speed in the previous 60 seconds.

so obviously he hates Mo cause he wont pass to him and hes an idiot for hanging on to the ball too long and he should have known that when he got sandwiched by 2 blatant fouls at once right in front of the ref the whistle wouldn't go. Damn fool probably thought one recycle of the ball to the help coming and the game was over. what an idiot.

we are best rid of him asap.
Capon Debaser

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #318 on: Today at 02:01:40 am
Take it away Micky lad

   Michael Bolton - How Can We Be Lovers 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L0frA_0MjW8&amp;ab_channel=MichaelBoltonVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L0frA_0MjW8&amp;ab_channel=MichaelBoltonVEVO</a>
Ghost Town

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 45+2
Reply #319 on: Today at 02:12:27 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Time to think about selling one of Salah or Mane. They never pass the ball to each other so what's the point of them playing in the same team?

:lmao

This is the sort of comedy I come here for
